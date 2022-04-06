Readers’ letters: Will PM answer party question?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Will PM answer party question?

By EE readers
April 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 5:56 pm
Rishi Sunak (left) and Boris Johnson during a visit to Fourpure Brewery in London. Supplied by Dan Kitwood/AP
Rishi Sunak (left) and Boris Johnson during a visit to Fourpure Brewery in London. Supplied by Dan Kitwood/AP

Boris keeps denying he attended parties during lockdown. What surprises me is that opposition parties have not simply asked him – he has admitted that he turned up at a gathering-works meeting for 25 minutes.

I would ask our leader and prime minister, did it not occur to him to suggest to the attendees that they could be breaking the law?

Considering he and his government set the rules, I could hardly believe that he forgot the difference between an illegal party and works meeting, with wine and drinks on offer.

Boris has all his Conservative MPs – and the police – dancing on a pinhead, trying to support him.

I am almost convinced that the police will water down the charge.

Of course, we still have the full Sue Gray report to look forward to.

After the first episode, her initial comment was the party culture came from the top of the government.

At this rate we will have an election before we get the truth about Boris’ involvement.

Jim Strachan

Vote with your head

May the forthcoming local elections not fool the voters.

Labour are promising this, the Conservatives are promising this and that, the SNP will let the poor inherit the Earth while the rest will scratch and scrape for deals with whoever gets control.

Aberdeen citizens have faced many million-pound projects all delayed with frivolous excuses given.

Don’t vote with your heart but with your head to get the best people into office.

Really think about when marking your paper 1,2,3,4,5 and let’s get Aberdeen back on the map.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]