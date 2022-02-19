Readers’ letters: Step up and help to save prison museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Step up and help to save prison museum

By EE readers
February 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Peterhead Prison Museum. Photo: Kenny Elrick
Peterhead Prison Museum. Photo: Kenny Elrick

I was really sorry to read that the museum at the former Peterhead Prison is under threat of closure.

I was at a family birthday in Ellon recently and went to Peterhead to visit this museum and it was really worthwhile, the whole experience was great.

It was so interesting to see at first hand the conditions that prisoners in one of Britain’s most notorious prisons were held.

The prison held some of the most notorious prisoners in Scotland and it is fascinating to see where and how they were treated in this prison.

I know that Peterhead is not exactly on the main tourist route of Scotland but I would urge anyone who has the chance to visit this impressive museum and hope that it can be saved from closure.

Because once it is gone we will never have anything like it again.

Hugh Millar.

Support local events

Disappointed to read in this week’s Evening Express that most of Peterhead Prison Museum’s fundraising events next weekend can’t go ahead because of a lack of an entertainment licence.

Would be interested to hear why Aberdeenshire Council couldn’t fast track an application to help support a struggling local business.

Laurence Young, Charles Place, Inverurie.

