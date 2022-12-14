Midweek meal: Shine a light on festive parties with this delicious brie and cranberry Christmas star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Round up your family, friends, co-workers and whoever else will fit in your home for this Christmas party treat.

Perfect to serve up alongside a cheeseboard at a party or just as a snack before the main event on Christmas Day, this is a super simple bake you can make ahead of time for an easy appetiser option.

All you need is puff pastry, cranberry sauce and brie.

Want to keep things simple in the run-up to Christmas, with food prepared beforehand?

All you have to do with this number is blast it in the oven for five minutes as people show up, and that will allow you to host and feed guests back to back.

This pastry is super versatile, so feel free to substitute the brie and cranberry for cheddar and caramelised onion chutney, or you could use Nutella for a sweet option.

To make it vegan, buy vegan puff pastry and some vegan cheese instead. The egg wash at the end is optional, but is key to the shiny top!

It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook.

You can also use up the pastry remains as mini tarts (place in a muffin tray), or bake as twists with any remaining sauce/brie.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

Brie and cranberry Christmas star

Ingredients

2 x 320g sheets of puff pastry

250ml cranberry sauce

200g brie

Optional: 1 medium free range egg

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/400°F/gas mark 6 and line a large baking tray.

Place one sheet of the puff pastry directly onto the lined baking tray. Place a bowl upside down in the middle and cut around it to create a circle of pastry. Repeat with the other sheet of pastry. On one ring of pastry, spread over all of the cranberry sauce. Slice the brie into small pieces and place evenly all over the sauce on top of the pastry. Cover the entire thing with the other circle of pastry. Press gently to seal the edges together. Use a ramekin to create a small circle in the middle of the pastry and press gently to create an indent. Cut away from the edge of this circle to create ‘strands’ of pastry. The best way to do this is starting with four points (think 12, three, six and nine on a clock), then cut in between each of those, then cut in between each

of those. Take two strands and twist inwards together to reveal some sauce/brie. Pinch the ends together to seal. Repeat with pairs of strands until they’re all twisted up into a star shape. Brush over the egg wash, if using. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until totally golden brown. This dish is best enjoyed warm.

For more midweek meal ideas, click here to access our archive. You can see more of Florence’s creations on her Instagram page here.