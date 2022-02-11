Readers’ letters: Illuminating tips on methods to conserve energy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Ian Beattie makes good points about energy conservation but the cheapest way is not to use it.

During the 1970s power cuts and the three-day week, as Edward Heath fought the miners, there was an advertising campaign called SoS, which stood for Switch Off Something.

Our use of electricity is often unnecessary, so postpone lights-on by an hour and don’t light unused areas.

Malcolm Parkin, Gamekeepers Road, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

Change might be good if Boris quits

Sir, – I am delighted to learn that Boris Johnson has raised his terms of reference from Peppa Pig to The Lion King in advising his staff that “change is good”.

What the overwhelming majority of the general public want is a change of prime minister.

Can you fix that, prime minister?

Rob Merson, St Mary’s Drive, Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

Pumping up the heating costs

Sir, – Your coloured map is a stark indicator of what the energy costs could be in our area.

The darker areas are in the main not on the gas grid and therefore rely on oil, LPG or electricity for their heating.

The former two sources are not subject to the cap but, in spite of this, are still cheaper than electricity on a kWh basis.

Just wait until the oil and LPG boilers have to be replaced by heat pumps by government edict, then we’ll see real cost hikes.

Mike Salter, Kingdom, Glassel, Banchory.

Renewables and high prices help

Sir, – Since we have all been brainwashed into thinking that renewable energy such as wind farms on and offshore would be our way ahead to stop global warming and save our own reserves of oil and gas, I do agree that we need to get a good control on our use of fossil fuels.

The cost of petroleum products including gas, petrol and diesel are going up in price at an alarming rate every week. The cost of food as well as gas and electricity are also going up very fast.

If prices keep going up then the use of gas, electricity, food, the family car as well as holidays will be scrutinised thoroughly by everyone young and old.

The political parties and their leaders now need to stop tearing each other apart and help us all.

With local elections coming our way soon, my vote will not be wasted when I vote for the person or party by what they will do without handing in mountainous expenses claims.

Gavin Elder, Prunier Drive, Peterhead.

PM must be man at the controls

Sir, – In a BBC interview Ian Duncan Smith said: “I do think we need to sort out our oil and gas supplies especially since we sit on an island of oil and gas.” Hear hear.

If Boris Johnson wants to reassert his premiership he should face up to the green zealots, promote offshore and onshore shale gas production and take back control of our energy supply, pricing and security.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

New medicine and a lost son

Sir, – I was delighted to read that epilepsy medicine based on cannabis is to be approved by the NHS for sufferers of tuberous sclerosis.

This will bring untold relief to sufferers and their families from what is a most distressing condition.

Our elder son was diagnosed with it at the age of six in 1972, was severely handicapped and suffered appalling fits all his life until his death in 1996 at the age of 30.

In spite of everything, he was a most endearing character and all who knew him still remember him with great affection.

Elizabeth Park, Rubislaw Den, Aberdeen.