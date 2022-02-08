Readers’ letters: Put a spoke in bike lanes plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Put a spoke in bike lanes plan

By EE readers
February 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 7:03 pm
The beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.
The beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

Regarding the article in the EE of February 4 – here we go again, Aberdeen City Council at its best. The members can’t help themselves!

We were horrified to see they were considering the return of the bike lanes at the beach.

Are they trying to finish Aberdeen altogether?

When the Spaces for People were in place the whole beach was completely ruined. It was chaotic, extremely dangerous for people trying to not only drive along the prom but parking, and getting out of their cars on either side in an effort to reach the pavement was treacherous, not to mention cyclists dodging people opening their doors.

The simple and cost-effective solution is either use the lower path for walking and the upper path for cyclists or, as we have experienced in other countries, a white line painted down the middle of the wide upper path, one side for pedestrians and the other side for cyclists.

The one-way system along the front of the cafes needs to be removed as the congestion accessing and leaving the shops at the beach is horrendous. The queues are terrible.

Please, please let common sense prevail and leave our beach alone! Huge amounts of money has been spent on bike lanes but the majority of cyclists ignore them.

DP

Proposal not wanted

Well, well, well, here we go again, a proposal to return the cycle lanes to the promenade.

I think it has been proved previously during the Spaces for People episode that they are not required or wanted even by the majority of the cyclists.

There is plenty of room for cyclists and pedestrians on both the upper and lower promenades.

I am down at the beach almost every day and on the cycle lanes that are still there in front of the shops I have seen about six cyclists using them in the last two months.

The most use of the lanes are by delivery vehicles for the shops and Deliveroo vehicles picking up orders.

Leaving these lanes in use only causes traffic jams at the shopping centre and should be removed as soon as possible.

Peter Walker.

