Gallery: Torry Research Station and its world-leading work in fish science

Torry Research Station was recognised as one of the world’s leading research institutions for its work in fish handling and processing.

The government laboratory was founded in Aberdeen in 1931 with an important job – to investigate better ways to preserve fish.

And being a traditional fishing community, Torry was the perfect location for this vital work commissioned by the government’s Cold Storage Research Board.

Torry Research Station helped improve on food storage problems relating to the preservation and quality of fish, eliminating waste and reducing cost.

The lab expanded its research capabilities by taking on the National Collection of Industrial Bacteria in 1959.

Latterly its functions were transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food before it eventually closed in 1996.

We lift the lid on the goings on at Torry Research Station with some snaps of its important role in fish science.

Pictures: Torry Research Station over the years

