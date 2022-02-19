Stormtroopers, Spider-Man and unique milkshakes: Geek Retreat’s launch in Aberdeen certainly drew attention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stormtroopers, Spider-Man and unique milkshakes: Geek Retreat’s launch in Aberdeen certainly drew attention

By Lottie Hood
February 19, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: February 19, 2022, 5:20 pm
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins pictured outside Geek Retreat's official opening on Union Street. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins pictured outside Geek Retreat's official opening on Union Street. Picture by Chris Sumner.

The opening of Geek Retreat – a new gaming cafe and geek merchandise shop in Aberdeen – received a lot of attention during launch day.

At 9.30am on Saturday, Union Street seemed fairly quiet after a long few days of stormy weather.

It was not until a few minutes before 10am that a small crowd of people, some looking like they had just stepped off a film set, gathered around the new purple addition to the Granite City.

The first 20 people in line received free ‘geek themed’ milkshakes of their choice and as the shop filled with people, lots of passersby joined them to see what the fuss was about.

‘There’s something for everybody in this’

The new shop and cafe is part of a UK-wide Geek Retreat network and was set up by enthusiast and ex-marine superintendent, Scott Leslie.

Mr Leslie mentioned that he was nervous leading up the event.

Online, the shop and cafe had been receiving a lot of positive attention but the 34-year-old was not sure how the day would go.

Owner Scott Leslie welcomes customers as they queue to get into Geek Retreat on Union Street.<br />Picture by Chris Sumner.

He said: “I’ve been nervous from my emotional investment as much as my financial investment that I’ve put into this business this year.

“I’ve came from the oil and gas industry and shipping background and this is now the proof in the pudding over the huge investment I’ve made for Aberdeen to open this store here. It’s very satisfying to see the turnout so far.”

As he spoke, a few more people come through the doors in costume.

Colin Yu cor and his son Hayden Yu dressed to impress for the Cosplay competition. Pic by Chris Sumner.

Mr Leslie added: “You can have a boring 9-5 office job all you want but when you get you get faced with a Mandalorian and a Commando Elite in the morning this is a far more interesting start to the day.”

The site is on 177 Union Street, which Mr Leslie picked as he thought it would have “good footfall” and help interested people to come into the shop. With Union Square and the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens on the corner, he believes there will a lot more people walking past.

Mel McKenzie outfitted in an impressive costume for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“And it’s definitely been demonstrated,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people walking past and a lot of people walking into the shop even without knowing about the shop opening so I think that’s going to guarantee me a certain amount of revenue.”

After starting the marketing campaign online, Mr Leslie said the Facebook page received over 2,000 likes. He explained this was further evidence that Aberdeen does have a “sustained geek culture” and that the shop can offer variety to a high street showing a lot of ‘To Let’ signs.

He hopes to convert others from the people passing into this so-called ‘geeky culture’. Mr Leslie added: “It’s more than just board games, there’s something for everybody in this and it’s very exciting.”

Unique to Aberdeen

Throughout the weekend, there are many events planned in the store and cafe. Slots to play three hour sessions of Dungeons and Dragons proved to be very popular, selling out quickly online.

Other slots include beginner sessions to learn how to play games like Pokemon, as well as a geeky quiz. There is also a Cosplay competition where the winner with the best outfit of the day will win a prize on Saturday evening.

Becky Morrison, one of the first to receive a free milkshake, said they loved the excuse to dress up in a costume.

Speaking about the shop they said: “It’s definitely going to be a grand central for people just to hang out. It’s a good place to go to and make friends and such.”

Pictured is Becky Morrison dressed as Spider-Man. Photo by Chris Sumner.

“It warms my heart a little just to see the community coming together and showing their support for this place.”

The 25-year-old said they would definitely be back again, just maybe not dressed in costume next time.

Stewart Niven, 23, was the first one through the doors this morning. He said it was the collectables that drew him in. Already boasting over 600 Pop Vinyl Figures, Mr Niven said he had already seen a few very rare collectables on the shelves.

Speaking about the store he said he had been very excited about the opening: “It’s cool to see a place where you can actually go and play strategic board games, card games and stuff because there isn’t really anything like that in Aberdeen.”

Converting Aberdeen to ‘mainstream geeks’

The store will be open seven days a week with various opening times.

Mr Leslie said his aim is to provide a welcoming space for everyone. Some of the events he has planned include an LGBT+ night, an autistic sensory morning, parents and toddlers mornings, crochet corner and even a competitive puzzle event for seniors.

Owner Scott Leslie with Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins and Witcher character Keith Morrison. Photo by Chris Sumner.

He hoped that using all of this, plus some great snacks and milkshakes that “are just to die for”, lots of people will be using the space.

Mr Leslie added: “And hopefully we can convert all of Aberdeen into mainstream geeks.”

To find out more information on Geek Retreat and see what events are happening, visit their Facebook page.

