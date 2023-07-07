Billy Dodds would ‘love’ to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects tough Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds would ‘love’ to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects tough Championship

The Inverness boss calls for cool heads and a sharp focus in this season's closely-matched race for the Championship title.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Billy Dodds is warning Caley Thistle fans to be realistic in their expectations as the club seeks to get out of the Championship at the seventh time of asking.

The Inverness head coach, whose side will take on Elgin City in a friendly at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, is looking forward to the start of the new league campaign, which is now under a month away.

The Caley Jags, whose final-day defeat against Ayr United cost them a play-off place in May, will start their title path at home to Queen’s Park, as they did last term when it finished 1-1.

Injuries bit hard into Dodds’ resources last term, yet when key men returned, their results took a rise.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay secured a 1-1 draw against Queen’s Park on the opening day of last season. Image: SNS Group

Ultimately, they paid the price for an eight-fixture winless run as they finished eight points adrift of champions Dundee and two points outside of the top-four.

‘Evenly matched’ race for top place

Dodds insists it’s going to be a close fight to the finish and he hopes his squad can stay the course.

He said: “It’s all about putting runs together in the Championship. We have gone on poor runs, with valid reasons, in the past couple of years, most recently with injuries.

“We are all evenly matched and capable of putting a strong run together. You always get one big side with the (larger) budgets. Two years ago, it was Kilmarnock, last season it was Dundee, and now it is Dundee United.

“We are all after that one place, to win the title, but we’re all evenly matched. I hope we can reach and maintain high performance levels and not have the runs which have been costly to us. To go too long without a win hurts us at the end of the season.

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United start as the Championship favourites this season. Image: SNS.

“There is nothing you can do about injuries and that’s why we went on a winless run. I want a smoother, fairer run at the league this time.

“The players have not really had that since I came to the club, but we’ve prepared well, and we’ll be ready.

“We’d love Caley Thistle to be back in the Premiership. However, we don’t have a divine right to think we can win games either.

“We can’t have a mindset that we should be wiping the floor with everybody – that’s not realistic.”

Working towards clash with Spiders

Before Queen’s Park, with their new head coach Robin Veldman, come north for league business, ICT will face Viaplay Cup ties against Bonnyrigg Rose, Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee.

And Dodds will use those four competitive clashes to sharpen his Scottish Cup finalists up for the big kick-off.

He said: “Queen’s Park, with a new manager, will bring its own tests for us, but we will do what we usually do, focus on ourselves.

Queen’s Park’s new manager Robin Veldman brings his team to Inverness on August 5. Image: SNS Group

“We want to work through the Viaplay Cup ties and then peak for the Queen’s Park game. We showed with our run towards the end of the season, when we are on top form, we can be a match for anybody.

“Last year, we didn’t get off to a winning start against Queen’s Park but we hope this time we can start with three points. It will be difficult – we saw last year that they are a good team. You don’t get to the play-offs unless you are a good team.

“I know they have lost a few players, but they have fresh ideas and a new coach and are recruiting, so I expect a high tempo opening game.”

Young trio lead charge for game-time

Midfielders Harry Hennem and Robbie Thompson, both 19, along with 18-year-old striker Ethan Cairns were all handed one-year extensions following continued loan experience within the Highland League.

Dodds won’t be afraid to pitch the trio in and allow them to showcase what they can do.

He said: “The younger lads will get the opportunity next season. This club has brought through good young players throughout its time or lifespan.

Striker Ethan Cairns, who has been on loan with Forres Mechanics, will be pushing for a place in the Inverness team this season. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We also have other ones pushing such as Lewis Nicolson for example. I have high hopes for him then we have the next batch such as Calum Mackay and Keith Bray.

“Sometimes young boys break through, and they move on to bigger and better things. It’s a conveyor belt and we have to keep it going. That’s the best way forward for Caley Thistle.”

Samuels sharp and ready for action

Forward Austin Samuels, meanwhile, will be keen for an injury-free campaign after two fibula injuries hampered his progress last term.

The former Wolves youngster, who had a brief loan stint at Aberdeen in 2021, scored crucial goals against Partick Thistle in the promotion play-offs two years ago as ICT reached the final before losing to St Johnstone.

An injury last September kept him out until February, but he for stronger as the season progressed and netted in the 1-1 draw against Dundee in April.

Austin Samuels supplies a cool finish to score in the 1-1 draw with champions Dundee in April. Image: SNS

Manager Dodds is confident, with a good pre-season in the tank, the 22-year-old can show what’s he’s capable of once more.

He added: “Austin, in those play-offs against Partick Thistle, looked so sharp when he made those runs and he really can be such an important player for us.

“If he stays fit, he can be one of the bigger players for us. He told me he’d never had a major injury like that. He is like a new signing for us. You saw last year with his goal against Dundee what he’s capable of.

“He’s getting a full pre-season and he’s raising his fitness. Austin has proven he can score goals at this level, so this could be a big season for him.”

