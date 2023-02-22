Readers’ letters: Scottish fishermen don’t need further restrictions on them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Scottish fishermen don’t need further restrictions on them

By P&J and EE readers
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
A new scheme would close 10% of Scottish waters for fishing. Image: Shutterstock
A new scheme would close 10% of Scottish waters for fishing. Image: Shutterstock

Sir,– A controversial scheme for shutting off large areas of the Scottish fishing grounds, under the guise of Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA), has all the hallmarks of the Green Party. This scheme is being introduced as part of the Bute House Agreement between the government and the Scottish Greens with the intention of closing 10% of Scottish waters for fishing.

The government has hailed its plans as “a step change in the protection of our marine environment’’.

Elspeth Macdonald of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation branded the plans as “greenwashing’’.

Mike Park, Scottish White Fish Producers Association, indicated that there was already marine protected areas (MPAs) and for other restrictions to be introduced “for no other reason than to meet political targets is scandalous’’.

The Tory MP for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, claimed this new scheme was the “biggest threat to the north-east fishing industry for decades’’.

There’s little doubt that this scheme adds more difficulties to our Scottish fishermen, who are already going through a difficult time, and they don’t need any further restrictions put unnecessarily in place.

Mind you there could be many major changes coming now that Nicola Sturgeon has resigned. We can only hope.

Ken Watmough, past president National Federation of Fishmongers, Aberdeen.

Open discussion quite impossible

Sir, – “There are none so blind as those that will not see” which applies to the most ardent believers who are those who choose to deliberately ignore things that they already really know but are completely unable to acknowledge.

The degrees of intolerance and abject prejudice are so extreme that reasoned argument and open discussion are quite impossible.

Among the most avid Scottish nationalists this is immediately very obvious. This hard core are unshakeable in their beliefs but their numbers are quite limited.

The reality was that there was no uptick in support of independence in February but actually the complete opposite – a significant 6% downtick. Among the numerous sources of up-to-date polls information, we had Alex Salmond’s Burns Night speech, Professor Curtice’s poll analysis, and even Lord Ashcroft’s poll analysis.

The Scottish Parliament is devolved rather than independent. As such its powers are strictly limited to specified areas.

If it strays beyond these limits the UK is legally obliged to intervene.

The SNP’s pretence at being already totally independent is an illusion and pretence that as yet has not been agreed by a majority of Scots in Scotland.

This as the Supreme Court has ruled is legally binding.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP may attempt to ignore it but that is clearly illegal as the powers of the devolved Scottish Parliament are limited.

What was passed needs to be revised and amended. The Gender Recognition Reform Bill is currently simply “not valid”.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Disinformation on independence

Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Sir, – Herbert Petrie in his latest letter of support of independence (Letters, February 15) wants us to forget money spent on Brexit and other past expenses so that we can have a better future. I can’t think of any government, in any global nation, who would not like to govern by hindsight. If only it were so easy.

Next he says we have been denied democracy but wants the people of Scotland to hold a de facto referendum at the next general election. His version of democracy.

Finally he states that Scotland is not subsidised by England, it is the other way round. The facts are neither subsidises the other. The UK finances are balanced to population and it is a fact that Scotland gets more per head via Barnett than England. Nothing to do with subsidy. What a disappointment that so many of his letters throw nonsense in the air as fact in the hope that some will fall for the content of it.

Walter Service, Danestone, Aberdeen.

Nightmare at Foresterhill

Sir, – On February 13 at approximately 2pm I had the misfortune of parking in the multi-storey at Foresterhill.

I realised it was busy as I had to go up to Level 8 to get a parking spot.

All went well until my friend and I returned to the car to go home to Fraserburgh. We managed to get down to Level 7, before coming to a complete stop behind a line of cars in a massive traffic jam where we stayed without moving for one hour 10 minutes.

No one had a clue what had happened.

There didn’t seem to be anyone there to let us all know why we weren’t moving. It turned out that because of the changes they’ve made to the way cars enter and exit the car park, cars exiting were confronted by cars trying to come in and park.

My question is: who made these changes and why were they needed? Does this happen every afternoon or was Monday just exceptionally busy?

All in all we were stuck there longer than it took to get home to the Broch.

Why is there a need for the cones to be down blocking left turns when entering and exiting? This means you’ve to do a full circle of every level. I’ve parked in this car park many times and never encountered this before but I certainly hope I’ve no reason to use it again in the near future.

Elizabeth Duthie, Bruce Circle, Fraserburgh.

Nothing to be thankful for

Sir, – I refer to the letter from Ivan W Reid (Press and Journal, February 13) in which he states that he has much to be thankful for living in the UK and that he feels completely safe living in the current environment prevalent in this country, and he attacks the media for portraying the UK as a lame duck.

