Home News Inverness

POLL: Do you support Highland Council’s planned changes to Academy Street?

By Stuart Findlay
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Have your say on Highland Council's plans to restrict vehicle access to Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Have your say on Highland Council's plans to restrict vehicle access to Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Determining what the future of Academy Street in Inverness should look like is shaping up to be a prickly issue.

Councillors voted narrowly by a margin of 12-10 to approve changes that will drastically reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

Since that decision on November 24, a few things have happened.

Several businesses claimed they had not been properly consulted about the changes and intimated their intention to lodge a legal challenge.

A visualisation showing what Academy Street could look like. Image: Highland Council

Amid growing criticism that the plan would cause gridlock on other busy Inverness roads, Highland Council issued a statement.

It said the other routes affected would be able to handle any redirected traffic and the city was not going to “grind to a halt”.

And earlier this week, supporters of the proposal outlined why they think it’s a great opportunity to revitalise Inverness.

How will Academy Street change?

The plan centres around banning through traffic from using Academy Street.

Blue badge holders, public transport and people making deliveries will all still be able to use the road.

But anyone not in those categories trying to get from one end of the city centre to the other using the major thoroughfare will not.

There are currently around 8,500 to 9,500 cars, vans, lorries and buses on Academy Street every day.

Map of Inverness, with the roads which will handle redirected traffic highlighted in yellow. This includes the A9 between Raigmore Interchange and Longman Roundabout, Longman Road, Bank Street, Harbour Road, West Link A8082 and Southern Distributor Road A8082.
A map showing Inverness roads that will take some extra strain once the changes come into force. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Analysis of the traffic has shown that 50% of these vehicles are using the street as a through route – rising to 75% in the morning rush hour.

The initial consultation on the plans brought positive results.

Feedback from the online portal set up for it showed that 68% of 521 responses viewed the plans favourably.

However, Inverness Bid – an organisation which represents the interests of hundreds of city businesses – is among those who have raised concerns.

What do you think about Academy Street plans?

Our own stories have attracted a lot of comments and discussion on our social media channels.

Numerous councillors, businesses and people who live and work in Inverness city centre have offered opinions.

Now we’re looking for you to have your say.

With one side claiming the public are behind this move and the other saying people weren’t properly consulted, it makes sense to ask the question.

Vote in our poll below and send any additional comments you have to stuart.findlay@pressandjournal.co.uk

