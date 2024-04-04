147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000

A historic, rural school near Huntly — complete with blackboard — could be yours for just £35,000 after going on the market for the first time in nearly 150 years.

Overlooking open fields and trees as far as the eye can see, Corse School at Ythanwells near Huntly is your archetypal country school.

Although it hasn’t been a school for nearly half a century, it has been used as a community centre.

Now, the old school has gone on the market as Aberdeenshire Council tries to slim down its estate of buildings.

Here’s what the school was like for its pupils throughout its fascinating lifetime…

School opened in 1877 to cope with increasing rolls

Located six miles from Huntly, the Victorian school was one of three in the pastoral parish of Ythanwells in the mid-1800s.

At that time, education was not compulsory and hundreds of little schools dotted across Aberdeenshire were often run by the church or independently.

Ythanwells School Board covered the area between Drumblade and Auchterless, and looked after three schools: Ythanwells Parochial School, Drumdollo and Gariochsford.

When the Education (Scotland) Act was introduced in 1872, schooling became compulsory up to the age of 13, and the school system became more regulated.

The Free Church decided to close its school at Drumdollo, which had an average of 90 scholars.

On the very day it closed in May 1877, Corse School was opened by the school board on the extreme north-west corner of the Ythanwells parish.

The school is so rural, it doesn’t even form part of a hamlet, let alone village.

School is nestled among mature trees

Teacher Mr Wright welcomed around 50 pupils, as well as their parents, guardians and the local ministers to his new, purpose-built school.

Corse School and the schoolhouse were designed by Turriff architect Mr Duncan to form a cross shape – which is still obvious to this day.

It was said the school “is surrounded on all sides – with the exception of the south – with a fine, thriving plantation, and is exceedingly well sheltered”.

These days, the school is still nestled among trees, while the south-facing aspect commands a pastoral, panoramic view over fields.

The whole site is encircled by a Kemnay granite wall, and it was reported that as well as being useful as a school, the building would “be a great ornament” in the district.

Life was idyllic at Corse School

Back then, schools relied on grants to run, and in 1898 Corse was given money to spend on equipment to expand its infant department.

Grants were also approved for a bookcase to create a school library, and for playground shelters, which still exist today.

As well as lessons, pupils at Corse School enjoyed the occasional treat.

In August 1899, the scholars along with some of their parents enjoyed a picnic at Banff Links.

This would have been an exciting day out for the parochial pupils. The Press and Journal reported how they were taken by cart to Huntly, where they caught a train to Banff.

The report added: “They had a walk to the mouth of the River Deveron and thence to the Links, where an excellent tea was enjoyed.

“A number of games were engaged in, for which prizes, both in money and other articles, were distributed by Mr Law, their teacher.

“The funds were donated by the Corse conversazione (society) and other friends.”

Every Christmas before the 1940s, the children would invite the community into Corse School for their Christmas tree event.

They performed recitals and songs, and each child received an apple, orange, sweets, balloons and a gift from Santa Claus.

Sentimentality over rural living couldn’t save school

But rural populations slowly dwindled, and by the 1960s, there were question marks over the viability of small country schools.

Aberdeenshire Education Committee held a special meeting in October 1973 to “thrash out” the reorganisation of rural schooling.

Corse School was at risk having only nine pupils – a huge decline from its heyday of 50-60.

Their decision-making took into account: distance from home; length of school day; severe weather, and the provision of nursery education.

But these were weighed up against the benefits of “community” and “love of the country way of life, its slower pace and freedom from the pressure of modern urban life”.

But ultimately sentiments of rural living couldn’t outweigh the cost of keeping Corse School open for so few pupils.

School closed two years short of its centenary in 1975

While the parents of pupils at Corse wanted the school to continue, they “reluctantly” accepted the inevitability of closure.

The following year, the chairman of the council’s schools’ committee said it would be “foolish to perpetuate a situation where teachers are sitting with four of five pupils”.

He said he wanted to lay the foundation for rural schooling in the 21st Century.

And in June 1975, Corse School closed to its 12 pupils, along with Millbank School near Alford.

Headmistress Mrs Margaret McRobbie was presented with a coffee table and tea set to mark 14 years’ service at Corse.

She transferred to The Gordon Schools in Huntly, while the pupils moved to Drumblade School.

It was a sad farewell to education after nearly 100 years, but Corse remained part of the community as a hall for decades.

Corse School still has period features – and blackboard

Now, prospective buyers have the opportunity to take the old school on its next chapter.

The property is attached to the old schoolhouse which is an occupied dwelling.

Despite being nearly 150 years old, the building still has many period features – and a blackboard.

Of traditional stone construction, the schoolhouse retains Victorian elements like its multi-pane sash and cash windows, and glazed internal doors.

It also has suspended timber floors and floorboards awaiting restoration, and high ceilings with original vents.

The walls have original lime plaster, and traditional timber panelling, and the hall still has its cubby hole storage.

The vast site includes the playground, external store and pumphouse, extending to a generous 800sqm.

Corse School is being sold by Aberdeenshire Council for £35,000.

