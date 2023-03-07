Readers’ letters: Councillor expenses, flowers in Oban and media bias over independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Councillor expenses, flowers in Oban and media bias over independence

By P&J and EE readers
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Sir, – I have been reading with horror some of the proposed cuts the council is to implement.

I have a suggestion that may go some way to helping the budget: stop paying councillors’ expenses!

They should be able to live on their salaries like the people who elect them and whom they are supposed to represent.

Come on, who else but MPs get big expense accounts just for going to work?

Dave Blair.

B&B licensing plan will only harm our fragile rural economy

Sir, – If ever there was an ill-conceived plan regarding our tourism in the Highlands of Scotland it is the proposed licensing of privately-run B&Bs.

Far from making more properties available for local buyers it is on course to do the opposite. Not that many years ago the government of the day was, through its agencies, giving grants to those building houses in the Highlands to add another bedroom to their new-build homes. The reason was that these were to be used as B&Bs. The objective being to bring in further revenue which would stay in the area. In doing so it also, in many cases, put properties in a higher council tax band which could then be utilised for the good of all.

Now, many of those who received that grant aid are in the retirement bracket but are still living in the homes that they built in their younger days. Many of these people still do B&B but to a lesser degree which still enables them to remain in their homes.

These people are not making a fortune, more often than not much less than the tax-free allowance given by the government. The hassle involved in applying for their licence has already seen many of this generation giving up doing B&B and the implications of this are not looking good.

Image: Shutterstock

Firstly, as I was recently told while attending the opening of the Wester Ross salmon fishing season, some of those giving up B&Bs were considering selling up and looking for smaller properties.

This in turn would release some of their capital, but also enable them to outbid youngsters for any smaller property which came on the market. Without affordable starter housing our younger generation will leave, causing a demographic nightmare in the future.

Secondly, as for their own property, as we have seen only too often here in Ardnamurchan, that will be purchased as a second home by wealthy buyers from down south who contribute little to either the local community or local economy.

In fact, they often do the complete opposite, causing both ill-feeling and divisiveness within small communities.

These second-home owners and their families, when they do visit, arrive with their “Chelsea tractor” loaded to the gunnels with supplies needed for the duration of their stay. The small local shop is lucky to sell the odd pint of milk to them. On the other hand, an elderly local couple are likely to buy necessities from the local shop, including what they serve as breakfast to B&B guests.

We have seen many small local shops close over the years and this folly could exacerbate the problem of rural depopulation. The fragile rural economy and its infrastructure, from available tradespersons to transport, can only be damaged by this licensing proposal, which also smacks somewhat of 1984 Big Brother SNP.

Surely if a B&B has been operating for years without a licence it doesn’t need one now. Is it beyond the mental capacity of our politicians to leave a working mechanism alone?

Have they never heard of the saying: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?

Prof Eric McVicar FRGS, Strontian.

Keep flower lady in town centre’s plan

Sir, – The dedicated lady that looks after the large flower box in Gibraltar Street in Oban should be commended for keeping this little area of the town beautiful with her own tended flowers.

I hope this will be saved and relocated before the new redevelopment layout to the area is completed and that many more such rectangular boxes will line the curved seating area.

This will hopefully brighten it up and bring this lovely seated place into a sea of smiles that befits beautiful Oban.

Stephen Jones, Millpark, Oban.

Sunak deal doesn’t work for Scotland

Sir, – According to Ron Campbell (Letters P&J) it was a shame that a deal struck by Rishi Sunak for Northern Ireland and the EU could not also be agreed for Scotland as, after all, the majority of Scots voted to remain in the EU.

To be fair to him, it certainly appears to be a great deal given that there will now be red and green lanes for goods entering Northern Ireland direct from the UK – thus maintaining the Northern Ireland Protocol which, in turn, was designed to protect the Good Friday Agreement to ensure the border remained open between the north and south.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Indeed, what has been proposed by Sunak is a big step forward for Northern Ireland (having both the UK internal and EU single markets) which should greatly benefit them going forward and result in a substantial increase in investment while cementing Northern Ireland’s wish to remain within the UK – the best of both worlds.

However, an independent Scotland would be faced by an entirely different situation compared to Northern Ireland. For starters, we would be leaving the EU (Northern Ireland will not) which by that act alone will automatically trigger major repercussions for Scotland and its economy – like for example leaving the UK internal market, opting for sterlingisation or have the expense of its own currency and having to remain outside the EU for an unspecified number of years, which is the worst of both worlds.

Furthermore, like the EU, the UK would insist on protecting its market with similar safeguards demanded by the EU which in all probability would require a hard border with Scotland.

Finally, I will leave the last word to the Scottish economist Gavin McCrone (the economist the SNP love to misquote) on the subject of independence contained in his latest publication, After Brexit.

“The upheaval caused by leaving the UK would undoubtedly be major and costly – it might well result in a fall in living standards for several years and significant inflation. It is not clear that this is understood by those who seek independence.”

Enough said!

Ian Lakin, Milltimber.

Shire leads the way in waste disposal

Sir, – Aberdeenshire Council should be congratulated on its resolve to introduce a new waste recycling system, with one bin for containers, one for paper and card, a residual waste bin and a caddy for compost (P&J, Future is orange in triple bin rollout, March 2).

The weekly compost collection ensures smells are minimised, allowing three-week intervals for the other bins with dry recyclables.

Householders who insist on putting food waste in the residual waste bin are rewarded with unpleasant smells and blowflies.

While this approach requires an additional bin compared with Aberdeen city’s co-mingled recycling bin, where paper, card and containers are all put in the same bin, it returns to the concept of the excellent black box and white bag system we had prior to the introduction of the co-mingled collection.

By using wheelie bins, simple one-compartment refuse collection vehicles can be used to collect the two separate recyclables streams.

The new orange-lidded bins will be rolling out to different areas in phases as the year progresses. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The system also avoids any separation work in the street, the problem with the old Aberdeen city system.

The fire at the Altens recycling centre was a tragedy. However, a change to adopt Aberdeenshire Council’s new recycling system in Aberdeen city would allow a simpler and cheaper separation system at the recycling centre.

While the separation system prior to the fire was a wonder to behold, it did so at great cost to what the good citizens of Aberdeen were doing previously for free – putting paper and card, and containers in a bag and box respectively.

With the Aberdeenshire Council system – two separate separation systems – the recycling centre would be used for two different streams, eliminating the complexity of separating paper and card from containers.

To check the viability of this approach, I would recommend that Aberdeen City Council engages an independent waste consultant to assess the savings that could be made.

The consultant should also be charged with penetrating the smokescreen put up by Suez with their “commercial in confidence” responses to any freedom of information requests, so that council taxpayers can determine whether they are getting good value for money.

Bob Pringle, Abergeldie Road, Aberdeen.

Council priorities wrong for our city

Sir, – I am sure Aberdeen residents will be delighted in knowing that the council’s budget decisions include approving £2 million for electric vehicle charging points.

When so many cuts have been made to sports and culture provision, one has to question the wisdom of councillors being led by city officials to agree to this.

Electric vehicle charging facilities are non-essential and will only be used by a minority; a very poor decision.

Youngsters making music in the Big Noise Torry is an activity which many would prefer and get pleasure from, £2 million spent wisely here would go a long way to benefiting the city.

Colin Pike, Maryculter.

Blatant media bias over independence

Sir, – In accepting there is now a 50/50 divide for independence, it is wrong that there is still an almost 100% print and broadcast media bias against the growing wish of the Scottish people.

Image: Peter MacDiarmid/Shutterstock

The media, in a democracy, should be broadly representative of the people it serves. However, in Scotland a constitutional change, backed by at least half the population, is ignored and bombarded by anti-independence propaganda.

Why is this? It is simply because the media is wholly controlled from London by a narrow elite ruling establishment.

