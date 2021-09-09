Politics / Scottish politics EXCLUSIVE: Covid passports could cost Aberdeen FC £1.5m as ‘huge number’ of fans would want money back Aberdeen Football Club estimates vaccine passports could cost £1.5 million in lost income. By Adele Merson September 9, 2021, 1:58 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 6:28 pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Football Club coronavirus Douglas Lumsden Nicola Sturgeon Vaccine Passports More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Robertson to press immigration minister on labour shortages October 6, 2021 Scottish politics Charities warn that Universal Credit cut will push children into poverty October 6, 2021 Scottish politics Scottish Government announces £300m for NHS and social care to tackle ‘extremely challenging’ winter period October 5, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Meet the couple who run the real post office on Channel 4’s Murder Island Haudagain roundabout works postponed due to ‘adverse weather’ West Yorkshire man charged with scamming more than £10,000 from Ellon pensioners Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil’s dangerous driving trial delayed Scottish Government announces £300m for NHS and social care to tackle ‘extremely challenging’ winter period Paul Dukes: Aberdeen University Professor and Russian history expert dies aged 87