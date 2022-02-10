Readers’ letters: ‘Oven-ready’ PM plan half-baked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Remember when Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood outside No 10, telling us that he had an “oven-ready plan” to fix social care?

His speech was now very familiar bluff and bluster.

His plan, announced a matter of weeks ago, was to tell us that the government will be investing billions into the NHS.

He then followed up by saying that some of the money would go to social care.

Still no plan – if he had one it must be burned to a crisp.

His so-called plan was just a big con, what we all now know is his trademark.

Announcing there is a delay to NHS future plans just again highlights Boris Johnson’s incompetence.

Last week, hours before preparing to speak to Putin and to Parliament, he is seen learning to operate a digger.

Of course, that could be his next job.

Jim Strachan.

Candle safety

As the cost of living crisis bites with soaring energy costs, candles can be an alternative way to mood-light rooms and smell nice but they can be costly.

The recent flat fire in Aberdeen caused by lit candles highlights the dangers so they need to be treated carefully when burning.

Keep materials and hair away from naked flames, use suitable holders or surfaces, keep them out of the reach of children and pets, extinguish them when moving or leaving a room and use a snuffer or spoon to extinguish it.

This is a basic list, be safe and sensible! While higher energy costs will burn a hole in your pocket, don’t let lit candles burn your home down!

Alternatively use LED battery-operated candles.

T.S.