What I made of my first wine tasting experience with Aberdeen Wine School

By Karla Sinclair
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Six wines were included in the tasting - three whites and three reds.
I experienced my first wine tasting last week.

There was a slight shake in my hands as I made the short journey to the event’s location in Rosemount Viaduct with my mum, who kindly accepted my invitation to join me.

She without a doubt has more know-how on wines than yours truly, after all.

However, it had been some time since she had participated in a wine tasting and was yet to stumble across our host, Aberdeen Wine School, so was walking into this blind.

My mum couldn’t wait to see what was in store, and neither could I. But I did feel rather anxious.

I hate to say it but there is a stigma around wine. I had already envisioned being surrounded by connoisseurs who lived and breathed the drink.

Each guest had six wines to sample throughout the two-hour tasting.

What happens if I can’t stomach a particular red? Will I be the only one attending their first-ever tasting? Will I be mocked for asking multiple questions back-to-back?

I realised afterward that how I envisioned the experience couldn’t have been further from the reality of it.

Aberdeen Wine School

First and foremost, a summary of Aberdeen Wine School.

Aberdeen Wine School offers fun and informal wine tastings, food and wine events, and private and corporate events.

Event titles range from ‘Italian cheese and wine’ to ‘ultimate Christmas cheese and wine tasting’, and ‘discover Spanish wine and tapas’ to ‘ultimate gin tasting’.

Prices of each event vary and they are held at multiple different locations in the city, including BioCafe, Malmaison and Palm Court Hotel.

There are a limited number of spaces available per tasting or event, so be sure to purchase well in advance via the Aberdeen Wine School website.

They are hosted by Aberdeen Wine School owner and chief wine tutor, Anna Ferrier.

An Introduction to wine tasting

It was the two-hour Introduction to Wine Tasting that my mum and I had the pleasure of sampling at BioCafe.

On arrival, all guests were greeted at the downstairs level of the eatery by Anna and asked to select an available seat.

My mum and I sat at a table of eight. All of our ages were varied, as was our knowledge of wine.

Some guests came solo while others came with friends/company, which was another aspect of the experience that I adored. Already my nerves had eased – as some people felt confident enough to head along alone.

Anna, who holds a Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Diploma in Wines and Spirits and is a WSET Certified Educator, was enthusiastic from the get-go.

Anna Ferrier.

The breadth of knowledge that she has acquired since starting a career in the wine industry with her job at Majestic Wines seven years ago was impressive, to say the least.

But above all, she was friendly and made guests feel comfortable. Not once did I feel tense or uneasy about asking what I may deem a “silly” question. Everyone in the room was open to what others had to say or query.

Onto the wine.

There were six tasting glasses placed side-by-side in two rows of three – on our very own table mats – from wine-producing areas around the world.

But before we got stuck right into those, we were given a palate cleanser – a lovely glass of Champagne that had the perfect amount of bubble. It was just how I like it, crisp and slightly fruity.

The first three wines on our mats were whites. They were as follows:

  • Domaine du Vaux St Georges Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (Tourraine, France)
  • Pasqua ‘Villa Borghetti’ Chardonnay 2021 (Veneto, Italy)
  • Charles Smith ‘Kung Fu Girl’ Riesling 2020 (Washington State, USA)

We spent roughly 10 to 15 minutes discussing each wine.

After sampling one, we all shared what aromas and characteristics we were picking up. It was enjoyable and interesting to hear the different findings of everyone in the room.

This was made far easier by a wine aroma and flavour wheel that each guest was provided with at the start of the tasting.

Items like plum, pineapple, blossom, ginger, cloves, green apple and toffee all featured, as well as more unusual suggestions including forest floor, tobacco, leather and petrol.

The wine aroma and flavour wheel.

Another great touch to the tasting was the sheets of paper – again, handed to each guest – including key information about the wines, plus how much they cost and where to purchase them from locally.

After trialing the whites, we were all asked to select a favourite.

I thoroughly enjoyed both the Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling.

The Sauvignon was incredibly fruity with citrus-led, zesty flavours that made for a refreshing drink, which I would happily sip away at on a hot summer’s day.

However, the Riesling was a clear winner for me, so much so that I have actually visited Majestic Wines since and picked up two bottles.

Others around the tables were stumped as to how much they enjoyed it too, particularly my mum who says she’s had some awful encounters with Rieslings in the past.

The Charles Smith ‘The Velvet Devil’ Merlot 2019.

This one was light with flavours of apricot and nectarine. It was so easy to drink, perhaps too easy…

The reds were on the other end of the spectrum, as to be expected. The ones we sampled included:

  • Louis Latour ‘Domaine de Valmoissine’ Pinot Noir 2020 (Southern France, France)
  • Charles Smith ‘The Velvet Devil’ Merlot 2019 (Washington State, USA)
  • Rustenberg Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (Stellenbosch, South Africa)

Despite being wines that I would need to grow accustomed to – as they were a tad too harsh on my palate – even I could appreciate some of the flavour profiles of the reds to some capacity.

Blackberry seemed to be a common one that people were picking up on among the three. For me, I got spice, spice, spice.

The Merlot was voted the room’s favourite on this occasion due to its velvety texture, as given away in the title.

There were nibbles placed on the tables throughout the tasting – two different kinds of cheese and breadsticks among them – which proved particularly palatable when the reds were being sampled.

Verdict

After my first Aberdeen Wine School tasting, and thanks to Anna, I now know what I like in a wine.

I was always too fearful of reaching out for one at my local supermarket or even visiting a wine store full stop as I had little idea of what to select.

The tasting taught me to not be afraid of heading to more events like this, as well – and that I can do so on my own.

It was a delightful evening throughout. And my mum also loved the fact that wine is not sold, so you don’t feel obliged to purchase one on the spot.

