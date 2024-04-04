147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000

The charming Corse School and playground is nestled in scenic countryside and retains many of its period features - including a blackboard in the hall. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Corse School, located six miles from Huntly, was built in 1877 and retains many original features. Image: Google Streetview
Corse School, located six miles from Huntly, was built in 1877 and retains many original features. Image: Google Streetview

A historic, rural school near Huntly — complete with blackboard — could be yours for just £35,000 after going on the market for the first time in nearly 150 years.

Overlooking open fields and trees as far as the eye can see, Corse School at Ythanwells near Huntly is your archetypal country school.

Although it hasn’t been a school for nearly half a century, it has been used as a community centre.

The former Corse School near Huntly. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Now, the old school has gone on the market as Aberdeenshire Council tries to slim down its estate of buildings.

Here’s what the school was like for its pupils throughout its fascinating lifetime…

School opened in 1877 to cope with increasing rolls

Located six miles from Huntly, the Victorian school was one of three in the pastoral parish of Ythanwells in the mid-1800s.

At that time, education was not compulsory and hundreds of little schools dotted across Aberdeenshire were often run by the church or independently.

Ythanwells School Board covered the area between Drumblade and Auchterless, and looked after three schools: Ythanwells Parochial School, Drumdollo and Gariochsford.

When the Education (Scotland) Act was introduced in 1872, schooling became compulsory up to the age of 13, and the school system became more regulated.

Pupils of Corse (Ythanwells) School in 1948. Image: Submitted

The Free Church decided to close its school at Drumdollo, which had an average of 90 scholars.

On the very day it closed in May 1877, Corse School was opened by the school board on the extreme north-west corner of the Ythanwells parish.

The school is so rural, it doesn’t even form part of a hamlet, let alone village.

School is nestled among mature trees

Teacher Mr Wright welcomed around 50 pupils, as well as their parents, guardians and the local ministers to his new, purpose-built school.

Corse School and the schoolhouse were designed by Turriff architect Mr Duncan to form a cross shape – which is still obvious to this day.

Panoramic countryside views from Corse School. Image: Google Streetview

It was said the school “is surrounded on all sides – with the exception of the south – with a fine, thriving plantation, and is exceedingly well sheltered”.

These days, the school is still nestled among trees, while the south-facing aspect commands a pastoral, panoramic view over fields.

The whole site is encircled by a Kemnay granite wall, and it was reported that as well as being useful as a school, the building would “be a great ornament” in the district.

Life was idyllic at Corse School

Back then, schools relied on grants to run, and in 1898 Corse was given money to spend on equipment to expand its infant department.

The old Corse School is nestled among trees. Image: Google Streetview

Grants were also approved for a bookcase to create a school library, and for playground shelters, which still exist today.

As well as lessons, pupils at Corse School enjoyed the occasional treat.

In August 1899, the scholars along with some of their parents enjoyed a picnic at Banff Links.

This would have been an exciting day out for the parochial pupils. The Press and Journal reported how they were taken by cart to Huntly, where they caught a train to Banff.

The sale also includes the playground and pump building at Corse School. Image: Google Streetview

The report added: “They had a walk to the mouth of the River Deveron and thence to the Links, where an excellent tea was enjoyed.

“A number of games were engaged in, for which prizes, both in money and other articles, were distributed by Mr Law, their teacher.

“The funds were donated by the Corse conversazione (society) and other friends.”

Every Christmas before the 1940s, the children would invite the community into Corse School for their Christmas tree event.

Some of the final pupils at Corse School before it closed in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

They performed recitals and songs, and each child received an apple, orange, sweets, balloons and a gift from Santa Claus.

Sentimentality over rural living couldn’t save school

But rural populations slowly dwindled, and by the 1960s, there were question marks over the viability of small country schools.

Aberdeenshire Education Committee held a special meeting in October 1973 to “thrash out” the reorganisation of rural schooling.

Corse School was at risk having only nine pupils – a huge decline from its heyday of 50-60.

Corse School has a pleasant outlook. Image: Google Streetview

Their decision-making took into account: distance from home; length of school day; severe weather, and the provision of nursery education.

But these were weighed up against the benefits of “community” and “love of the country way of life, its slower pace and freedom from the pressure of modern urban life”.

But ultimately sentiments of rural living couldn’t outweigh the cost of keeping Corse School open for so few pupils.

School closed two years short of its centenary in 1975

While the parents of pupils at Corse wanted the school to continue, they “reluctantly” accepted the inevitability of closure.

The following year, the chairman of the council’s schools’ committee said it would be “foolish to perpetuate a situation where teachers are sitting with four of five pupils”.

Picture of Corse (Ythanwells) School in 1975, shortly before it closed and the pupils moved to Drumblade School. Pictured is teacher Mrs McRobbie, centre left, and dinner lady Mrs Garrow. Image: Elinor O’Brien

He said he wanted to lay the foundation for rural schooling in the 21st Century.

And in June 1975, Corse School closed to its 12 pupils, along with Millbank School near Alford.

Headmistress Mrs Margaret McRobbie was presented with a coffee table and tea set to mark 14 years’ service at Corse.

She transferred to The Gordon Schools in Huntly, while the pupils moved to Drumblade School.

A front view of Corse School. Image: Google Streetview

It was a sad farewell to education after nearly 100 years, but Corse remained part of the community as a hall for decades.

Corse School still has period features – and blackboard

Now, prospective buyers have the opportunity to take the old school on its next chapter.

The property is attached to the old schoolhouse which is an occupied dwelling.

Despite being nearly 150 years old, the building still has many period features – and a blackboard.

The old schoolroom at Corse School still has period features including a blackboard on the wall. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Of traditional stone construction, the schoolhouse retains Victorian elements like its multi-pane sash and cash windows, and glazed internal doors.

It also has suspended timber floors and floorboards awaiting restoration, and high ceilings with original vents.

The walls have original lime plaster, and traditional timber panelling, and the hall still has its cubby hole storage.

The vast site includes the playground, external store and pumphouse, extending to a generous 800sqm.

The Victorian kitchen units at Corse School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Corse School is being sold by Aberdeenshire Council for £35,000.

