Past Times Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades We've gone through our archives for photographs of teachers and pupils at St Machar Academy all throughout the decades. 1988: Pupils from the old Powis and Hilton academies celebrate their first day as St Machar Academy pupils. By Kieran Beattie Share Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/5985457/gallery-st-machar-academy-memories/ Copy Link Thousands of people all across Aberdeen have many happy memories of attending St Machar Academy as pupils. And plenty might even have fond recollections of teaching or otherwise working there. We’ve gone through our archives to see what photographs we could find at the school from decades gone by. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane at St Machar, looking at photographs of jazz competition winners, first day of school celebrators, and more. Read on to see these photographs and more from our archives. And if you recognise any familiar faces in this gallery, let us know by emailing us at nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk Pictures: St Machar Academy through the years 1993: Samuel Frimpong, operating a word processor, is helped by teacher Gillian Rae, as other pupils look on. 1990: Members of the St Machar Academy group, False Alarm, practice for the regional finals of the Fuji Rock Schools Competition in Glasgow. 1993: Georgina Carroll and Michael Hossack, both 14, scooped gold in the UK Schools Mathematics Challenge. 1988: A disco-dancing demonstration by Lesley Ferguson and Harry Butler, front, meets with approval from their classmates at the first senior pupil disco held in the new academy. 1992: Pte Graeme Farquhar of the Gordon Highlanders puts Steven Leiper through his paces on the Army’s mobile assault course. 1992: St Machar Academy pupils who won the Daily Telegraph Young Jazz 92 competition. 1992: Youngsters get kitted out to go to sea in June 1992. 1991: False Alarm members, from left, back: James Craig, Mairi Gillanders, Simon McBain and Fionnuala O’Boyle; front: Richard Will and Aimi MacKay. 1992: Brian Elrick, David Colbert, and Colin Gorman, practise for the region’s first major school dance performance. 1989: Drummer Mairi Gillanders and schoolmates have enjoyed the school’s week-long arts festival. 1988: All set for their appearance at the Scottish final of the TSB Rock School competition in Glasgow are St Machar Academy group Free the Spirit. 1988: Pupils from the old Powis and Hilton academies celebrate their first day as St Machar Academy pupils. 1989: Former Powis Academy pupil Jim Smith met up with St Machar Concert Band members, from left, James Craig, Moray Barber and Dale Leslie during a reunion at the academy. 1991: St Machar Academy head boy Derek Priest shows off the model car he won in a fundraising raffle. He also won a run in the real thing… an E type Jaguar belonging to Aberdeen car dealer Alistair Stewart, left. 1990: School duxes Suzanne Shinnie and Stephen Coutts with first dux of the school Irvine Rae, left, and Grampian Regional Council convener Robert Middleton.