Readers’ letters: Misinformation about Lockdown, why we respect the Queen and new monarch King Charles III

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Misinformation about Lockdown, why we respect the Queen and new monarch King Charles III

By P&J and EE readers
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lockdown Queen and King Charles III

Sir, – The misinformation about lockdown in Geoff Moore’s letter (Press and Journal, September 9) must not go unchallenged.

The 2011 pandemic plan, which advised against lockdown, was expressly concerned with flu, and not with the new Covid-19 epidemic. It was thus not comparable.

Where he gets the idea of politically-biased pseudo-scientists I have no idea, as all the scientists concerned were reputable academics, whose advice was based on known facts of the time, not an out-of-date and irrelevant report.

Lockdown was never a mistake. The mistake was in the UK’s delay in implementation. Other countries enforced an earlier lockdown to great effect.

Lockdown guidelines were not a local phenomenon, but a global reaction by informed scientists and health experts led by the World Health Organisation.

Gordon Johnson. Papigoe, Wick.

Nationalists show wrong priorities

Sir, – Your readers may not have noticed that last week the Scottish government slashed £500 million from their budget to settle pay disputes with public sector bodies.

They have, or are, cutting £43m from the education budget and £53m from employability schemes.

However, what was noticeable was the meagre cut of £3.6m taken from what is called the constitution budget of £370m, shows that the nationalist desire for independence totally outweighs any priorities for jobs, employment and health.

Thank goodness the UK Government is now bypassing the Scottish Government in allocating some funds straight to councils, where the chances of it being spent wisely and usefully are far greater than the misplaced priorities of a misguided administration.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce. Garlogie House, Westhill.

We can’t afford to be part of Union

Sir, – I feel I must write in reply to James A Mackie’s letter, (P&J, Friday September 9).

The Scottish Government has certainly not been quiet on energy prices.

If there is any money coming you can be sure it will be a fraction of what will first go to Westminster.

If there is any extra cash it will be used to benefit those in trouble because of soaring energy bills, not as the Tories are doing bailing out energy companies that already make £170 billion profit with £100bn in taxpayers’ money that we will probably be paying back for the next 20 years.

All this while Scotland is energy-rich and self-sufficient in renewables.

I can’t understand why anybody would want to stay part of this Union.

I have yet to hear a positive case to remain part of it.

It’s clear we simply can’t afford it.

Herbert Petrie. Parkhill, Dyce.

Climate alarmists avoiding the facts

Sir, – “What is truth? asked jesting Pilate, and would not stay for an answer”, wrote Francis Bacon, the 17th Century essayist and polymath.

Climate alarmists such as Roy Turnbull, (Letters, September 12), fear that a worsening adverse climate threatens the future viability of life on Earth.

They blame rising atmospheric man-made CO2 (carbon dioxide) levels for greenhouse gas, spread over our planet like a blanket.

Logically, curbing CO2 emitted from global industry, home and transport would help avert overheating.

Because no one knows the truth, controversies continue to rage around the Earth’s climate changes over the past 30 years or more.

Vast resources in the Western world are being “invested” to offset a hostile climate by curtailing CO2, costing the UK £3 trillion alone. China, India and many more nations have no real intention of following suit, despite emitting the bulk of the planet’s CO2.

Alarmists like Roy Turnbull regard those with contrary views as “dissidents”.

We “dissidents” believe the climate changes are within historic normality.

Likewise the fires, floods and storms Mr Turnbull quotes.

Surely, many decades from now, the truth will out.

Charles Wardrop. Viewlands Road West, Perth.

Warm welcome in coal-fired nations

Sir, – Roy Turnbull says that “Climate deniers are ignoring the facts”, (Letters, September 12).

He uses a quote from Upton Sinclair: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it”.

I suggest, Mr Turnbull, that this applies to all those aboard the lucrative climate gravy train. He stated that Charles Wardrop and Will Harper should go on a world tour if his arguments do not convince them.

