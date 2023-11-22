‘Thoughtless’ Tory MP Lee Anderson blasted for call to send asylum seekers to Orkney instead of Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Thoughtless’ Tory MP Lee Anderson blasted for call to send asylum seekers to Orkney instead of Rwanda

The controversial Conservative suggested a "remote" Scottish island, having decided the Falkland Islands might have problems of their own.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Lee Anderson says asylum seekers should be send to Orkney.
Lee Anderson says asylum seekers should be send to Orkney.

Tory MP Lee Anderson bizarrely claimed asylum seekers arriving in Britain on small boats should be sent to Orkney after his party’s Rwanda plan failed.

The outspoken Conservative politician was branded “insensitive and thoughtless” for his baffling idea.

Last week the UK’s Supreme Court scuppered Rishi Sunak’s plan to deport migrants to Africa after ruling it was unlawful.

Mr Anderson, the Tory deputy chairman, was strongly condemned by political rivals for his alternative suggestion.

Another possibility put forward by the Conservative MP to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson involved sending asylum seekers to the Falkland Islands.

‘I’d like to afford a place up there’

Speaking on GB News, he said: “We can keep them on British soil if you like.

“You’ve got the Orkney Isles, or some remote Scottish island.

“If people are genuinely escaping war or persecution then a nice Scottish island with a few buildings there would be suitable.

“It’s a go-to destination, parts of Scotland, the remote islands. I’d like to be able to afford a place up there.

He added: “If we can find an island in the Orkneys, or one of these islands up there, that’s got no people on there, put some decent accommodation on, it’s job done.”

Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Vicki Flores/Shutterstock.

But Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland, said Mr Anderson’s idea was not a “serious proposition”.

He said: “I would be astonished if Lee Anderson could even find Orkney – or in his words the Orkneys – on a map.

“His remarks show inhumanity towards desperate and vulnerable people – and disdain towards island communities to boot.

“If Rishi Sunak cannot bring his deputy chair into line then the only conclusion is that he approves of these attitudes.”

‘Insensitive’

Scottish Greens Highlands and Islands MSP Arianne Burgess said: “The insensitive and thoughtless remarks by Lee Anderson underline how out of touch the Tory Westminster Government is from the needs of our islanders.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “This suggestion has no basis in fact and is not UK Government policy.”

On Monday, Mr Anderson shared a photo of himself standing next to former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

He insisted that while the Highland MP was a “villain” inside the chamber, he is an “absolute gentleman”.

More from Politics

Alexander Kinnear, from the Ulster Farmers’ Union, gives evidence to peers (UK Parliament/PA)
UK-EU divergence putting some farming sectors in NI at risk, peers are told
Dr Liam Fox is among those MPs urging the Government to go further and faster with plans to cut taxes (Victoria Jones/PA)
Senior Tories call for faster movement on low tax economy plans
Living standards are likely to see their largest reduction since records began in the 1950s (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA)
Living standards, tax levels and other historical benchmarks
A total of 32,242 households were assessed as homeless in 2022-23 (PA)
Labour fails in bid to declare housing emergency across Scotland
Growth in take-up of electric vehicles had slowed, the Office for Budget Responsibility said (John Walton/PA)
Watchdog lowers forecast for sales of electric cars
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced a number of tax cuts in his autumn statement (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt’s tax cuts based on ‘implausible’ public spending squeeze – think tanks
Neil Gibson, the permanent secretary at the Department of Finance, warned of financial pressures (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s financial position ‘largely unchanged’ after autumn statement
The papers have been sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Jeff Moore/PA)
Papers aiming to improve pay and conditions for NHS workers signed off by union
Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of electricity generation (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Net zero inequality ‘biggest challenge’ for Government, says top climate adviser
Rishi Sunak welcomes President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to Downing Street (Kin Cheung/PA)
Sunak welcomes South Korean leader to No 10 to sign diplomatic accord

Conversation