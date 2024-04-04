How Northfield boxing club is empowering women in Aberdeen

Female empowerment is stronger than ever at Byron Boxing Club where women are stepping into the ring and smashing away stereotypes.

Launched just a few months ago at the thriving Northfield based club, the ladies boxing sessions have gone from strength to strength with girls and women of all ages and abilities already hooked on the sport.

Head coach at the not-for-profit club, Kevin Kerr says they decided to start the class as they noticed there was a distinct lack of female boxers.

“We have over 150 kids and adults coming to the gym but that was mainly males so to counterbalance that we’re trying to promote women’s boxing as it’s something that Boxing Scotland, our governing body are heavily trying to promote,” says Kevin.

“We have had female boxers in the past but recently we didn’t have many so we’re trying to change that by introducing the ladies only class.

“Since we started the class, the response has been amazing as we’ve now got about 40 to 50 girls who come every week which is great.”

Powerful platform to empower women

From sparring and punch bags to skipping and circuits, the class, which is led by Kevin’s son Sonny, a rising Scottish boxing star, and Somer Turnbull, a fitness instructor/trainee boxing coach, can burn up to 800 calories.

“This isn’t a boxercise class, this is a boxing class so everything the guys do, the ladies do,” says Kevin.

“So they do body sparring, they’ll maybe do about four or five rounds on the punch bag and some rounds on the pads with the coaches.

“Then they’ll maybe do some skipping plus a 10 to 15-minute core workout and a circuit.

“It’s a full body workout.”

Strong in body and mind

Aberdeen fitness instructor Somer Turnbull fell in love with the class so much that she’s now training to be a fully qualified boxing coach.

“I like something that is challenging and a really good workout so when I started going to Byron, I just loved it,” says Somer.

“It also gives you confidence as you can feel yourself getting stronger and more powerful.

“I feel like I can hold my own a little bit more.

“Also you could go into that session after having the worst day ever and you just put on some gloves and get a punch bag and you feel better – it’s a nice release of endorphins.”

Full body workout

Somer, 25, who is a fitness instructor at Bannatyne Health Club in Danestone and a personal trainer, stumbled across the boxing class after her younger sister Brooke, 14, said she was keen to take up the sport.

“My sister Brooke turned round and said she wanted to go to the gym and do boxing,” says Somer.

“When I looked into it there was no lack of junior boxing clubs but the barrier was that she wanted to come with me.

“So when I found the Byron Boxing Cub class it was perfect as they open the class up to any girl over the age of 10 which is great as it means that girls can go along with their mums or older siblings.

“When we went along to our first class, the guys at the club were absolutely amazing.

“Even though I work in the industry, I still have that feeling of ‘oh my god I’m walking into a boxing club and I don’t really know what I’m doing’ but the guys were brilliant and they were so supportive of my sister.”

With her newfound love of boxing coupled with a background in fitness, it wasn’t long before Somer got roped into helping out with the classes.

“I love the coaching side of things,” says Somer.

“My whole reason for getting into fitness in the first place is to get more girls into fitness because growing up it wasn’t something we were encouraged to do.

“So I’m very passionate about it and with boxing we’re going to break down the barriers.”

Boxing is a great way to de-stress

Over the past few months, Somer says it has been inspiring to see the impact boxing has had on the girls and women who attend the Tuesday night classes.

“Because it’s such a mixed ability class, everyone has been getting on so well and the progress they have made has been fantastic,” says Somer.

“The feedback has been absolutely amazing and the numbers have been growing and growing which is fantastic.”

For Somer, the key message that she would like to get across is that the class is accessible and that boxing gyms are friendly and encouraging spaces.

“I’ve had so many women message me to ask whether they’re fit enough for it and I’m like yes, absolutely,” says Somer.

“Everyone can do it, it’s so accessible.

“Also, normal gyms can be scary places and on the surface a boxing gym can seem 10 times scarier.

“But there’s nothing intimidating or scary about the boxing gym so it’s about breaking down that barrier.”

Looking to the future, Somer hasn’t ruled out boxing competitively but is currently focused on gaining her Boxing Scotland coaching qualification.

“If you had asked me a few months ago if I would compete in boxing I would’ve said no way but now I wouldn’t rule it out, we’ll see,” says Somer.

The ladies boxing class is at Bryon Boxing Club every Tuesday evening at 6.30pm.

New members are always welcome and the class costs £5 which is put directly back into the club.

For more information check out the Byron Boxing Club Facebook page @ByronBoxingClub or take a look at their Instagram page @byronboxing