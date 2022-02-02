Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flat fire in Aberdeen caused by candles

By Lottie Hood
February 2, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 7:06 pm
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A flat fire caused disruption on an Aberdeen street this evening.

The fire service received a call at 4.59pm tonight from a resident concerned about a small fire on Urquhart road.

The fire service has since confirmed the fire was caused by some lit candles.

Two appliances from the central fire station in Aberdeen and police were sent to the address on Urquhart road. On arrival, they were told that the fire had been extinguished.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, around 5pm on Wednesday, 2 February.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

While traffic had been reportedly turned around by police at the time, the area in Aberdeen has now been cleared following the flat fire.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal