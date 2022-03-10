Readers’ letters: Ease the pedal from the metal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another £2 a week to fill up the family car, that’s the cost of the latest fuel price hikes, with likely more to come.

Lots complain that the government should do something yet, when I’m toddling along at the speed limit, there are many vehicles bombing past.

The pedal-to-the-metal culture hasn’t diminished with the price of fuel. And it’s not just boy racers, but mostly big gas-guzzling 4x4s and half trucks with high end marques, and works vans.

Sensible drivers keep to, or below, the speed limit, and accelerate smoothly which increases fuel economy greatly.

Perhaps it is also time for the government to once again introduce lower speed limits to say 50mph on rural roads, and 60mph on dual carriageways and motorways?

Even if they don’t, remember that speed limits are limits, and not targets.

JH.

Dereliction of duty?

Re the council budget article in the Evening Express on March 8.

The budget went through on a 21 to 19 decision with four abstentions.

Councillors should not be able to abstain.

They are voted on to the council to work for the people of Aberdeen and to abstain is a dereliction of duty.

The people must take this into account when voting next May, if we’re allowed to know who they were.

Bill L.