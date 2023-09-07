Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say ‘we will suffer for the rest of our lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Dale Haslam
Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie

Victims of the Stonehaven rail crash and families of those who died have hit out at Network Rail after it pled guilty in court to a raft of failings.

The rail body today appeared at Aberdeen High Court and admitted a five-part charge covering failures related to a vital lineside drain, staff training and temporary speed limits.

Reacting to the guilty plea, one crash survivor, a 32-year-old woman from Stonehaven said: “The train derailment was not an accident. It was the result of Network Rail’s absolute negligence.

“Network Rail failed me and everyone else on the train that day.

“The prosecution is important because it’s not just about punishing Network Rail – it’s about recognising the value of the victims, their families and restoring the public’s faith in the rail system and even justice itself.”

‘The tragedy was avoidable and should not have happened’

Trish Ewan is the partner of Donald Dinnie, the train’s conductor who died in the crash.

After today’s hearing, she said: “The last three years has completely turned my life upside down.

“Donald and I should be thinking about retiring together and planning the rest of our lives – instead he was taken and I’ve been left to exist alone.

Trish Ewan with partner Donald Dinnie on holiday. Image supplied by family.

“It’s right there is criminal accountability for this totally avoidable incident that has affected so many people and families but I believe imposing a fine is counter-productive as it’s essentially the government paying a fine to itself.”

A judge is expected to say how much to fine Network Rail for two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The fine would go to the UK Government Treasury.

‘Fine would be better invested in the railways’

Meanwhile, Network Rail and other rail bodies are obliged to resolve 20 recommendations made in a wide raining Rail Accident Investigation Branch report in 2022.

A report out in May 2023 said that 18 of the recommendations are still to be implemented as of March 2023.

Trish added: “I think any financial penalty would be better invested in improving the railways or making sure all the RAIB report recommendations are acted on.”

Neil Davidson is a partner at Digby Brown in Aberdeen, which is representing seven of the crash victims and their families.

Mr Davidson said: “The errors of Network Rail have robbed families of their loved ones and left survivors with physical injuries and psychological trauma they will suffer for the rest of their lives.

“The prosecution will be vindication for those affected that this incident was avoidable and should not have happened.

“We can’t forget that this derailment did not just happen because of one problem or issue – it was a frankly astounding volume and variety of negligence that contributed to this national tragedy.”

Fatal Accident Inquiry could be held

It is understood that crash survivors and the families of those who died have settled civil claims against Network Rail out of court.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry could now take place to establish if any more lessons need to be learned from the tragedy.

The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Davidson added: “As the RAIB report confirmed, there were failures connected to drainage ditches, paperwork, staff communication, crisis management at a senior level and a weather monitoring system that frankly wasn’t fit purpose due to staff not being trained to use it.

‘People need to know they can trust public transport’

“The people of Scotland need to know they can trust their public transport, trust that those who manage it are doing so responsibly at all times and trust that the justice system will deliver, when negligent parties do not uphold their duties.

Neil Davidson, partner at Digby Brown. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“If there’s any thoughts about what happens next, the best thing that can happen is for the Office of Rail and Road to stay on top of Network Rail and ensure remedial work and improvements are made, quickly, to prevent an incident of this scale happening again.”

Our Impact team has put together a detailed investigation into the tragedy, including tributes from families of the victims and how a clever phone app helped save lives that day.

Read it here.

The 06:54 from Stonehaven: Analysis, investigation and how a community pulled together in the face of tragedy

 

