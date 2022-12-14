Readers’ letters: Inverness city centre, Traffic Scotland website and protecting Aberdeen beach from new Dons stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Inverness city centre, Traffic Scotland website and protecting Aberdeen beach from new Dons stadium

By P&J and EE readers
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness city centre
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sir, – Regarding closing Academy Street, Church Street, Queensgate and Union Street to cars, I have calculated that from the west of Inverness my journey would be two kilometres longer to shop at Morrisons or Eastgate, avoiding Academy Street going via the Longman.

The other alternative of using the distributor road would put more pressure on the already congested Inshes roundabout so why bother? Most will just go to the Inshes retail park and avoid the city centre.

We have been given another alternative of parking at the multi-storey Rose Street car park but this could prove troublesome as we now have a multitude of new hotels with more on the way, all with next to no parking provided on-site. If 75% of cars are going through Academy Street and not stopping it is because it’s a shorter route – no one would choose to use Academy Street if there was a shorter alternative.

I work in Chapel Street and witnessed the chaos earlier this year when Academy Street was closed due to a fire – it took an hour to get from Chapel Street to Raigmore Hospital. I am also not surprised about the inflated pollution figures for Academy Street when the monitoring cabinet is actually in Queensgate next to the bus stops where they are either idling waiting for passengers or sitting at the traffic lights.

Don’t let anything get in the way of our council’s agenda of wiping out the city centre trade except for bars and restaurants.

Brendan Finlayson. King Brude Terrace, Inverness.

What will be cost of our independence?

Sir, –Keith Brown stated recently that Scotland would be more prosperous under independence.

A recent report by the professor of economics in Glasgow indicates that under independence everyone’s income will be less by up to 20%.

Two years ago John Swinney indicated that the SNP would not be able to pay out the full amount of existing state pensions.

The Office of Fiscal Studies, the London School of Economics and Deutsche Bank have all stated that under independence there will need to be greater austerity and high taxes.

This does not strike me as prosperous.

Name and address supplied

Put the brakes on ‘anti-car brigade’

Sir, – It can be no surprise that an “active travel and accessibility” campaigner such as councillor Knox would support banning cars from Academy Street.

Must those people who really understand the city centre – like BID, the Chamber of Commerce, the manager of Marks & Spencer and numerous other business owners – bow down to the anti-car brigade? No. We must fight to make councillors understand that Academy Street is a main route into and through the city, and if they get away with their underhand option B the city centre will be destroyed.

I know businesses on Academy Street and surrounding roads that rely on people in cars dropping by to collect goods. I know that being unable to drive into the centre would reduce the number of locals and visitors using our city centre. The alternatives of using out-of-town stores, or online shopping would become more attractive if city-centre shopping became less accessible.

The anti-car position of the current Highland Council administration is clear. They seem ignorant of the fact that not all users of the town centre live a walk or bike ride away. People from across the Highlands use, and want to access, city centre businesses.

The proposed ban would be deeply damaging and should never have been put to councillors, as it never formed any part of the already deficient “consultation” process.

Donald M MacKenzie. Crown Drive, Inverness.

Westminster could learn from the SNP

Sir, – Our much-maligned first minister is to be applauded for negotiating a settlement with trade unions for healthcare workers, along with settlements with railway workers and, hopefully, all teachers.

Why is it Tory ministers in Westminster do the usual round of media, hand-wringing and saying it’s up to the companies and unions to resolve? Is it not high time they took a leaf out of the Scottish Government’s book and settled the protracted strikes down south once and for all? They clearly do not look like a government for the people who gave them such a large winning margin.

Calling the military out is disrespectful to their role too. Strikers deserve a satisfactory solution. Hand-clapping workers doesn’t cut the mustard nor does it feed their families.

Ken Reid. Glenlogie House, Inchmarlo.

If it ain’t broke then just leave well alone

A foggy road full of Traffic Scotland
Image: Traffic Scotland

Sir, – Do you use the Traffic Scotland cameras and road information service?

If you do, have you been struggling with their “new and improved” web pages?

For reasons best known to themselves Traffic Scotland have changed their website information pages from a simple system whereby you could easily find information and live pictures, to a wonderful, flashy service with fancy icons and touch screen-type pages.

