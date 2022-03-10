Readers’ letters: Ease the pedal from the metal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Ease the pedal from the metal

By EE readers
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Another £2 a week to fill up the family car, that’s the cost of the latest fuel price hikes, with likely more to come.

Lots complain that the government should do something yet, when I’m toddling along at the speed limit, there are many vehicles bombing past.

The pedal-to-the-metal culture hasn’t diminished with the price of fuel. And it’s not just boy racers, but mostly big gas-guzzling 4x4s and half trucks with high end marques, and works vans.

Sensible drivers keep to, or below, the speed limit, and accelerate smoothly which increases fuel economy greatly.

Perhaps it is also time for the government to once again introduce lower speed limits to say 50mph on rural roads, and 60mph on dual carriageways and motorways?

Even if they don’t, remember that speed limits are limits, and not targets.

JH.

Dereliction of duty?

Re the council budget article in the Evening Express on March 8.

The budget went through on a 21 to 19 decision with four abstentions.

Councillors should not be able to abstain.

They are voted on to the council to work for the people of Aberdeen and to abstain is a dereliction of duty.

The people must take this into account when voting next May, if we’re allowed to know who they were.

Bill L.

