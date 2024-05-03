Union boss condemns politicians for treating schools as ‘a sideline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union boss condemns politicians for treating schools as ‘a sideline’

By Press Association
Paul Whiteman has criticised the Government (PA)
Politicians’ treatment of schools as a “sideline” has had a “pernicious” effect on the education system, a union boss will say.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will call on all political parties to make education a priority in their manifestos ahead of the general election.

In a speech to school leaders on Friday, Mr Whiteman will call for urgent Ofsted reform and describe the accountability system as a “diseased root which creates further havoc” in schools.

At the union’s annual conference in Newport in south Wales, Mr Whiteman will urge Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to be the “profession’s champion” at the Cabinet table and make the case for children.

He will say: “For the best part of 15 years now, schools have been treated as though they’re a sideline, a niche portfolio to be considered once all populist talk on immigration, polarised positions on trans rights, and removing the right to protest have been exhausted.

“The effect of such neglect on our schools has been pernicious.

“If political parties think the electorate haven’t noticed, or simply don’t care, I strongly suspect they’re all going to have a nasty shock during the election campaign.”

The NAHT leader will call on politicians to raise their game “out of the gutter of smears, misdirection, and the creation of division to simply win a vote”.

Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, is due to address the conference on Saturday morning.

Last week, the Department for Education (DfE) said it had no plans to remove single-phrase Ofsted judgments despite repeated calls for them to be scrapped.

In its response to an Education Select Committee inquiry on Ofsted, the DfE said its priority was to look for ways to improve the inspection system rather than “developing an alternative to it”.

Mr Whiteman will tell hundreds of school leaders that the response “left a chill in the air”.

He will say: “The accountability system, in its current form, resembles a diseased root which creates further havoc across the school ecosystem.

“From the monumental increases in workload, to never-ending cycles of monitoring and accountability, and, most importantly to the detriment of our members and their teams’ wellbeing and mental health.

“It does nothing for children or their families either, despite the rhetoric. Accountability and inspection need to be reimagined in their entirety.”

Ofsted has come under greater scrutiny in the past year following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating, “outstanding”, to its lowest rating, “inadequate”, over safeguarding concerns.

In December, a coroner concluded the Ofsted inspection on November 15 and 16 in 2022 “contributed” to Mrs Perry’s death.

In March, Sir Martyn launched the watchdog’s Big Listen public consultation – which closes at the end of this month – to seek views about the inspectorate.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Headteachers across the country are doing an excellent job day in day out ensuring pupils have a world class education, and on average they are rightly among the highest 10% of earners in the country.

“At secondary school, heads can receive a total package of well over £130,000 including pension contributions.

“Thanks to our reforms, 90% of schools are now rated Good or Outstanding, up from just 68% in 2010.

“We will continue to work with Ofsted to further improve the inspections system – informed by Sir Martyn Oliver’s Big Listen exercise.”