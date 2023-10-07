Exclusive: Broadford Works housing plans dead as A-listed Aberdeen mill faces uncertain future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Broadford Works housing plans dead as A-listed Aberdeen mill faces uncertain future

Developers say they remain "fully committed" to bringing the once-great textiles factory site back into use.

Broadford Works, the A-listed, abandoned textiles factory in Maberly Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The future of Broadford Works has been hurled into uncertainty – as Aberdeen planners call time on a multi-million-pound housing scheme at the historic site.

Plans to redevelop the iconic former Richards textiles factory as hundreds of homes have unravelled, The Press and Journal can reveal.

New ideas for the derelict A-listed complex have been promised in “due course”.

But for now the crumbling industrial monument, closed in 2004, lies in wait.

Scarred by fire-raisers and a haven for urban explorers, the 19th century plant remains the largest collection of at-risk listed buildings in Scotland.

Time up for grand housing plans at Broadford Works

Ferness Investment Holdings has let the clock wind down on planning permission for 890 homes at Broadford Works, first granted in 2016.

Eye-catching designs for Broadford Works, Aberdeen which were submitted in 2016. Image: InHabit/Aberdeen City Council
Later plans showed the housing redevelopment of Broadford Works in Aberdeen in more detail. But it's back to the drawing board for the beleaguered landmark now. Image: InHabit/Aberdeen City Council
The Guernsey-based firm had unveiled vast proposals for the long-deserted mill in Aberdeen.

Plans, drawn up with InHabit – a company since dissolved – included 460 homes and another 430 student bedrooms.

Early visions also included restaurants, bars, nurseries, cafes, shops, offices and even an art gallery.

Property consultants Ryden valued the project at £120 million.

Since 2016, planning permission has been kept alive with various updates from the developers.

Demolition of the historic Grey Mill, built in 1808, was approved in 2018.

In 2016, architects Hurd Rolland estimated it would cost upwards of £11.5m to retain the Grey Mill, the world’s fourth oldest iron-framed building.

Broadford Works plans up in smoke: One of many fires at the Aberdeen plant in recent years. Image: Karen Burgoyne, May 2015
Youths shared video of their exploration - including setting a fire which later got out of control - in Broadford Works in 2014.
Before the rampant inflation of recent years, it was thought demolition would cost around £1.1m.

The Broadford Works planning saga is long and winding.

It is so hard to keep track of that Aberdeen City Council planners thought permission had already expired in March, when Covid planning exemptions came to an end.

But the last planning application for the Maberly Street site was rubber-stamped in October 2020.

That gave developers three years to begin work – with time running out on October 20.

Ferness housing plans will come to nothing

But spades have never broken ground.

And The P&J can reveal that they will not in the near future, as planning permission is allowed to expire.

For months, sources close to the project have warned of “ongoing viability issues”.

“The spiralling costs are making it very difficult to stack up,” The P&J was told.

An aerial view of the dozens of buildings which make up the A-listed Broadford Works in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It is a problem suffered in Aberdeen’s own big-money projects, with costs of house-building and regeneration work in the city centre also increasing by millions.

Now, a spokesman for Ferness has gone on the record fronting up to the problems.

He said: “The current consent for the site is unfortunately not deliverable in its current form.

“We are though fully committed to the site.

“We are working with our project team to help shape and inform future proposals which we hope to discuss with the council and the local community in due course.”

A new blow in regeneration story

It is the latest setback for those living near the crumbling factory, who want it made safe and brought back to life.

King Charles III was personally involved in the work of his Prince’s Regeneration Trust, which helped housing plans gain Scottish Government approval in 2013.

Heaven knows what's in store for Broadford Works now: King Charles, then Duke of Rothesay, toured the disused Aberdeen factory in 2012. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
King Charles shared a joke with the travelling architectural circus - including former owner Ian Suttie - at Broadford Works in Aberdeen in 2012. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council had previously rejected a number of housing schemes on the site, which is 3.5 acres and containing around 100 separate buildings.

But the charity withdrew support in 2015 when it became apparent the land was to be sold by then-owner Ian Suttie.

For 150 years before his ownership, the Broadford Works plant was home to Richards of Aberdeen – a textile company he bought in 2002 when it was in receivership.

Who will steer Broadford Works through the uncertainty?

Broadford Works changed hands in 2017, after planning permission had been secured.

But who will make key decisions on the Aberdeen landmark future is unclear.

Oil tycoon Ian Suttie is understood to have sold Broadford Works in 2017. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Ferness Investment Holdings Ltd registered as an overseas entity with the UK Government in February, based in tax haven Guernsey.

Spaniard Carman Gonzalez, 55, holds “significant influence or control” of the company, which has no named directors listed on Companies House.

A search of the UK business registry brings up more than 120,000 results for companies using the same address at Windsor House in St Peter Port as their base.

Trust and corporate services firm Calmco Trustees, based in Nicosia in Cyprus, has at least a 25% stake in Ferness.

George Street in Technicolor: A colourful revamp of the Aberdeen road - complete with a bike lane and bus-only carriageway - has been unveiled. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen City Council unveiled new work on its masterplan for nearby George Street earlier this week.

But Broadford Works, still earmarked for redevelopment, was not included.

‘So many folk want Broadford Works brought back into use’

George Street and Harbour SNP councillor Michael Hutchison urged new plans to be shared for the at-risk Broadford Works – and fast.

George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison wants new plans to be brought forward quickly for Aberdeen's Broadford Works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
He told The P&J: “The situation at Broadford Works has improved a lot under Ferness’ ownership, with proper security being put in place which seems to have brought a halt to the fire-raising.

“The site does need to come back into use though. It’s a huge space, and an important part of our history, so it’s sad that it remains closed off from the city.

“I met with (now defunct) InHabit previously and I understand that this would be a challenging project at the best of times.

“I hope that something will come forward soon because I know so many folk here want to see that space brought back into use.”

Conversation