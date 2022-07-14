Alistair MacLean’s Navy service took him from HMS Royalist to HMS Ulysses By Neil Drysdale July 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 12:02 pm 0 comments Alistair MacLean's best-selling books were inspired by his war experiences. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Alistair MacLean Inverness Second World War Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times St Andrews – Step back in time with these golf photos from the archive July 13, 2022 Past Times Victorian books full of tales from the 1700s gifted to Aberdeen Journals for future generations July 13, 2022 Premium Content Past Times How the Richard Donald Stand rose from the ashes of Pittodrie’s Beach End in 1992 July 12, 2022 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Elgin City handed 3-0 League Cup defeat for fielding ineligible player Isle of Skye voted as one of world’s 50 must-see destinations Concerns grow for missing Elgin woman last seen wearing flip flops Aldi store on Countesswells Road opens doors to customers Woodland Trust seeking names for two ‘Jubilee’ Loch Arkaig Osprey chicks ‘Our workers are struggling’: Post Office workers across Scotland continue striking over pay dispute
Conversation