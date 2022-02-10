Readers’ letters: ‘Oven-ready’ PM plan half-baked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: ‘Oven-ready’ PM plan half-baked

By EE readers
February 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 7:22 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Remember when Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood outside No 10, telling us that he had an “oven-ready plan” to fix social care?

His speech was now very familiar bluff and bluster.

His plan, announced a matter of weeks ago, was to tell us that the government will be investing billions into the NHS.

He then followed up by saying that some of the money would go to social care.

Still no plan – if he had one it must be burned to a crisp.

His so-called plan was just a big con, what we all now know is his trademark.

Announcing there is a delay to NHS future plans just again highlights Boris Johnson’s incompetence.

Last week, hours before preparing to speak to Putin and to Parliament, he is seen learning to operate a digger.

Of course, that could be his next job.

Jim Strachan.

Candle safety

As the cost of living crisis bites with soaring energy costs, candles can be an alternative way to mood-light rooms and smell nice but they can be costly.

The recent flat fire in Aberdeen caused by lit candles highlights the dangers so they need to be treated carefully when burning.

Keep materials and hair away from naked flames, use suitable holders or surfaces, keep them out of the reach of children and pets, extinguish them when moving or leaving a room and use a snuffer or spoon to extinguish it.

This is a basic list, be safe and sensible! While higher energy costs will burn a hole in your pocket, don’t let lit candles burn your home down!

Alternatively use LED battery-operated candles.

T.S.

