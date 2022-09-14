Readers’ letters: Misinformation about Lockdown, why we respect the Queen and new monarch King Charles III

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – The misinformation about lockdown in Geoff Moore’s letter (Press and Journal, September 9) must not go unchallenged.

The 2011 pandemic plan, which advised against lockdown, was expressly concerned with flu, and not with the new Covid-19 epidemic. It was thus not comparable.

Where he gets the idea of politically-biased pseudo-scientists I have no idea, as all the scientists concerned were reputable academics, whose advice was based on known facts of the time, not an out-of-date and irrelevant report.

Lockdown was never a mistake. The mistake was in the UK’s delay in implementation. Other countries enforced an earlier lockdown to great effect.

Lockdown guidelines were not a local phenomenon, but a global reaction by informed scientists and health experts led by the World Health Organisation.

Gordon Johnson. Papigoe, Wick.

Nationalists show wrong priorities

Sir, – Your readers may not have noticed that last week the Scottish government slashed £500 million from their budget to settle pay disputes with public sector bodies.

They have, or are, cutting £43m from the education budget and £53m from employability schemes.

However, what was noticeable was the meagre cut of £3.6m taken from what is called the constitution budget of £370m, shows that the nationalist desire for independence totally outweighs any priorities for jobs, employment and health.

Thank goodness the UK Government is now bypassing the Scottish Government in allocating some funds straight to councils, where the chances of it being spent wisely and usefully are far greater than the misplaced priorities of a misguided administration.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce. Garlogie House, Westhill.

We can’t afford to be part of Union

Sir, – I feel I must write in reply to James A Mackie’s letter, (P&J, Friday September 9).

The Scottish Government has certainly not been quiet on energy prices.

If there is any money coming you can be sure it will be a fraction of what will first go to Westminster.

If there is any extra cash it will be used to benefit those in trouble because of soaring energy bills, not as the Tories are doing bailing out energy companies that already make £170 billion profit with £100bn in taxpayers’ money that we will probably be paying back for the next 20 years.

All this while Scotland is energy-rich and self-sufficient in renewables.

I can’t understand why anybody would want to stay part of this Union.

I have yet to hear a positive case to remain part of it.

It’s clear we simply can’t afford it.

Herbert Petrie. Parkhill, Dyce.

Climate alarmists avoiding the facts

Sir, – “What is truth? asked jesting Pilate, and would not stay for an answer”, wrote Francis Bacon, the 17th Century essayist and polymath.

Climate alarmists such as Roy Turnbull, (Letters, September 12), fear that a worsening adverse climate threatens the future viability of life on Earth.

They blame rising atmospheric man-made CO2 (carbon dioxide) levels for greenhouse gas, spread over our planet like a blanket.

Logically, curbing CO2 emitted from global industry, home and transport would help avert overheating.

Because no one knows the truth, controversies continue to rage around the Earth’s climate changes over the past 30 years or more.

Vast resources in the Western world are being “invested” to offset a hostile climate by curtailing CO2, costing the UK £3 trillion alone. China, India and many more nations have no real intention of following suit, despite emitting the bulk of the planet’s CO2.

Alarmists like Roy Turnbull regard those with contrary views as “dissidents”.

We “dissidents” believe the climate changes are within historic normality.

Likewise the fires, floods and storms Mr Turnbull quotes.

Surely, many decades from now, the truth will out.

Charles Wardrop. Viewlands Road West, Perth.

Warm welcome in coal-fired nations

Sir, – Roy Turnbull says that “Climate deniers are ignoring the facts”, (Letters, September 12).

He uses a quote from Upton Sinclair: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it”.

I suggest, Mr Turnbull, that this applies to all those aboard the lucrative climate gravy train. He stated that Charles Wardrop and Will Harper should go on a world tour if his arguments do not convince them.

If Mr Turnbull is so convinced of climate change he himself surely must go to China, India, Russia, the Arab Emirates, other oil and gas nations, and now the nations which are turning to coal.

These are responsible for more than 70% of greenhouse gas emissions yet they have no intention of cutting their emissions.

China is building 1,171 more coal-fired plants and India is another 446.

I’m certain Mr Turnbull would receive a warm welcome.

Clark Cross. Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Why we loved and respected Queen

Sir, – Although the passing of the Queen at 96 may not be a surprise, nonetheless citizens of the UK and beyond have suffered profound shock and sadness since the news broke of her death last week.

It may reasonably be asked why so many who never knew this woman personally are feeling this way, as I do.

Well, for me the answer is quite straightforward.

At the tender age of 25, she inherited the crown of the UK and the Commonwealth, and she pledged herself to lead and serve her people for what was to remain of her life.

Well, she did that faultlessly, until the end. That’s why we loved and admired her, and we’ll be forever grateful for her life. RIP our late Queen.

Duncan Maclean. High Street, Invergordon.

Charles represents new future for UK

Sir, – King Charles has experienced the grief of many – when a long-lived parent dies followed soon after by the other.

But the King’s experience is very different. At the age of 73, his new life of duty and service begins. He has had little time to grieve but his compassion and sincerity seem obvious.

Scotland can be proud of the honour and respect bestowed on the late Queen. But we live in the here and now and we must look to the future.

Where a caring, respectful and approachable monarchy replete with human failings represents all that is good in the UK.

Where republicanism has no place in our democracy, and where family squabbles can be judged by truth uninfluenced by self-publication and monetary gain. A future reflecting honesty, humanity and sympathetic understanding, devotion and duty.

That’s what we must contemplate at this momentous time in our history.

Bill Maxwell. Mar Place, Keith.

Queen Elizabeth a wonderful one-off

Sir, – I have memories from day one of my memory bank with regards to the Queen.

The North family lived at Willowpark Crescent, a stone’s throw from the ring road, and most of our neighbours and their kids used to line the road when the Queen, Queen Mother or royal family passed by.

We would cheer and wave flags at the passing cars with those inside waving back to us. We were ordinary families living in a newly-built council housing estate.

It mattered not to the Queen, everyone was equal. The time and routes to be taken by her were well published in newspapers – the Evening Express and P&J. Almost everyone got local papers then.

Papers had many editions, and if things changed you could look at the stop press times when the Queen would go to Balmoral by train.

There will never be another monarch like her.

Michael North, Lang Stracht.

Great day to remember

Sir, – I joined the thousands of Aberdeen folk who thronged to the funeral route through Aberdeen to show some respect and get a glimpse of the last journey to be made by Queen Elizabeth.

What struck me immediately when I joined the massive queues on the streets was the warm and friendly atmosphere.

It was truly a day to remember for the rest of my life.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.