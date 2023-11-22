‘Spinach, Coldplay and Diet Irn-bru’: Latest Aberdeen graduates share what got them through studies

Aberdeen University graduates celebrated the end of their educational journey as they collected their degrees, sharing with the P&J what helped them through their time at university.

The Winter Graduation Ceremony was held on Wednesday at P&J Live where more than 550 students graduated in a range of subjects.

This is symbolic of a new beginning as the graduates now embark on finding a career using their chosen degrees.

However, some reflected on their lives leading up to graduation and the countless hours spent studying and finessing their skills.

Speaking to some new graduates, they revealed what they listened to and the food they craved whilst cramming for exams.

Jon Yoldi Roberts, who received a Masters in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics with distinction, talked about what kind of music he listened to for peak concentration.

‘Grasp every opportunity that comes’

“My go-to study playlist definitely has to be UK indie rock so anything Arctic Monkeys always helps,” he said.

Mr Yoldi Roberts has ambitions to become the chief executive of AstraZeneca and has already secured a position as a scientist in cancer research.

He says it’s a disease he has always been interested in researching further to help find a cure.

Studying for long hours, Mr Yoldi says he lived off of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches nearly every day, which satisfied his love for peanut butter.

One of his best friends, Tarush Sharma, who also received the same degree preferred listening to Linkin Park, Led Zeppelin and Prince during his time at Aberdeen University.

Diet Irn Bru, Linkin Park, and Pret-A-Manger helped students through

He says while he didn’t have a go-to snack while studying he loved spinach – resulting in his friend comparing him to Popeye.

When he wasn’t eating spinach he would often get together with his friends for some beer and pizza at Brewdog.

Another graduate, Katie Hanna, who is receiving a Masters in Medical Science says she lived off Diet Irn Bru throughout university as well as Coldplay classics like Paradise.

Ms Hanna, who was supported by her boyfriend Jack Powell, is already moving on to do a post-doctorate research fellowship in Aberdeen and has been convinced to stay in the city for now having originally moved up from Glasgow.

Irene Clemens, originally from Cologne, Germany, is also graduating with a Masters in Medical Science.

She says rap music was her escape from the hours of studying during her time at university.

While considering a move back to Germany, she said: “I like Aberdeen a lot, it has a bit of everything, you are close to the sea and also you can visit the Highlands. It has a natural vibe that I really enjoy.”

Lucy Gibb, graduating with a Masters in Human Nutrition, has already been working with the NHS in her chosen profession.

It makes a change from Pret-A-Manger where Ms Gibb says she practically lived during most of university.

Graduating is a “proud moment” for her, but says a degree is not as important as experience.

She said: “A degree is good but it helps to have some real-world experience as it makes you more well-rounded and gives you an extra special something when going into interviews.”

Dr Hugh MacLennan said his Honorary Degree was the “final line in a very big drawing” having worked for 40 years as a broadcaster and Gaelic enthusiast.

He said: “Getting a degree is not the be-all and end-all of life, it’s the key to unlocking a whole host of things.

“It will only dawn on people after the enormity of today wears off that they might find themselves in completely different careers.

“I never intended to be a sports broadcaster, but the experience of being in institutions like Aberdeen University opened up massive horizons for me, so I would say grasp every opportunity that comes, and lean back on what you’ve learned at university as it will stand you in good stead.”