Well, he needs to take a firm grasp of reality.

Thanks mainly to leftist influences we are currently undergoing a major series of strikes.

The mere fact that, for the first time ever, nurses have to take industrial action in order to receive a decent rate of pay, we have inflation in double figures, armed forces having severe cutbacks in spite of supplying military hardware to Ukraine, a Holyrood Parliament which has achieved nothing positive in over 14 years in power, with a leader who has lost any credibility she may have had due to the gender issue, three UK prime ministers in less than a year, Boris Johnson and his behaviour during lockdown rules, and to name another of many, the unstoppable flood of so-called asylum seekers entering the country.

Boris Johnson makinga speech outside 10 Downing Street before leaving for Balmoral for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II to formally resign as Prime Minister. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

If Ivan W Reid is comfortable with the aforementioned and many other issues affecting this country, his comfort zone needs to be seriously questioned.

Is it any surprise that the once Great Britain is now regarded by many countries as a joke, with the reasons for the now defunct “empire” being seriously questioned by the woke brigade and Greenpeace groups who have repeatedly broken the law and cost the taxpayer millions to police such irresponsible behaviour.

John Reid, Regent Court, Keith.

A9 dualling kicked into long grass

Will the A9 see improvements? Image: Jason Hedges

Sir, – Anyone travelling the A9 in the last year and noticing the dearth of any construction activity, would realise that the SNP government had kicked the whole dualling project into the long grass.

The death knell was rung when the first minister signed a deal with the Greens, to gain an absolute majority in Parliament. And what was the asking price for such a deal? Well we all know the present incumbents are anti-roads, anti-oil and gas, anti- economic growth, anti- everything.

The reason given for missing the 2025 completion date is an insult to the intelligence of the electorate. Blame Covid and Putin, says the transport secretary!

The SNP has become mainly a Central Belt party. Sturgeon has made the political calculation that the sparse population north of Perth does not matter too much.

With the exception of some, the silence from our elected SNP MSPs has been deafening. Are they so under the control of the party that they cannot stand up for the interests of their constituents?

I live in hope that one day the Scottish electorate, especially north of Perth, will wake up and smell the coffee and realise the disastrous damage being done to the transport systems in the north, by an utterly incompetent and cynical government.

John Munro, Bogbain Road, Tain.

Nothing but praise for CalMac

Sir, – I wish to endorse, without exception, the comments made by your correspondent, Doug Gibb, “Ferries don’t need political input” (Press and Journal, February 18). The ferry situation is a shambles despite Pentland Ferries having shown the way forward without subsidy.

I only wish to make one brief comment and that is that, having had virtually no constructive adverse comment, CalMac have received nothing but praise from beleaguered island communities for doing an amazing job with aged, inappropriate and outdated vessels. If these islanders can see, with such clarity, that the blame lies exclusively with CMal, Transport Scotland and our inept government, why cannot the these bodies draw conclusions? I should not dignify the word “government” with a capital “G”.

J Patrick Maclean, Aros Ard, Oban.

Letter writer appreciated

Sir, – I had been anticipating keenly the response of Herbert Petrie to the resignation of the first minister. I wondered how many of his now familiar falsehoods he could pack into one letter and I was not disappointed. He asserts that she was “truly well liked and respected”. Polls indicate that a significant number of people wished her to go.

Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire

He asserts that the people of Scotland and our country always came first. Not so. Her focus was always on a divisive and unwanted referendum. He repeats what even he must know is the great lie that Scotland subsidises England. He fantasises about a further referendum which is not going to take place.

Truly his best letter yet!

David Burnside, Albert Terrace, Aberdeen.

How to treat a valued employee

Sir, – There is so much truth in the closing remark from the letter of Sybil Wilkie (Press and Journal, February 2) that “we should appreciate the hard working, punctual and committed”.

I had the good fortune to work with such a person during my spell as a farm servant many decades ago.

Leaving school within a year of each other, two teenagers without a paper qualification between us, we worked the meagre soil found in the uplands of rural Aberdeenshire and tended the animals until the farm where we worked changed tenancy when his services were quickly secured by the owners of a neighbouring farm who knew his worth and where he spent close on 40 years of his farming life maintaining the same work ethic he demonstrated in his teenage years.

In contrast to the unfortunate experiences of the correspondent, his employers were appreciative of his dedicated service, ensuring he was suitably honoured on retirement by receiving the Royal Highland Agricultural Society medal and certificate for his long and distinguished service to the farming industry.

A quiet hard-working man who, in the words of his employer, “at the height of winter storms would walk the several miles to work, such was his commitment and dedication to his job”. Their gesture is a fine example to employers of how to treat a valued employee.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Torry has had a bad deal for far too long

The Aberdeen Incinerator, East Tullos Industrial Estate, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sir, – I felt I had to write in support of Renee Slater’s letter (EE February 16). What she writes is true.

