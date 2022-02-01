‘Scandalous and totally unjustifiable’: Readers react to Aberdeen Airport’s latest increase in drop-off fee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Scandalous and totally unjustifiable’: Readers react to Aberdeen Airport’s latest increase in drop-off fee

By Denny Andonova
February 1, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 10:45 am
Post Thumbnail

Dozens of people have hit back at Aberdeen Airport’s decision to increase the entry fee for its dedicated drop-off and pick-up facility – claiming the new price is a “rip-off”.

Yesterday, bosses announced drivers passing through the airport’s express parking zone at the front of the terminal will be charged £4 for the first 10 minutes of their stay.

This is an increase of £1 from the fee which was set in 2019, and the third price hike in the last six years.

With the change coming into force from February 1, Aberdeen Airport now charges the same amount for a 10-minute stay at the drop-off zone as Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

The fee is also only £1 less than the price at some of the biggest airports in the UK – such as London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester Airport.

Aberdeen Airport bosses said the increase is an “imperative” part of their long-term investment as they try to battle the impact of the pandemic – including the loss of major routes and millions of passengers.

‘Absolutely ridiculous, daylight robbery’

However, dozens of north-east travellers have criticized the decision on social media, saying it’s “absolutely shocking” and “inconsiderate for those who might require assistance”.

Barbara Johnston wrote: “Got charged £10 for a 15 minute wait. Couldn’t believe it. Next time I’ll wait up the road and wait for a call to go and lift the traveller. Absolutely disgraceful.”

Dave Stewart commented: “Absolutely ridiculous, they obviously haven’t thought about or care about people who may require assistance.”

Ms Johnston’s words were echoed by Linda Wood, who called the latest increase a “daylight robbery”, which will discourage even more customers from using the airport.

On Facebook, she said: “Absolutely ridiculous, daylight robbery. If they keep overcharging people on parking, drop off and flights people will just stop using it. Need to get a grip and try to encourage people to use them.”

Brian Polson also posted: “It’s the most expensive airport to fly from in Scotland with the fewest destinations and probably the most expensive to park in, why!?”

George Wood wrote: “Scandalous and totally unjustifiable- great way to attract travellers to Dyce!!”

Others called the move a “rip-off” and suggested that “soon it would be cheaper to get a taxi from Glasgow airport”.

David Sherrit posted: “Every year or two they will put it up. Just absolutely shocking. A joke of an airport.”

Roselyn Fletcher commented: “Thought they were trying to encourage people to use the airport. Rip off.”

Barbara Simpson said: “Absolutely shocking. Aberdeen Airport should be trying to keep and encourage new customers. Not a very clever way to do it.”

