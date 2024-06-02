In photos: Memories of the Kincorth community in the 1980s

Originally part of the parish of Nigg, the history of Kincorth stretches back to ancient settlements and bloody battles.

While our archives don’t quite stretch that far back, we’ve selected some photos of the happy community in the 1980s.

But we can’t overlook the rich history surrounding the settlement.

A brief history of Kincorth through the ages

Nearby Tullos Hill has several prehistoric burial cairns, including the Bronze Age Baron’s Cairn on the summit.

But in Kincorth’s more recent history, Peterseat on the south side of Tullos Hill was used as an anti-aircraft battery during the Second World War.

After the war, it became a German Prisoner of War Camp until 1948, where the prisoners lived, spent time working in the community and played football with the locals.

Only the concrete bases of the huts visible today give any indication of the wartime history.

But there are other clues as to the people and places of Kincorth in days gone by.

Kincorth and Nigg were heavily quarried from the 18th Century onwards, and old quarry workings are still dotted around Tullos Hill, along with old test pits and cut granite blocks.

And like much of the north-east, the land round about was cultivated by farmers for centuries.

Kincorth community we know today was established after WW2

Although, much of the long-established farming community was built over when the community of Kincorth we know today was established during the Second World War.

The housing in Kincorth was first proposed in 1937 to meet the needs of an expanding city, but work was delayed until after the war, in 1945.

A lot of Kincorth’s history remains in modern-day place names like Abbotswell and Craigieshaw, with other nearby streets names after former farms.

The suburb has undergone much growth and change since then, not least with Kincorth Academy coming and going.

We’ve taken a look at some more recent history with archive photos of the community in Kincorth in the 1980s.

Photos: Kincorth in the 1980s

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

If you enjoyed this, you might like: