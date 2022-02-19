Readers’ letters: Step up and help to save prison museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I was really sorry to read that the museum at the former Peterhead Prison is under threat of closure.

I was at a family birthday in Ellon recently and went to Peterhead to visit this museum and it was really worthwhile, the whole experience was great.

It was so interesting to see at first hand the conditions that prisoners in one of Britain’s most notorious prisons were held.

The prison held some of the most notorious prisoners in Scotland and it is fascinating to see where and how they were treated in this prison.

I know that Peterhead is not exactly on the main tourist route of Scotland but I would urge anyone who has the chance to visit this impressive museum and hope that it can be saved from closure.

Because once it is gone we will never have anything like it again.

Hugh Millar.

Support local events

Disappointed to read in this week’s Evening Express that most of Peterhead Prison Museum’s fundraising events next weekend can’t go ahead because of a lack of an entertainment licence.

Would be interested to hear why Aberdeenshire Council couldn’t fast track an application to help support a struggling local business.

Laurence Young, Charles Place, Inverurie.