Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Back to seeing GP face to face

By EE readers
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Are we going back to seeing GP's face to face?

After April 18 face masks will not be compulsory except in special circumstances. Can patients expect GP surgeries to allow face-to-face consultations again?

The first minister announced a two-payment £30 million fund to help GPs offer more face-to-face appointments, pay practice nurses and external locum GPs for additional hours. Getting past the brick wall receptionist is half the battle.

GPs have had an easy passage through the pandemic while, on the front line, doctors, nurses and ancillary staff have been there.

The funding should be helping to improve access to primary care, which is the first point of contact for cancers, mental health, chronic illnesses and other ailments or are GPs going to run scared if coronavirus infections rise?

This I am not seeing or hearing from people, together with my own family’s experiences.

Remember, one man dies every 45 minutes with prostate cancer with two women dying from cervical cancer every day!
T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Supporting his mother

In response to DF Grattan’s letter in which he was appalled at Prince Andrew taking a public role in leading the Queen in a tribute for Prince Philip, I think what he’s forgotten is this was a son leading his mother in for a memorial service honouring his father.

No matter what your opinion of Andrew, which for most is not a good one, no one could surely deny the Queen a bit of support from her family on a difficult day.
C. MCG, Bridge of Don.

Queen’s son

In relation to the letter on April 1 by Dennis Forbes Grattan, I would just like to say I disagree with this gentleman as Prince Andrew is still the son of the Queen and late Duke of Edinburgh, so he should be allowed to attend services related to them.
Marion Shepherd, Mastrick.