It appears that the “if it ain’t broke, don’t mend it” rule has been totally ignored. I and, as I understand it, others are toiling with this new service and to compound the problems cameras are frequently out of action.

If you are unhappy with this upgraded, virtually useless new system please complain to your MP, MSP, community council, councillor and anyone who will listen. We in the Highlands need this service, especially in weather such as we are experiencing just now, and if we don’t complain we will be stuck with what someone in their “wisdom” thinks is better.

What we have now is unwieldy and compared to what we did have is far from user-friendly.

Alastair Armitstead. Achiltibuie, Ross-shire.

NHS now a victim of its own success

Sir, – As we prepare to celebrate the birth of a saviour in a stable from Biblical times are we about to witness the death of a saviour of a more modern era – our beloved National Health Service?

Our much-loved granny institution, now old and having been sorely afflicted by a virus, is struggling to meet the demands of so many in distress.

Born on July 5 1948, the culmination of a bold and pioneering plan by Attlee’s post-war government – with health secretary Nye Bevan as its figurehead – it took healthcare from being exclusive to those who could afford to pay to accessible for everyone.

How different now from the time I began my 30-plus years in its service, barely out of its teenage years. What a magic institution to be a part of, as in addition to the well-documented advances in clinical medicine and surgery, it was a period of major development in laboratory-based medicine and associated science.

This branch of patient care, never worth two minutes in the news or a column inch, is essential to the clinician at the bedside providing clarity where there is doubt.

Then in 1980 Aberdeen had a world first when a team led by Professor Jim Hutchison, from Professor John Mallard’s medical physics department, built the first full-body MRI scanner with a patient from Fraserburgh the very first to be scanned.

As the years passed the NHS became a victim of its own success – as more was achieved even greater things were expected and more and more from the nation’s purse was required.

It is sad to see such an institution die, but even those most loved must eventually pass away for our country cannot afford to continue Bevan’s model in its present form and a change to the French-style system based on social health insurance will become a necessity. The NHS is no longer the envy of the world, according to recent data.

Ivan W. Reid. Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Protect promenade from stadium plan

Aberdeen Beach, where the new dons stadium is planned to be built
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sir, – I am appalled to read of the plans to cut access to the promenade. How many other cities have an easy route to two miles of pristine beach from the town centre?

Generations of Aberdonians and many visitors, have enjoyed this wonderful area and driven, walked and cycled the scenic route from Dee to Don. Is this plan all in preparation for further ruining the area with a massive football-skating development?

No longer can our parents and children sit on the sands listening to the waves lapping, instead the air will be punctuated by roars from the football stadium.

I appeal to all Aberdonians who cherish our heritage, don’t let this happen. Once done, there will be no going back.

D Schofield.

Leave the beach alone

Sir, – Firstly I would agree with Ian Yuill. Leave the beach as it is but do a feasibility study regards putting a rig a short distance offshore with a covered walkway access.

I believe this idea was brought up decades ago and was introduced in England, but we are the oil capital of Europe so please leave the ice rink and fun beach alone for the youngsters.

Frank, Braeside, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Letters

Scottish Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament/ PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?
Harold Wilson at a press conference after his announcement that he was to give up office as Prime Minister when a successor was elected.
Readers' Letters: Independence is only way we can escape this groundhog day
Image: SIPA PRESS/REX Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Parallels between present day and the 70s strikes, energy bills and indyref2
Image: Chris Sumner
Readers' letters: Celebrating Union Terrace Gardens reopening, Gender Reform Bill and the future of…
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The importance of rural hospitals, A9 crashes and the government suing over…
Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen Parking permits, warming up with Scottish soups and the 'kings' of…
Image: Chris Sumner
Readers' letters: Barnardo's grateful for support, paper deliveries in all weathers and new Aberdeen…
An Aberdeen player holding his head in his hands during the Aberdeen v Celtic match
Readers' letters: Aberdeen v Celtic, Aberdeen City Council's failure to grit streets and the…
Drivers are no longer allowed to travel through the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Confusing changes to Aberdeen city centre, NHS funding and rising parking permits
peat fires
Readers' letters: The need for peat fires, electric vehicle charging points and the council's…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented