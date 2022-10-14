The Voice of the North: Headless chicken approach leaves Truss in a tricky situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Voice of the North: Headless chicken approach leaves Truss in a tricky situation

By The Press & Journal
October 14, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 5:53 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)

If recent history is anything to go by, integrity may be too much to hope for in a UK prime minister, but surely consistency is not outwith the realms of possibility?

Any politician who sticks to their guns will never be universally agreed with, yet they are far more likely to be seen as credible, even by opponents and critics.

Enter Liz Truss: a committed flip-flopper who, throughout her political career, appears only to have been consistent about changing her mind.

In 1996, at the age of 21, Ms Truss switched allegiances from the Liberal Democrats to the Conservative Party. More recently, she opposed Brexit until after the referendum, when she again changed tack. Over the last few months, U-turns have piled up, some major and some less so.

In certain circumstances, there is power in a credible prime minister reconsidering their position; making a considered, rare U-turn can be seen as a show of morality, maturity, strength.

It seems faith in the PM is at an all-time low, somehow even eclipsing the unpopularity of Boris Johnson

Liz Truss cannot be accused of displaying any of these qualities recently. Her headless chicken approach to leadership has further dented her reputation, putting her in a tricky situation indeed.

This isn’t a TV show

It seems faith in the PM is at an all-time low, somehow even eclipsing the unpopularity of Boris Johnson. Throughout his premiership, he was criticised for his incoherent beliefs; Liz Truss was perhaps intended to be the antidote to that unpredictability.

After the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, not even those closest to Ms Truss know what might happen next. It may feel like a TV programme, but those of us glued to the drama must remember that this is real, and real people are being affected.

Liz Truss was expected by some to be the antidote to Boris Johnson

Since Ms Truss came into power, many aspects of life have become more expensive and precarious for the majority.

With experts warning that things are only likely to get worse financially, and an inconvenient wave of Covid approaching, does anyone feel comforted by the thought of Liz Truss at the helm? And for how much longer should she be allowed to attempt to right the ship?

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

