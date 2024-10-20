Gallery: Looking back at the changing face of George Street in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Gallery: Looking back at the changing face of George Street in Aberdeen

Do you remember some of the old shops on George Street? We've taken a walk down memory lane through archive photos of the Aberdeen thoroughfare, its former shops and businesses, while reflecting on future plans to revive the neighbourhood.

1964: A view along George Street in 1964 with each side lined with independent businesses. All the shops on the right were demolished to make way for the Norco (later John Lewis) building, and the buildings on the left were also flattened. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

George Street in days gone by was a busy shopping street, running north to south into the heart of Aberdeen.

Up until the 1980s, the long uninterrupted thoroughfare stretched from Split the Wind to St Nicholas Street then Union Street beyond.

Trams trundled along its length linking the city centre to Woodside, which was a standalone, semi-rural community back in the early 20th Century.

George Street was famously home to department stores like Isaac Benzies and Arnotts, and independent shops including the original Bruce Millers and The Rubber Shop.

A view of George Street, looking south in the days of the trams, possibly the 1930s? The junction with St Andrew’s Street is at the building on the right with the turret, which would later become Arnotts. The view and buildings to the south disappeared under the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson

It also wasn’t short of entertainment venues, with the City Cinema, Grand Central Picture House and a number of pubs dotted along its length.

Like an artery running through the city, connecting to dozens of industrial sites, residential streets and lanes, it provided retail and recreation for Aberdonians for decades.

Changes crept into George Street in the 1960s

One of the biggest changes seen in George Street was when Norco House was built between 1966 and 1970.

In recent years it was better known as John Lewis, who took over the premises in 1989, before the store was shut in 2021.

1969: Aberdeen Northern Co-operative Society’s new headquarters Norco House under construction before opening in 1970. Image: DC Thomson

It was a department store for the Northern Co-operative Society, in place of its headquarters and arcade which ran between Loch Street and Gallowgate.

When the brutalist Norco House opened in 1970, the Edwardian arcade was abandoned, falling into dereliction, before it was eventually demolished as part of the Bon Accord Centre development.

This shopping complex undoubtedly altered the face of George Street forever.

Traders raised concerns about the future of George Street if large-scale demolition across its southern end and nearly all of St Nicholas Street went ahead.

1970s: George Street at its junction with Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate, likely in the 1970s, where The Bon Accord Centre entrance stands now. The opposite junction at St Nicholas Street is now covered by the St Nicholas Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Decades of arguments over large-scale development

It took two decades of wrangling between developers Bredero, shopkeepers and Aberdeen City Council – as well as three public inquiries – before the Bon Accord Centre plans were approved.

But arguments continued to rage until eleventh hour before the major redevelopment began in the autumn of 1986.

Frank Brettle, chairman of the Aberdeen City Centre Association, said: “Bredero will either murder Union Street and other shopping areas, or they will be the biggest white elephant out.”

An Evening Express article in April 1986 said the decisions about George Street and the Bon Accord Centre “will affect everyone in the north-east well into the 21st Century”.

1983: The intersection of George Street and Loch Street before the massive redevelopment of that area of Aberdeen to make way for the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson

George Street was effectively stopped up and cut off from the city centre, and many old buildings and businesses were demolished to make way for the shopping centre.

Although popular in its heyday, the Bon Accord Centre has seen a decline after downturns and the pandemic.

But George Street has pinpointed in an ambitious council masterplan to revive and regenerate the city.

In its 100-page masterplan, the council’s vision includes creating more space for people and businesses, pedestrianisation and greenery, to breathe life back into George Street.

Gallery: Looking back at George Street in photos

1965: A view looking along a busy George Street on a wet day in 1965, the Rubber Shop is on the right. Image: DC Thomson
1967: A somewhat bleak January day on George Street at its Loch Street junction before the Norco building (later John Lewis) was built. Image: DC Thomson
1980: The Arnotts store on George Street. Part of the House of Fraser empire it was one of Aberdeen’s most popular department stores in its day. The building still stands, but the attractive shopfront and large picture windows are long gone. Image: DC Thomson
1981: The Grand Central Picture House at 286 George Street opposite the Craigie Street junction. The cinema was converted into shops and flats. Image: DC Thomson
1940s: St Nicholas Street is in the foreground here, with George Street behind stretching into the horizon. The long uninterrupted thoroughfare from Split the Wind at Powis, to Union Street in the heart of the city, is gone forever. Our picture was taken in the 1940s when trams clanked along the cobbled street lined with shops and awnings. Image: DC Thomson
1964: A policeman stands at the door of 503 George Street, the flat about Alex Bruce’s painter and decorator’s shop. The shop, and the one to the left, have since had their shopfronts bricked up and been turned into flats. Image: DC Thomson
1968: Young Teresa Henderson and David Lamont, both of Braemar, showed off reflective clothing in George Street, Aberdeen. The pair were illustrating the importance of children being seen by drivers on darkened streets. Image: DC Thomson
1975: A view down the gentle slope of George Street from the Powis end. The lane below the advertising boards on the left is Powis Lane. Image: DC Thomson
1951: Cycles and radios is not an obvious business combination but that was what the successful Alexanders shop provided for generations of Aberdonians. This picture of the shop on the corner of George Street and Gerrard Street was taken in May 1951. Image: DC Thomson
1900s: The Church of Scotland Training College, George Street. The shop of the well-known local ironmongers and hardware suppliers Glegg and Thomson can be seen next to the college at numbers 225-229. Image: DC Thomson

