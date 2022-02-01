‘Scandalous and totally unjustifiable’: Readers react to Aberdeen Airport’s latest increase in drop-off fee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of people have hit back at Aberdeen Airport’s decision to increase the entry fee for its dedicated drop-off and pick-up facility – claiming the new price is a “rip-off”.

Yesterday, bosses announced drivers passing through the airport’s express parking zone at the front of the terminal will be charged £4 for the first 10 minutes of their stay.

This is an increase of £1 from the fee which was set in 2019, and the third price hike in the last six years.

With the change coming into force from February 1, Aberdeen Airport now charges the same amount for a 10-minute stay at the drop-off zone as Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

The fee is also only £1 less than the price at some of the biggest airports in the UK – such as London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester Airport.

Aberdeen Airport bosses said the increase is an “imperative” part of their long-term investment as they try to battle the impact of the pandemic – including the loss of major routes and millions of passengers.

‘Absolutely ridiculous, daylight robbery’

However, dozens of north-east travellers have criticized the decision on social media, saying it’s “absolutely shocking” and “inconsiderate for those who might require assistance”.

Barbara Johnston wrote: “Got charged £10 for a 15 minute wait. Couldn’t believe it. Next time I’ll wait up the road and wait for a call to go and lift the traveller. Absolutely disgraceful.”

Dave Stewart commented: “Absolutely ridiculous, they obviously haven’t thought about or care about people who may require assistance.”

Ms Johnston’s words were echoed by Linda Wood, who called the latest increase a “daylight robbery”, which will discourage even more customers from using the airport.

On Facebook, she said: “Absolutely ridiculous, daylight robbery. If they keep overcharging people on parking, drop off and flights people will just stop using it. Need to get a grip and try to encourage people to use them.”

Brian Polson also posted: “It’s the most expensive airport to fly from in Scotland with the fewest destinations and probably the most expensive to park in, why!?”

A number of changes are being made to the Express Drop Off. The Express Drop Off fee will be set at £4 for 10 minutes an increase of £1 from February 1, 2022 Read our full statement here https://t.co/sjgAXuNaEf pic.twitter.com/t3tLR260M2 — Aberdeen Airport ✈️ (@ABZ_Airport) January 31, 2022

George Wood wrote: “Scandalous and totally unjustifiable- great way to attract travellers to Dyce!!”

Others called the move a “rip-off” and suggested that “soon it would be cheaper to get a taxi from Glasgow airport”.

David Sherrit posted: “Every year or two they will put it up. Just absolutely shocking. A joke of an airport.”

Roselyn Fletcher commented: “Thought they were trying to encourage people to use the airport. Rip off.”

Barbara Simpson said: “Absolutely shocking. Aberdeen Airport should be trying to keep and encourage new customers. Not a very clever way to do it.”