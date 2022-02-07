Readers’ letters: Boy who wanted to be ‘world king’ must abdicate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – An examination of the chequered career of Boris Johnson reveals a man with many faults as well as some virtues but on balance he has now risen well beyond his natural capabilities and has reached his true level of total incompetence following the Peter Principle.

Unfortunately for us he has not surrounded himself with a strong and competent team and the UK Government is now staggering from one disaster to another among some successes.

His recognition of reality is also very poor, and he lacks any natural sense of honesty and integrity. On occasions he can be remarkably economical with the truth.

He has lived in an imaginary world almost all his life. There are not many children who would not only see themselves as “world king” but also make that their ambition. History indicates that, when mistakes are made, they are never seen as personal mistakes for which he is accountable. Several times he has had to be fired rather than taking responsibility for wrongs and resigning.

He will no doubt need to be forced out of office just as Margaret Thatcher was. The longer this takes the worse the situation for the UK becomes. Let us hope the court of King Boris and Queen Carrie ends soon.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Simple steps could avoid energy crisis

Sir, – The resolution to the energy crisis may be far simpler than the fossil fuel industry would have us believe.

If all new homes were built to “passive” standards that would be a massive help. Similarly, if existing homes were retrofitted with improved glazing and insulation with air and ground-source heat pumps, that would easily negate unfounded fears of renewables not delivering enough.

A country-wide plan like this does not exist. We could have been decades ahead instead of behind. If the new ScotWind offshore wind farms reach total fruition we also need to ensure storage capacity can then release energy when required.

Ensuring that more energy is created when it’s windy, instead of allowing subsidies to switch off turbines ,would create even more potential energy for customers.

When the relevant infrastructure is finished, a modicum of maintenance cost need be applied which should dramatically cut cost to the consumer on what is allegedly free energy.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Who to blame for No 10 leadership?

Sir, – So there we have it. Sue Gray’s chief finding is that a lack of leadership and poor judgment in Downing Street resulted in a drinking culture where rules and indeed laws binding the rest of us were happily ignored.

But fear not, Boris Johnson has pledged to “fix it”, just as soon as he finds out who’s responsible for leadership and decision-making in No 10.

I suspect that might be easier said than done.

G Davidson, Birse, Aboyne.

New Highway Code rules need rethink

Sir, – I see road hauliers were among the first to flag up safety concerns about the new Highway Code regulations affecting drivers and cyclists.

Who better than hauliers would know of the risks and the confusion generated for other road users with huge lorries halted on roads to give precedence to cyclists sailing through junctions?

This is a madness, allowing cyclists to occupy the centre of the road is another example of an accident waiting to happen, to say nothing of the difficulty and frustration their presence there causes drivers.

This too is madness.

Rather than affording cyclists greater protection, I think the new regulations increase the chances of them being killed or injured. A rethink is needed on this one.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Direct every non-polluting bus on to Union Street

Sir, – How refreshing it was to read the letter from Robert Chisholm (January 28) and his solution to solve the public transport problem on a pedestrianised Union Street.

Using a non-polluting form of transport for the whole of a pedestrianised Union Street has merit.

It is better than the decision taken by the city growth and resource committee in November.

It was made by only four elected members on a hung decision, with no remit – which should have been the case – to have the decision referred for the consideration of the full council. A shoddy form of local democracy.

While Mr Chisholm’s plan might be considered by some as being fanciful, there is an answer.

Aberdeen City Council keep telling us they have the best fleet of non-polluting buses than any other Scottish city – surely these could provide a safe service and provide the solution for the whole of Union Street.

I’m sure if the Aberdeen City Council had properly sought the opinion of Aberdeen citizens regarding pedestrianisation of Union Street before the November meeting, this problem would not be with us today.

Ken Watmough, Broomhill Terrace, Aberdeen.

God save the MoD from SNP control

Sir, – SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford blasts Tory Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for “wasting £0.5 million of taxpayers’ money” on a government flight to Australia.

Meanwhile back in Holyrood, another £5m in unwanted, unplanned insurance charges is added to the already eye-watering, spiralling taxpayer costs and endless delays of Glen Sannox and the Hull 802 ferries saga.

Thank God for the minimal SNP business involvement in ongoing MoD frigate contracts, as at least they continue to give work, pride and fulfilment to Scottish shipbuilders.

William Morgan, Midstocket, Aberdeen.

Nuclear’s 100,000 year problem

Sir, – I refer to Michael Baird’s letter ‘Madness to lose nuclear energy’ (January 27) in which he repeats the mantra we need to retain nuclear “if you want to keep the lights on”.

He is right in saying that recently wind has generated less electricity than average, but in the last decade wind speeds in the UK have increased from an average of 7mph to 7.4mph – a 17% increase in potential energy.

It is also important to acknowledge the last nuclear power station in Scotland at Torness will close in 2028.

Despite desperate attempts by the UK Government and the nuclear industry to attract new investment and promoting the pipe dreams of nuclear fusion and small modular reactors, the future lies in continuing to develop offshore wind, tidal and wave generation.

Nuclear energy is now the most expensive form of generation, uses the finite resource of uranium and the UK will accumulate 500 tonnes of radioactive waste with no solution in sight for how and where to store it for the next 100,000 years.

Tor Justad, Chairperson, HANT (Highlands Against Nuclear Transport), Ord Terrace, Strathpeffer.

Dump booking system for rubbish

Sir – An 80-year-old friend just went to the dump and was turned away. No one there, no one due to be there – but he hadn’t booked.

He had to take his car-load of stuff away again – and promptly dumped it in a lay-by on the A96.

Got ya – that was a joke and about as funny as the nonsense going on at Westminster.

We used to be able to just go to the dump – it’s not rocket science.

You’ve just cleaned out the attic, you’ve still got a cobweb hanging off your ear, you get the vibe. You want to finish and tidy before you slump.

It’s very demotivating having to book.

There’s no booking in Aberdeen, you just turn up. Aberdeenshire, take a leaf. Please.

It’s our rubbish dump, it’s for the people, paid for by the people. So let us use it. Come on, commonsense, less control freakery.

Anne Staines, Chapel Street, Huntly.