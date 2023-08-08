On This Day, 1974: Aberdeen’s first women traffic wardens and cutting costs at Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day, 1974: Aberdeen’s first women traffic wardens and cutting costs at Co-op

Aberdeen's first female traffic wardens brought a touch of glamour to the city beat; President Nixon was on the verge of resigning and there was a lack of newborns despite a predicted baby boom. Here's what the EE was reporting On This Day, in 1974.

By Kirstie Waterston
Headlines on this day 1974, including Aberdeen's first female traffic wardens
Evening Express headlines from August 8 1974. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid

On this day in 1974, Aberdeen was entering uncharted territory when it employed its first female traffic wardens; President Nixon was in hot water; and a lack of hanky panky meant there was no baby boom in the city. Here are the headlines from August 8 that year.

Aberdeen’s first women traffic wardens

“Yet another of Aberdeen’s male-dominated institutions falls prey to women next week” reported Evening Express journalist John Mair, when he informed readers of the city’s new female traffic wardens.

Let’s assume his report is tongue-in-cheek rather than ’70s chauvinism, but he goes on to explain: “When the two new female members of the traffic warden section step on to the streets, they’ll be bringing to an end more than eight years of male supremacy.”

Indeed.

A headline reading 'Now girls in uniform to control traffic'
The introduction of female traffic wardens caused a stir in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Traffic wardens were first introduced to Aberdeen in 1966 when 24 uniformed men took on a city-centre beat.

Unthinkable now, but back then, people could park on Union Street and other city-centre thoroughfares – crucially, only for 45 minutes at a time.

Therefore the traffic wardens were kept rather busy, particularly as they also controlled pedestrian crossings.

A newspaper advert for traffic wardens in Aberdeen from 1974
An advert for male and female traffic wardens in Aberdeen from 1974. Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

By 1974, their beat had extended to Torry and Old Aberdeen, which had its own set of complicated restrictions to mystify motorists.

The wardens were key to keeping traffic moving in the city centre, particularly in busy areas like Market Street.

And when there was a manpower shortage in 1974, women were drafted in.

Making history in Aberdeen were Wilma Hutcheon and Jennifer McHattie who both admitted to being “apprehensive” about the role.

Aberdeen's first female traffic wardens with the caption 'women about town'
Wilma Hutcheon and Jennifer McHattie, Aberdeen’s first female traffic wardens. Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The pair were told they could expect to cover 45-miles on foot during their 38-hour working week.

Jennifer said: “Certainly it’s a job with a difference and it will be nice to be out and about in the open air.”

President Nixon on cusp of resigning

The main headlines on August 8, however, had more of an international flavour reporting on the Watergate Scandal.

Being an evening paper, the Evening Express Late Final edition carried the latest news as it happened.

The Evening Express headlines on this day in 1974 reading 'Aide drafts resignation speech; Nixon set to quit'
The Evening Express headlines on August 8 1974. Image: DC Thomson

President Nixon was in hot water across the pond and the EE proclaimed: “The end of the Nixon Presidency is today at hand.

“As the President agonises in the White House, America wonders not when he will go, but how.”

Nixon became embroiled in one of the biggest political scandals in US history.

It was revealed he was involved in a cover-up over a politically-motivated break-in at the Democrats’ Watergate Office Building in Washington DC in 1972.

On August 5 1974, the White House released a series of recordings called the Nixon White House tapes at the order of the Supreme Court.

President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat Nixon
President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat Nixon are shown standing together in a farewell address on August 9 1974. Image: AP Photo/Charlie Harrity

The tapes demonstrated Nixon’s early involvement in the cover up.

The rumours Stateside on this day in 1974 were that Nixon was drafting his resignation letter, although the White House remained quiet.

He resigned the following day.

It’s a scandal that’s gone down in history, and even been immortalised in popular culture.

David Bowie’s song Young Americans, recorded just three days after Nixon resigned, makes several references to the Watergate Scandal.

David Bowie's Young Americans cover
David Bowie’s Young Americans references Nixon. Image: Wikipedia

No baby boom for Aberdeen

A small, but amusing story on the front page was that there was to be no baby boom in Aberdeen that year.

Reporting on the number of babies not being born in August 1974 was an unusual angle.

It had been predicted there would have been a baby bonanza that year due to a television curfew in December 1973.

An article from 1974 with the headline 'Baby boom misses city'
An article in the EE saying a predicted baby boom didn’t come to fruition in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

At that time, most of Britain’s electricity was generated by coal plants, and to save coal stocks, restrictions were put on electricity consumption.

As a result, television broadcasts ended at 10.30pm and pubs were shut.

It was widely reported that people had found other ways to “entertain” themselves in the winter evenings.

Forget a game of Monopoly by candlelight, many people instead indulged in a spot of something altogether more adult.

Aberdeen Maternity Hospital in December 1973
Aberdeen Maternity Hospital in December 1973. Image: DC Thomson

The Family Planning Association “slammed” people for “having lost the art of entertaining themselves” and resorting to “the oldest form of recreation”.

However, the predicted baby boom did not come to fruition in Aberdeen nine months later.

In fact, the health board said fewer babies were to be born in autumn 1974 than the previous year.

Cutting costs with Co-op

And it seems timely, if not ironic, that there was talk of cutting the cost of living back in 1974.

We’re all feeling the pinch just now and trying to economise where we can as supermarket bills creep up.

And it was no different in August 1974.

Northern Cooperative Society
Northern Cooperative Society on Loch Street in 1965. Image: DC Thomson

The Northern Co-op was pledging to cut customers’ cost of living with a bunch of bargain foodstuffs.

This fascinating advert in the EE in 1974 gives an insight into the average housewife’s weekly shop.

Half a pound of butter could be picked up for 10p a packet, mince was 38p per lb, and tinned fruit average 16p a tin.

A co-op advert from 1974
A co-op advert from 1974. Image: DC Thomson

Slightly less appetising deals were the vegetable salad in a tin for 9p and the tinned ‘steak and kidney dinner’ for a mere 5p.

Meanwhile, a bottle of Spey Royal Whisky could be picked up for £2.50, and a tin of Heinekin was 11p.

And in the 1970s, tobacco was of course an essential, with Golden Virginia coming in at 44-and-a-half pence per ounce.

More editions of our ‘On This Day’ series:

On This Day, 1968: Prisoners on trial for attempted murder at HMP Peterhead and a new shop’s ‘living hair’ carpet

