Readers’ letters: St Kilda exile for offenders

By EE readers
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Can I say how much I agree with a letter from DAC, regarding the utterly pathetic sentences being handed out to serious offenders.

The problem, it seems to me, is that we have a huge amount of angry young men and women, not least of all in the north east of Scotland, with the vast majority of them addicted to drink or drugs. There’s hardly a night goes by now that I don’t read about violent assaults, robberies and murder, all committed in Aberdeen city or shire.

It seems we send most of them to prison, yet they simply come back and recommence their chaotic lives. That’s where it has to stop. We have to find a way of making life tough, and not simply allow repeat offenders to rejoin the benefits system, getting a house, and sadly, continuing to abuse drink of drugs.

I don’t suppose sending the repeat offenders to outdoor life in St Kilda would ever be considered a realistic option. A kind of 21st Century Alcatraz, where ex-military would organise the PE and occupational recovery of these damaged souls.

We’re simply going round in circles as things stand.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

Covid fatigue

Is it really necessary to continually remind us daily of the number of people with Covid, since it is now over two years when it all began and it is here to stay with us, just like the common cold?

The number of Covid deaths is minuscule compared to the thousands of children dying daily worldwide due to western-backed wars.

Also, what about all the people with serious illnesses waiting for action, on waiting lists as long as your arm? Our NHS is extremely worrying for the future of all the ordinary working folk.

Grannie Annie, Aberdeen

Official praise

I watched President Zelensky’s chief diplomatic adviser’s BBC interview on Sunday. He was serious, focused, brainy and spoke common sense.

The quality of the Ukrainian politicians, officials and public servants we see on daily news bulletins, right down to village mayors, has been a revelation.

We really could be doing with some of them in Scotland.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

