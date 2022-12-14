Midweek meal: Shine a light on festive parties with this delicious brie and cranberry Christmas star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Shine a light on festive parties with this delicious brie and cranberry Christmas star

By Brian Stormont
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Florence Stanton's brie and cranberry Christmas star. Image: Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton.
Florence Stanton's brie and cranberry Christmas star. Image: Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton.

Round up your family, friends, co-workers and whoever else will fit in your home for this Christmas party treat.

Perfect to serve up alongside a cheeseboard at a party or just as a snack before the main event on Christmas Day, this is a super simple bake you can make ahead of time for an easy appetiser option.

All you need is puff pastry, cranberry sauce and brie.

Want to keep things simple in the run-up to Christmas, with food prepared beforehand?

All you have to do with this number is blast it in the oven for five minutes as people show up, and that will allow you to host and feed guests back to back.

This pastry is super versatile, so feel free to substitute the brie and cranberry for cheddar and caramelised onion chutney, or you could use Nutella for a sweet option.

To make it vegan, buy vegan puff pastry and some vegan cheese instead. The egg wash at the end is optional, but is key to the shiny top!

It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook.

You can also use up the pastry remains as mini tarts (place in a muffin tray), or bake as twists with any remaining sauce/brie.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

Brie and cranberry Christmas star

The festive brie and cranberry Christmas star. Image: Tasting Thyme/Florence Stanton.

Ingredients

  • 2 x 320g sheets of puff pastry
  • 250ml cranberry sauce
  • 200g brie
  • Optional: 1 medium free range egg

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/400°F/gas mark 6 and line a large baking tray.
    Place one sheet of the puff pastry directly onto the lined baking tray. Place a bowl upside down in the middle and cut around it to create a circle of pastry. Repeat with the other sheet of pastry.
  2. On one ring of pastry, spread over all of the cranberry sauce.
  3. Slice the brie into small pieces and place evenly all over the sauce on top of the pastry. Cover the entire thing with the other circle of pastry. Press gently to seal the edges together.
  4. Use a ramekin to create a small circle in the middle of the pastry and press gently to create an indent. Cut away from the edge of this circle to create ‘strands’ of pastry. The best way to do this is starting with four points (think 12, three, six and nine on a clock), then cut in between each of those, then cut in between each
    of those.
  5. Take two strands and twist inwards together to reveal some sauce/brie. Pinch the ends together to seal. Repeat with pairs of strands until they’re all twisted up into a star shape. Brush over the egg wash, if using.
  6. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until totally golden brown. This dish is best enjoyed warm.

For more midweek meal ideas, click here to access our archive. You can see more of Florence’s creations on her Instagram page here.

