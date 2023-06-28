In pictures: Elgin’s charming town centre in the 1960s and 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Elgin’s charming town centre in the 1960s and 1970s

Elgin's historic town centre features attractive architecture and pleasant parklands, but underwent radical change in the 1970s. Join us for a tour of Elgin's past.

By Kirstie Waterston
The High Street with St. Giles Church at its centre in 1969. Image: DC Thomson


An ancient settlement with medieval roots, Elgin was lauded in Victorian times as “one of the most picturesque towns in Scotland”.

With its spectacular ruined cathedral, classic architecture and pleasant location near the River Lossie, it’s easy to see why the Victorians were fond of Elgin.

In 1903, Cooper Park was gifted to the citizens of Elgin, but it was a century that saw a lot of change in the town.

Elgin was said to be at an “industrial crossroads” in the late 1960s, with a focus on new industries and employment to future-proof the town.

Autumn sunshine on Elgin’s elegant centrepiece, the Plainstones, in front of St Giles Church in 1969. Image: DC Thomson

However, the news that the RAF was to take over the Fleet Air Arm base at Lossiemouth in 1972 saw an upturn in Elgin’s fortunes.

More people in the region meant prosperity for town centre traders, and the town attracted crowds of shoppers from across Moray.

At the time, modernisation of Elgin’s town centre buildings and the demolition of others was celebrated as progress.

These days, we perhaps don’t look back so fondly on the demolition of buildings like the old Assembly Rooms to make way for shopping developments.

Join us for a look back through the archives at Elgin’s bustling town centre in days gone by.

1961: The Queen at the County Buildings

The magnificent County Hall on Elgin’s High Street was the backdrop for a royal visit in August 1961.

These days, the imposing building is the headquarters for Moray Council.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh received a warm welcome in Elgin as part of their tour of Moray.

It was three cheers for her Majesty as she left Elgin Town Hall in 1961. Image: DC ThomsonElgin City Band and crowds of well-wishers greeted the Queen outside the County Hall before she went inside for lunch.

However, there was some criticism that High Street was too narrow to suitably accommodate crowds of locals who wanted to glimpse the Queen.

It was argued that Cooper Park would have been a more inclusive venue.

1969: Little Cross, High Street

Originally a boundary marker for the cathedral, the Little Cross is a familiar totem at the top of High Street.

The original cross dated back to 1402AD, but the current column was erected in 1733.

The Little Cross has been a steadfast feature in Elgin, which has borne witness to the changing streetscape in decades past.

The Little Cross and view down Elgin’s High Street in 1969. Image: DC Thomson

The historic buildings on the right-hand side are virtually the same today, but the view on the left is very different.

Where Moray Council’s building stands now, used to be the mansion, Dunfermline House, and its grounds.

The building went to ruin, and although there were plans to develop the site as a hotel in the 1970s, they never materialised.

1971: Boating at Cooper Park

There was much to celebrate in Elgin in 1902, when it was announced that Colonel George Cooper was to gift a mansion and grounds to the town.

The generous 40 acres of estate policies with historic trees was to become a public recreation ground.

While Mr Cooper wanted the mansion – Grant Lodge – to be a library, reading room and museum.

Cooper Park was a popular spot for boating in Elgin in 1971. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Cooper engaged Aberdeen architect Alexander Marshall Mackenzie to draw up plans for the new park, and paid for all the work himself.

The park opened in 1903, with the additional of a skating pond, bandstand, cricket pavilion and bowling green.

Mr Cooper said he hoped people would “enjoy themselves, see the grass growing and the green leaves, and be all the better for it”.

1974: 750 years of Elgin Cathedral

Hundreds of schoolchildren paraded through Elgin in colourful 16th Century attire to celebrate the 750th anniversary of Elgin Cathedral in 1974.

A historic pageant took place in the grounds of Elgin Cathedral with performers telling the story of the cathedral’s rich history.

Schoolchildren parading through Elgin in period costume for the cathedral’s 750th anniversary in 1974. Image: DC Thomson

The ambitious celebrations also included a lavish medieval-style banquet at the town hall.

The food on offer also reflected that of the 16th Century: boar’s head pate and trout was dished up alongside wine and mead.

1974: Reflections of Elgin Cathedral

Known as the ‘lantern of the north’, Elgin Cathedral has an enduring beauty, despite its ruinous form.

Built in 1224, the cathedral takes the shape of a cross on the banks of the River Lossie and retains much of its medieval architecture.

In its day, it was the spiritual heart of the diocese of Moray before being abandoned during the Protestant Reformation in 1560.

Elgin Cathedral provides a spot for contemplation for one passer-by in 1974. Image: DC Thomson

The religious revolution split the church across Scotland, and the Elgin Cathedral congregation moved to St Giles instead.

Over the years, Elgin Cathedral slowly fell into disrepair; its roof was stripped, its bells removed and eventually the central tower collapsed.

Moves to preserve the structure were made in the 1800s, when local man John Shanks took on a caretaking role of the structure.

1978: South Street

South Street was a busy shopping thoroughfare in 1978, and remains at the retail heart of Elgin today.

Elgin enjoyed economic buoyancy in the 1970s thanks to nearby RAF Lossiemouth, but also through employment opportunities at new businesses on the Pinefield Estate.

Work on a new relief road through Elgin aimed to make the town centre a more pleasant place to shop, with fewer cars on the road.

A view of South Street in Elgin taken in 1978. Image: DC Thomson

The name AE Dawson, on the right, remains synonymous with South Street, with the opticians still occupying large corner premises.

The units on the left are now a barber and tattoo shop, while the small building on the right has been demolished completely.

Despite recent challenges like Covid and the cost-of-living crisis, South Street remains home to many independent business.






