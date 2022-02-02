Flat fire in Aberdeen caused by candles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A flat fire caused disruption on an Aberdeen street this evening.

The fire service received a call at 4.59pm tonight from a resident concerned about a small fire on Urquhart road.

The fire service has since confirmed the fire was caused by some lit candles.

Two appliances from the central fire station in Aberdeen and police were sent to the address on Urquhart road. On arrival, they were told that the fire had been extinguished.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, around 5pm on Wednesday, 2 February.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

While traffic had been reportedly turned around by police at the time, the area in Aberdeen has now been cleared following the flat fire.