If Mr Turnbull is so convinced of climate change he himself surely must go to China, India, Russia, the Arab Emirates, other oil and gas nations, and now the nations which are turning to coal.

These are responsible for more than 70% of greenhouse gas emissions yet they have no intention of cutting their emissions.

China is building 1,171 more coal-fired plants and India is another 446.

I’m certain Mr Turnbull would receive a warm welcome.

Clark Cross. Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Why we loved and respected Queen

Sir, – Although the passing of the Queen at 96 may not be a surprise, nonetheless citizens of the UK and beyond have suffered profound shock and sadness since the news broke of her death last week.

It may reasonably be asked why so many who never knew this woman personally are feeling this way, as I do.

Well, for me the answer is quite straightforward.

At the tender age of 25, she inherited the crown of the UK and the Commonwealth, and she pledged herself to lead and serve her people for what was to remain of her life.

Well, she did that faultlessly, until the end. That’s why we loved and admired her, and we’ll be forever grateful for her life. RIP our late Queen.

Duncan Maclean. High Street, Invergordon.

Charles represents new future for UK

Sir, – King Charles has experienced the grief of many – when a long-lived parent dies followed soon after by the other.

But the King’s experience is very different. At the age of 73, his new life of duty and service begins. He has had little time to grieve but his compassion and sincerity seem obvious.

Scotland can be proud of the honour and respect bestowed on the late Queen. But we live in the here and now and we must look to the future.

Where a caring, respectful and approachable monarchy replete with human failings represents all that is good in the UK.

Where republicanism has no place in our democracy, and where family squabbles can be judged by truth uninfluenced by self-publication and monetary gain. A future reflecting honesty, humanity and sympathetic understanding, devotion and duty.

That’s what we must contemplate at this momentous time in our history.

Bill Maxwell. Mar Place, Keith.

Queen Elizabeth a wonderful one-off

Sir, – I have memories from day one of my memory bank with regards to the Queen.

The North family lived at Willowpark Crescent, a stone’s throw from the ring road, and most of our neighbours and their kids used to line the road when the Queen, Queen Mother or royal family passed by.

We would cheer and wave flags at the passing cars with those inside waving back to us. We were ordinary families living in a newly-built council housing estate.

It mattered not to the Queen, everyone was equal. The time and routes to be taken by her were well published in newspapers – the Evening Express and P&J. Almost everyone got local papers then.

Papers had many editions, and if things changed you could look at the stop press times when the Queen would go to Balmoral by train.

There will never be another monarch like her.

Michael North, Lang Stracht.

Great day to remember

Sir, – I joined the thousands of Aberdeen folk who thronged to the funeral route through Aberdeen to show some respect and get a glimpse of the last journey to be made by Queen Elizabeth.

What struck me immediately when I joined the massive queues on the streets was the warm and friendly atmosphere.

It was truly a day to remember for the rest of my life.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

The Queen's cortege passing through Ballater.
Readers' letters: The Queen's cortege, global warming and prophetic words after death of King…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers letters: Liz Truss, church closures and Friends of the Earth's anti-fracking campaign
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The cost of electric cars, the UK's population decline and strike action
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Liz Truss worries, the vital role of bin men and new Aberdeen…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Talent within Scottish football, independence for the Northern Isles and bus trip…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Bon Accord shopping centre, bin strikes and expensive net-zero goals
0
The proposed Aberdeen FC beach stadium.
Readers' letters: Funding for new football stadium, climate change and how to survive the…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Appreciation for police officers, the destruction of Aberdeen city's heritage and wind…
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Seafood jobs threatened, memories of Marchburn and the energy crisis
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Kickstart scheme a success in Aberdee Picture shows; Refuse Loaders. Aberdeen . Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; Unknown
Readers' letters: Ditching new bins for better pay, wild salmon decline and giving GPs…
0

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
Post Thumbnail
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…