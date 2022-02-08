Readers’ letters: Put a spoke in bike lanes plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regarding the article in the EE of February 4 – here we go again, Aberdeen City Council at its best. The members can’t help themselves!

We were horrified to see they were considering the return of the bike lanes at the beach.

Are they trying to finish Aberdeen altogether?

When the Spaces for People were in place the whole beach was completely ruined. It was chaotic, extremely dangerous for people trying to not only drive along the prom but parking, and getting out of their cars on either side in an effort to reach the pavement was treacherous, not to mention cyclists dodging people opening their doors.

The simple and cost-effective solution is either use the lower path for walking and the upper path for cyclists or, as we have experienced in other countries, a white line painted down the middle of the wide upper path, one side for pedestrians and the other side for cyclists.

The one-way system along the front of the cafes needs to be removed as the congestion accessing and leaving the shops at the beach is horrendous. The queues are terrible.

Please, please let common sense prevail and leave our beach alone! Huge amounts of money has been spent on bike lanes but the majority of cyclists ignore them.

DP

Proposal not wanted

Well, well, well, here we go again, a proposal to return the cycle lanes to the promenade.

I think it has been proved previously during the Spaces for People episode that they are not required or wanted even by the majority of the cyclists.

There is plenty of room for cyclists and pedestrians on both the upper and lower promenades.

I am down at the beach almost every day and on the cycle lanes that are still there in front of the shops I have seen about six cyclists using them in the last two months.

The most use of the lanes are by delivery vehicles for the shops and Deliveroo vehicles picking up orders.

Leaving these lanes in use only causes traffic jams at the shopping centre and should be removed as soon as possible.

Peter Walker.