I was an Aberdeen City councillor for 18 years from 1999 to 2017 when I retired. For all of those 18 years I was a member of the planning committee so I was involved in a lot of planning applications for Torry.

The first major planning application was for the new sewage works.

I was concerned about smells, knowing how the residents had to put up with horrible smells from a factory long since closed. I was assured there would be no smell from the new sewage works. How wrong was that! I was on the board of directors of Aberdeen Countryside Project, later renamed Aberdeen Greenspace, for many years and they did a lot of work cleaning the burn planting and making what it looks like today. We were all pleased with the results as were the local residents.

It appears that this area is now under threat.

The icing on the cake is this horrible gigantic new incinerator so near to Tullos School. When we went on the site visit for this one I was horrified at the location and made my objections clear. However, we were outvoted.

This application was mooted as a wonderful source of heat and power, so I think that swayed those who voted for it. We were told it needed 46 lorry loads of waste per day to feed it to make it viable.

Now the only piece of green is under threat for the new harbour. I think it is despicable how the good folk of Torry have been and are being treated.

Muriel Jaffrey, Scotstown Gardens, Bridge of Don.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

PABest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during an event at the Ozone, Our Dynamic Earth, in Edinburgh to outline Scottish independence plans on the day that the UK is set to leave the European Union. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 31, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: More reaction to Sturgeon resigning and the future of Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon's legacy and the future of the SNP
CR0041147 Reporter Name - Allister Thomas Location - New Port ofAberdeen Story - A huge oil rig, sporting legs more than 200 metres in height, has become the largest ever vessel to visit the Port of Aberdeen. The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig arrived at the Granite City’s new multi-million pound South Harbour today, ahead of beginning work for BP (LON: BP) later this year. Picture Shows - The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig Saturday the 12th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Readers' Letters: Roads in Caithness, Aberdeen Airport drop-off charges and hands off our Torry!
Scotch whisky pic Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday April 1 File photo dated 02/12/11 of a staff member holding a glass of whisky at the Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh, as new figures show exports of Scotch whisky dropped 7% last year amid weaker economic conditions and political volatility.
Readers' letters: Are we heading for prohibition?
aberdeen airport
Readers' letters: Wind turbines, airport drop-off charges and charity spending
To go with story by Alex Watson. Lindsay Bruce column Picture shows; A food bank worker prepares emergency food parcels as demand increases in the run-up to Christmas. London, UK. Supplied by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Date; 08/12/2021
Readers’ letters: Ferries bosses, decline in Tory support and trans rights
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Post Thumbnail
Readers' Letters: 'Waste of money' Gaelic signs, 'arrogant' oil polluters and women's security
13/01/2023 - SCOTLAND - Rishi Sunak visits Cromarty Firth Port Authority in Invergordon, Scotland. Rishi Sunak has said he is concerned about the potential impact of Scotland's new gender reforms on other areas of the UK. The prime minister said the government was taking advice on the implications of the reforms "as is completely standard practice". But he did not say whether Westminster would seek to block the legislation. Scotland is the first country in the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change gender. The controversial reforms, which are expected to come into force later this year, lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16. They also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, with applicants only needing to have lived as their acquired gender for three months rather than two years - or six months if they are aged 16 or 17. PICTURE: No10/UNPIXS 13/01/2023
Readers' letters: Freeports 'green' no more, Canadian concerns over salmon and plea to restore…
To go with story by Emma Grady. Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found. A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted. Castle Avenue, resulting in a portion of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road being closed. Davidson Drive is also shut, with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic permitted. Invergordon Academy (School) will be closed until this incident concludes. Members of the public are requested to stay away from the area in the meantime. Picture shows; Ryan Junor . Invergordon . Paul Campbell Date; 01/02/2023
Readers’ letters: Rising electric vehicle charging costs, Barry Robson as Dons interim manager and…

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
4
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Taylor Thain of Inverurie Locos
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Gaelic is a key factor in people coming to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor…
AWPR EV charging hub
Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
To go with story by David McPhee. Friend of Brenda Page murder accused says he told her he was going to kill Brenda Picture shows; Former head teacher and friend of Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson delievered explosive evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen. . Aberdeen. Newsline Date; 22/02/2023
Friend of accused tells Brenda Page murder trial that man said he was going…
Famous Grouse bird
GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production
The A96 Aberdeen road will be closed overnight at the Raigmore junction in Inverness. Image: Google
Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court split pic Picture shows; Angela Cumming. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/02/2023
'Mortified' mum who sexually assaulted man in hen party dare 'accepts she went too…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented