Readers’ letters: Will PM answer party question?

Boris keeps denying he attended parties during lockdown. What surprises me is that opposition parties have not simply asked him – he has admitted that he turned up at a gathering-works meeting for 25 minutes.

I would ask our leader and prime minister, did it not occur to him to suggest to the attendees that they could be breaking the law?

Considering he and his government set the rules, I could hardly believe that he forgot the difference between an illegal party and works meeting, with wine and drinks on offer.

Boris has all his Conservative MPs – and the police – dancing on a pinhead, trying to support him.

I am almost convinced that the police will water down the charge.

Of course, we still have the full Sue Gray report to look forward to.

After the first episode, her initial comment was the party culture came from the top of the government.

At this rate we will have an election before we get the truth about Boris’ involvement.

Jim Strachan

Vote with your head

May the forthcoming local elections not fool the voters.

Labour are promising this, the Conservatives are promising this and that, the SNP will let the poor inherit the Earth while the rest will scratch and scrape for deals with whoever gets control.

Aberdeen citizens have faced many million-pound projects all delayed with frivolous excuses given.

Don’t vote with your heart but with your head to get the best people into office.

Really think about when marking your paper 1,2,3,4,5 and let’s get Aberdeen back on the map.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen