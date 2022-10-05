Meet the couple who sold millions of newspapers at McHardy’s in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Meet the couple who sold millions of newspapers at McHardy’s in Aberdeen

By Susy Macaulay
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 12:16 pm
Former McHardy's Old Town newsagents Moira and Owen Bisset
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton didn't waste time with tradition after being elected…
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Highland athlete Adam Gunn was the first Scots-born Olympics decathlon medal winner
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
From ski mecca to 'worst holiday ever': Where did it all go wrong for…
A piper plays pipes in between a French Horn player and a saxophone player at the Aberdeen International Youth Festival
Curtain up: 16 photos from the Aberdeen International Youth Festival
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Aberdeen's Seven Trades rare collection of ancient chairs on view for Saturday's Doors Open…
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
When Lionel Richie kept his promise to his adoring Aberdeen fans
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
SAS were called in to tackle cons and end the siege at Peterhead prison…
Flora MacDonald
New book reveals Jacobite heroine Flora Macdonald as an artful, canny survivor
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
GALLERY: Remembering the Aberdeen Milk Marathon

Most Read

1
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
A very special couple: Moira and Owen Bisset who served the newspaper industry across four decades.
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks