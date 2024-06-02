In photos: Memories of the Kincorth community in the 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In photos: Memories of the Kincorth community in the 1980s

A predominantly post-war community, Kincorth has seen a lot of growth and change since 1945. We've taken a look back at Kincorth in the 1980s through archive photos.

1983: The triumphant Kincorth under-14 team captain Mike Craig holds aloft the Scottish Schools Under-14 Shield at the school. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Originally part of the parish of Nigg, the history of Kincorth stretches back to ancient settlements and bloody battles.

While our archives don’t quite stretch that far back, we’ve selected some photos of the happy community in the 1980s.

But we can’t overlook the rich history surrounding the settlement.

A brief history of Kincorth through the ages

Nearby Tullos Hill has several prehistoric burial cairns, including the Bronze Age Baron’s Cairn on the summit.

1987: Pupils at Abbotswell Primary School, Kincorth, look on as a nursery pupil David Urquhart and Susan Morrice of P7 help plant a maple tree, the first of around 30 trees which Aberdeen Leisure and Recreation Department were planting around the school in 1987. Image: DC Thomson

But in Kincorth’s more recent history, Peterseat on the south side of Tullos Hill was used as an anti-aircraft battery during the Second World War.

After the war, it became a German Prisoner of War Camp until 1948, where the prisoners lived, spent time working in the community and played football with the locals.

Only the concrete bases of the huts visible today give any indication of the wartime history.

But there are other clues as to the people and places of Kincorth in days gone by.

A section of the map which was in the office at Nigg Hostel (the POW camp) indicating the farms on which prisoners were working – you can see the pin-holes still in it. Image: Submitted

Kincorth and Nigg were heavily quarried from the 18th Century onwards, and old quarry workings are still dotted around Tullos Hill, along with old test pits and cut granite blocks.

And like much of the north-east, the land round about was cultivated by farmers for centuries.

Kincorth community we know today was established after WW2

Although, much of the long-established farming community was built over when the community of Kincorth we know today was established during the Second World War.

The housing in Kincorth was first proposed in 1937 to meet the needs of an expanding city, but work was delayed until after the war, in 1945.

1983: The triumphant Kincorth captain Mike Craig holds aloft the Scottish Schools Under-14 Shield at the school. Members of the victorious team are, back from left, M. Strachan, C. Greig, W. Barbour, A. Smith, F. Adam, W. Ross, D. Hall, G. McDougall. Front, from left, P. Douglas, M. Robertson, N. Gallon, D. Baxter, I. Garden, G. Roberts, D. McKenzie and team manager, teacher Jim Scott. Image: DC Thomson

A lot of Kincorth’s history remains in modern-day place names like Abbotswell and Craigieshaw, with other nearby streets names after former farms.

The suburb has undergone much growth and change since then, not least with Kincorth Academy coming and going.

We’ve taken a look at some more recent history with archive photos of the community in Kincorth in the 1980s.

Photos: Kincorth in the 1980s

1989: Kincorth youngster Paul Murray shows his delight in finding one of the clues during a teddy bear hunt at Kincorth Library. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Enjoying themselves immensely are members of Kincorth Community Centre pensioners bowling section at one of their sessions. They had a membership of around 80. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Feeling the strain – but still having fun – are the members of the Kincorth Ladies Weight training class, who met at Kincorth Sports Centre. Watching Lynda Sim in action are trainer Yvonne Fuller (extreme right) and her pupils. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Members of Kincorth Community Centre girls group pictured leaving for Linksfield pool. They are (from left) Donna Mackay (11), Nicola Skinner (12), Yvonne Milne (11), Maria Rodger (11), Diane Glen (15), leader Lorraine Mackay and Susan Rodger (14). Image: DC Thomson
The oil painting and craft group who met in Aberdeen’s Kincorth community education centre showed off their work at the last meeting of the year before taking a break for Christmas. Pictured are, from left, Charlie Hutchison – with his harbour scene; Mrs Betty Watt – sunset, and Mrs Laura Reid – Duthie Park view. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Life’s ups and downs were a lot more fun for members of Kincorth Community Centre Playgroup after a donation of £130 of equipment from the regulars of the local pub, The Abbot, which delighted leader Anna Oswald, front right. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Leading the way on the dance floor at the Kincorth Community Education Centre tea dance are Chrissie and John Constable, while others look on. The tea dances were held at the centre on the last Friday of each month, but there was still a shortage of male dancers. Image: DC Thomson
1985: A group of Kincorth mums troubled by homework found themselves back at school doing an extra class. It all added up to voluntary lessons in the new maths taught in primary schools, which were different in approach to the style of maths taught to previous generations. The lesson was the first of six to be held at Kincorth Community Centre, funded by Adult Basic Education and taught by Pat Sheehan. Image: DC Thomson
1984:The 55th Kincorth Scouts gathered outside their hut before heading off for a week’s camp at Aberfoyle. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Chairman of the Wednesday Club Evelyn Murray, second right, helpers and staff members at the party in the Abbot pub at Kincorth. The Abbot was trying to shake off its notorious image by hosting a party for a group of 50. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Right on cue… Members of the Kincorth Community Education Centre’s gentlemen’s leisure club line up on the snooker table during one of the meetings. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Testing out their windmills, which they made at the Children’s Craft Club at Kincorth Library are, front, Kathleen George (9) and senior assistant Carol Gibson. Looking on are, back, (from left) Lucinda Morrice (8), Susan Slater (4), Symon Carr (4), Julie Slater (6), and Kelly Squirrell (8). Image: DC Thomson
1987: Final rehearsals for some of the cast of It’s Only a Game which Kincorth Youth Club were staging in Kincorth Community Centre. Pictured, from left, Christine Legdon, Tracie Hardy, John Mutten, Julie Andrew, Nicola Skinner, Diane Glen and Alison Buchan. Image: DC Thomson
1987: These Kincorth youngsters added to the gala fun by getting to know Mr Wimpy. The day raised £500 for community education projects in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1989: One for the record… having a great time at their girls’ night in the Kincorth Community Centre, from left, Kim Glenn, Donna Mackay, Diane Glenn, Marie Glenn, Yvonne Milne and Allison Buchan. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

