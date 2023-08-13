Gallery: Torry Research Station and its world-leading work in fish science

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Gallery: Torry Research Station and its world-leading work in fish science

We've gone through our archives and taken a look at the vital government work carried out at Torry Research Station since the 1930s.

By Kirstie Waterston
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson

Torry Research Station was recognised as one of the world’s leading research institutions for its work in fish handling and processing.

The government laboratory was founded in Aberdeen in 1931 with an important job – to investigate better ways to preserve fish.

And being a traditional fishing community, Torry was the perfect location for this vital work commissioned by the government’s Cold Storage Research Board.

Torry Research Station helped improve on food storage problems relating to the preservation and quality of fish, eliminating waste and reducing cost.

The lab expanded its research capabilities by taking on the National Collection of Industrial Bacteria in 1959.

Latterly its functions were transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food before it eventually closed in 1996.

We lift the lid on the goings on at Torry Research Station with some snaps of its important role in fish science.

Pictures: Torry Research Station over the years

1990: Torry Research Station celebrated its diamond jubilee and Aberdeen artist Eric Auld was commissioned to paint a view from the north side of the harbour. It was presented to vice-president Jack Graham, left, and director Geoffrey Hobbs.
1979: Sample kippers being put on a trolley at Torry Research Station following a night’s soak in brine by David Chittleburgh, left, and Jack Ritchie.
1981:Dr Ian Mackie and Alexander Ritchie discuss a readout from an amino acid analyser at Torry Research Station.
1979: Alf Fidler, supervisor in charge of the fish section, and Brian Wiggins, tank attendant, remove one of the large cod which are kept alive for experimental purposes.
1982: Angus MacKenzie placing glass capsules into a freeze-drier. Torry Research Station held the National Collections of Industrial and Marine Bacteria for almost a quarter of a century to further the causes of research and education in industry and biotechnology, and to make the bacteria available to laboratories all over the world.
1959: Commonwealth newspaper reporters during a visit to the laboratory watching sea anemones being fed in the research aquarium.
1979: Alf Fidler pictured through a trolley of fish bound for the cold store at Torry Research Station.
1979: Bill Hodgkiss, principal scientific officer, and Marion Middleton, assistant scientific officer in microscopy, at work with the Transmission Electron Microscope.
1979: Higher scientific officer Gordon Hill tries a trial batch of herring through the station-designed quick air blast freezer ahead of Torry Research Station’s 50th anniversary.
16 July 1979: Alf Fidler, supervisor of the fish section with the Greyson deep sea crab at Torry Research Station.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
Exploring the ruined temple near Mintlaw that once housed alligators
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
Scotland's secret pyramid: The story behind Queen Victoria's famous Balmoral Cairns
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
275 years of reporting on national and world events
bouley bashers on the beach boulevard in aberdeen
Happy days of bouley bashers: 83% of readers say boy racing was 'just a…
Headlines on this day 1974, including Aberdeen's first female traffic wardens
On This Day, 1974: Aberdeen's first women traffic wardens and cutting costs at Co-op
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
How a Rosehearty man became an American war hero
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Aboyne Games memories over the years
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
'Bouley Bashers': Aberdeen Beach Boulevard was illicit racetrack for generations of boy racers
1978: Senior scientific officer Ian McDonald (right) shows one of the butterfly fillets from the new Baader 121 processing machine for blue whiting and other types of fish. Image: DC Thomson
On This Day: Goering's car and fruity gossip featured in the Evening Express of…
St Machar Academy pupils jumping on the stone steps outside the school
Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades

Conversation