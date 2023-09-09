Ness Islands miniature railway has been putting smiles on faces for 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ness Islands miniature railway has been putting smiles on faces for 40 years

Founded by Ian Young in 1983, Ness Islands is the most northerly miniature railway in the UK. Join us for a look back at 40 years of the family favourite. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Ness Islands Miniature Railway celebrates 40 years this year, cared for by veteran volunteers including (left to right) Jim Blyth, Alasdair Macleod and Brian Warrender. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Something has to keep Brian Warrender coming back again and again to volunteer on the Ness Islands miniature railway in Inverness.

He’s been doing it for 30 years, and at 71, he shows no sign of stopping.

He distills it into few words: “It’s the smiles you see on the children’s faces.”

The railway at Whin Park has delighted generations of Invernessians and visitors, young and old, for the past 40 years, a must-do attraction, and to be oft-repeated, for the holidays.

Opening of the suspension bridge, 1989.  In the driver’s seat at the Ness miniature railway at Whin Park, Inverness, is Sir Russell Johnston, MP for Inverness, Nairn and Lochaber, as he is flagged off by Ian Young, proprietor of the railway. Image: DC Thomson.

It was the vision of retired railway man Ian Young back in 1983, and he poured heart and soul into it until his death in 2018.

The railway is now owned by Highland Hospice and makes a valuable financial contribution to the running of that vital service.

Meet the volunteers keeping the Ness Islands miniature railway on track

The railway’s day-to-day running is safe in the hands of a core of four dedicated volunteers including Brian, Jim Blyth, Alasdair Macleod and Robin Forrest.

Working on the Ness Island Railway are Alasdair MacLeod in the driver’s seat with colleagues Brian Warrender (right) and Jim Blyth. Here Alasdair drives the train over the bridge which once graced the River Ness itself. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook

They do everything from ticket sales and guard duties to the coveted top job, driving the locos.

The 7 ¼ gauge railway currently boasts three locomotives, Chrissy, who is steam powered, and petrol locos Uncle Frank and Uncle John.

It winds its way round the half a mile track with a jolly tooting of the horn, over a salvaged suspension bridge.

And anyone who doesn’t believe in pink elephants is wrong, because there’s one right there beside the track, and he’s called Floyd. Pink Floyd.

He’s joined by fellow jungle chums, three ex-council hippos, Orange Squash, Purple Heather and Blue Peter.  What colour might they be? The clue is in the name.

An earlier incarnation of the loco Uncle Frank. Image: Highland Hospice

They’ve been lurking in the undergrowth for almost as long as the railway has been in existence.

The track has pleasing curves and loops, and best of all makes that proper clickety-clack noise on the tracks.

Brian, originally from Longside in Aberdeenshire, met the railway’s founder Ian Young when they both worked at Inverness airport.

How the Ness Islands railway came to be…

Brian was a senior air traffic controller and Ian was a senior electrician.

“It was Ian’s idea. At the time the railway at Port Errol in Cruden Bay had closed and the stock and the track had become available,” Brian said.

Preparing the ground for the 7 1/4 gauge Ness Islands miniature railway at Bught.  Image: Highland Hospice

“I think Ian got grant funding and rented the land from the council, and he and his cousin Ian Urqhuart, who worked for British Rail, laid the track.

“His uncle Frank, an ex-fireman for British Railways at Inverness helped too.

“Ian just had the idea and when everything became available chased it up and they laid it.”

At first the track was a giant oval, but it became more complex as the years went by.

“It became what we have today in 1989 when they managed to get the suspension bridge, which used to go from the crazy golf to the islands.

“It’s just grown from there.”

The ‘wrong type of leaves’ :Brian Warrender clears sap and leaves from the line. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ian asked if Brian could come down and help.

“I did what everybody else does, I started selling tickets and then became a guard, then a driver.

“It’s great fun. My favourite job is obviously driving the steam engine but Chrissy is very fussy about track so we’ve been working on that and I’d hope to get her out for the October holidays.

“Other than that it’s the smile you see on kids’ faces, and indeed some adults, it makes your day.

“You get the odd shall we say, contretemps, with people particularly at the end of the day if we’re shutting and they don’t get on.”

Volunteers working hard to keep the railway going in 2023

Volunteer Jim Blyth tidies up some of the paintwork. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook

The railway continues to evolve, with Jim being the driving force in enhancing the environment, putting in new flowers in this year, logs painted and made to look like Nessie, and a halt manned either by Paddington Bear or Womble Orinoco.

“It’s more than just a run through the woods,“ Brian says proudly.

Ness Islands Railway has attracted many a miniature railway enthusiast in its four decades, but not many who have actually built a loco to go on it.

Talented maker Stacey O’Gorman volunteered at Ness Islands Railway and built a locomotive which ran on it for a while. Image: Stacey O’Gorman

Stacey O’Gorman, a clockmaker, model maker, jeweller, and penny whistle maker did just that after she became involved with the railway from the start, in 1983.

Stacey, of Alba Whistles, Evanton, said: “I built a petrol locomotive called Wee Beastie and I used to drive it on Ness Islands track, along with the other trains.

“I started out with it as a plywood model.

“It’s still in existence but I don’t know where now.”

Stacey’s knack for making things is in her DNA.

“My father Reginald O Gorman was a really good engineer, I have a locomotive that he built, Hercules, which has also been on the Ness Islands railway.”

Three cheers for Ian. Sadly missed, the late Ian Young is seen here at the opening of the supsension bridge incorporated into his Ness islands miniature railway. Image: Highland Hospice.

Stacey is very keen to pay tribute to the railway’s founder Ian Young.

She met him originally at the railway through her interest in 7 ¼ gauge miniature railways.

She said: “I used to go down there and do little jobs.

“He was a great guy and a nice person, and he was a joy to be around.

“A lot of people remember him in a similar way.”

Since Highland Hospice took over the Ness Islands Railway in 2019, the attraction has raised more than £100,000 in profit which goes directly to patient care and service delivery.

If you want to get involved with volunteering at the railway, get in touch by email to volunteer@highlandhospice.org.uk or visit the Highland Hospice site here. 

Conversation