The Voice of the North: Headless chicken approach leaves Truss in a tricky situation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If recent history is anything to go by, integrity may be too much to hope for in a UK prime minister, but surely consistency is not outwith the realms of possibility?

Any politician who sticks to their guns will never be universally agreed with, yet they are far more likely to be seen as credible, even by opponents and critics.

Enter Liz Truss: a committed flip-flopper who, throughout her political career, appears only to have been consistent about changing her mind.

In 1996, at the age of 21, Ms Truss switched allegiances from the Liberal Democrats to the Conservative Party. More recently, she opposed Brexit until after the referendum, when she again changed tack. Over the last few months, U-turns have piled up, some major and some less so.

In certain circumstances, there is power in a credible prime minister reconsidering their position; making a considered, rare U-turn can be seen as a show of morality, maturity, strength.

It seems faith in the PM is at an all-time low, somehow even eclipsing the unpopularity of Boris Johnson

Liz Truss cannot be accused of displaying any of these qualities recently. Her headless chicken approach to leadership has further dented her reputation, putting her in a tricky situation indeed.

This isn’t a TV show

It seems faith in the PM is at an all-time low, somehow even eclipsing the unpopularity of Boris Johnson. Throughout his premiership, he was criticised for his incoherent beliefs; Liz Truss was perhaps intended to be the antidote to that unpredictability.

After the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng and appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, not even those closest to Ms Truss know what might happen next. It may feel like a TV programme, but those of us glued to the drama must remember that this is real, and real people are being affected.

Since Ms Truss came into power, many aspects of life have become more expensive and precarious for the majority.

With experts warning that things are only likely to get worse financially, and an inconvenient wave of Covid approaching, does anyone feel comforted by the thought of Liz Truss at the helm? And for how much longer should she be allowed to attempt to right the ship?

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day