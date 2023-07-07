The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS is a real plan for its future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS is a real plan for its future

If the NHS is to make it to 95 - as most hope it will - decisive action must be taken now, write The P&J's editorial team.

The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
By The Press & Journal

This week brought with it the 75th anniversary of our National Health Service: a unique system undoubtedly still envied by the rest of the world, but by no means the crown jewel it once was.

As the NHS enters into its 75th year, the focus of both the Scottish and UK Governments must be on ensuring that the health service has everything it needs not merely to limp on, but to recover and flourish.

Make no mistake: firm and decisive leadership will be required in order to make this mission a success. Nonetheless, it is the least our society can do after everything the NHS has done for us all.

While many reading will remember Scotland before free universal healthcare, few if any would choose to return to life without it.

The young people we love have never had to contemplate an existence where the most natural acts of being born, falling ill or dying could result in an unaffordable bill, and nor should they have to.

Of course, through no fault of its employees, the NHS has been struggling for some time. Though the Covid pandemic had a huge knock-on impact that staff, hospitals and services are still fighting to recover from, coronavirus was not the catalyst for decline but the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Cradle to grave promise can’t be upheld under current conditions

In recent years, every area of the UK has been affected by NHS personnel and bed shortages, strikes and long waiting lists, to name just a few issues; the north of Scotland is no exception.

Our health service was designed to support every citizen throughout life, from the cradle to the grave. The painful irony is that, today, parts of the north and north-east can only provide woefully inadequate maternity care, and the major hospitals – whether in Inverness or Aberdeen – are unable to cope with patient numbers. The result is new parents welcoming their babies into the world in lay-bys, and elderly people in need of urgent treatment left waiting inside ambulances for many hours.

Concerns have previously been raised about ambulances having to queue outside both Aberdeen and Inverness hospitals, due to the pressures inside (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

Though the NHS remains, it is a shadow of its former self; a ghost. Citizens are duly afraid and understandably frustrated that their experiences and concerns are not being heard. This is by no means the fault of staff; despite significant challenges, the unwavering professionalism of the passionate and dedicated workers is one aspect of the service has remained consistent.

If the NHS is to make it to 95, decisive action must be taken now. Politicians alone cannot truly transform the current model into something fit for a modern era while still upholding the health service’s original founding principles. Medical experts, frontline healthcare workers, patients: everybody has a role to play when it comes to ascertaining what we need from the NHS, and what it needs from us.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