This unfair imbalance is a stain on democracy.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore.

Regan proposal at least on right track

Sir, – In her interview with the BBC on Sunday, Ash Regan had two good ideas.

The first was a reset of Nicola Sturgeon’s “de facto” referendum whereby she said election vote share is a crucial measure of support for independence, not seats won, and until a 50%+ result is achieved no attempt to secure independence will be made.

The second, connected idea is for an “independence readiness index” which will track progress in areas such as currency and borders.

Ash Regan taking part in the first SNP leadership hustings in Cumbernauld. Image: Andy Buchanan /PA Wire

If she expanded this list of key performance indicators to include, for example government expenditure and revenue deficit reduction, percentage of young people in paid work, obesity (an indicator of long-term healthcare demand) and the number of truly low-cost houses being built and had the data and reporting fact-checked by, for example The Ferret Institute for Fiscal Studies or Audit Scotland we might be getting somewhere.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Pools and libraries crucial for kids

Sir, – It’s official – the inmates have taken over the asylum! I cannot believe that they are closing libraries and yet another pool.

What are they spending our council tax on? Wasting £30 million on UTG, it’s just a concrete mess. Why set aside £20 million for regenerating the city centre and the beach while stripping the city of what most people consider important – pools for kids to learn to swim and to enjoy fun days with their families.

Libraries are a vital hub for many people and essential for kids who love to read but whose parents in the current financial climate cannot afford to buy books.

Is there nobody in this council who has the gumption to stand up for the hard-pressed residents they are planning to fleece with 5% increase in council tax, 10% increase in charges and no visible increase in services?

C.S.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre which will be closing to be demolished
Readers' letters: The demolition of Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre, teacher strikes and Sir Rod…
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Kate Forbes's religious beliefs, Bill Gibb and council spending
Pile of old Roald Dahl books on a white background.
Readers' letter: Roald Dahl censorship, new deposit return scheme flaws and Bon Accord Terrace…
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
A performance by Big Noise Torry at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Big Noise Torry at Aberdeen Music Hall, separating politics and religion, and…
To go with story by Alastair Gossip. PLans have been submitted for giant letters spelling out Aberdeen - similar to those seen in Amsterdam, Toronto and other famous cities across the world. Picture shows; Giant Aberdeen letters. Castlegate. Supplied by Aberdeen Inspired Date; 17/02/2023
Readers' letters: Big Aberdeen letters, Kate Forbes' priorities and mental health cuts
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Scottish National Party leadership candidate Kate Forbes.
Readers' Letters: Kate Forbes's 'straight' answers divide opinions amid 'uninspiring' SNP leadership debate as…
A new scheme would close 10% of Scottish waters for fishing. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Scottish fishermen don’t need further restrictions on them
PABest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during an event at the Ozone, Our Dynamic Earth, in Edinburgh to outline Scottish independence plans on the day that the UK is set to leave the European Union. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 31, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Readers' letters: More reaction to Sturgeon resigning and the future of Scotland

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th May '20 Jim McNaught 76 Birch Drive, Maryburgh, Rossshire who hs a holiday caravan at the Parkdean Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn but is in dispute over this years payments.
Man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
5
Popular Robbie Stewart, who ran Aristocats Cattery in Insch.
Death of 71-year-old Aristocats Cattery boss Robbie Stewart of Insch
6
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
11
9
Iqbal Mohamed at his Oban shop.
Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’…
10
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

More from Press and Journal

Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
SUBSIDISED: Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Protect flock through test and vaccine
SUCKLER HERDS: Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on official party
Breaking news logo
A96 closed east of Huntly due to nine-vehicle collision
The coldest March temperature in over 10 years was recorded last night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drivers urged to remain cautious amid icy conditions following coldest night in March in…
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test
To go with story by Garrett Stell. St Margaret's celebrates International Women's Day Picture shows; Historical photos from St Margaret's. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
'Every day is International Women's Day' at St Margaret’s School for Girls
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented