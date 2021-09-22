Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Shoppers set for price increase and bare shelves, retailers warn

Shoppers are being warned by retailers and delivery drivers of a bare Christmas as the pinch of economic uncertainty, Brexit and the pandemic continues to take hold.
By Paul Malik
September 22, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 5:58 pm
Photo of Paul Malik
Even Santa might feel the pinch this Christmas as retailers and delivery chiefs warn of Christmas hardships
Even Santa might feel the pinch this Christmas as retailers and delivery chiefs warn of Christmas hardships

Shoppers are being warned by retailers and delivery drivers of a bare Christmas as the pinch of economic uncertainty, Brexit and the pandemic continues to take hold.

Road haulage and consumer experts delivered the gloomy forecast as part of a Holyrood probe into Scotland’s fragile economic recovery.

They warned problems with Scotland’s supply chain are unlikely to be over by the end of the year.

They claimed there is no short term fix to plug the gap in driver shortages, currently being blamed for the country’s emptying shelves.

Shoppers should also be prepared, they warned, for a rise in prices as the ever-increasing rise in shipping, delivery and overheads like building rates continues to go up.

Christmas warning

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, of the Scottish Retail Consortium, told MSPs people should plan in advance ahead of what is expected to be a “very hard” time for the country’s shops.

He said: “In the short term the HGV shortage has provided huge structural challenges, keeping stores stocked. A lot of retailers are already prioritising having specific products and certain product lines will not have the range or product line.”

Shoppers last Christmas

He said it’s a real challenge in the biggest trading period of the year.

“There are huge shipping costs, which have been disrupted by the pandemic and global challenges,” he told MSPs.

“But when combined with the HGV and economic challenges, it is going to be really hard.

“We have been quite candid, if people are preparing for Christmas this is a year to get organising your Christmas shop.”

Empty supermarket shelves.

He added: “This is a culmination of pressures which have been building in retail. We have been saying for years the impact of the costs of employing people and building costs will come to ahead when digital technology gets into it.

“The pandemic of course created a perfect opportunity for that.”

He warned costs will be passed to customers, adding: “We are trying hard to avoid it, but it is getting harder and harder.”

No short-term fix

Martin Reid, director of the Road Haulage Association, told the committee the HGV industry was understaffed before Brexit.

The mixture of a gap in the labour market, the pandemic and current supply-chain problems caused a major headache.

“There are very few supply chains not affected one way or another,” he said.

“It is not one particular factor which has caused this.”

He estimated the industry was up to 60,000 drivers short by the January Brexit cut-off.

The UK has a lorry driver shortage

He continued: “We also had about 15,000 EU nationals working in and out of the UK. Some of those went home with no intention of coming back, for others it was difficult for them to return.

“We have also had Covid, which meant the DVSA who normally put through around 75,000 HGV tests per year were unable to operate at the same levels and we reckon only around 35,000 tests took place. The pass rate is only slightly above 50%.”

Grow your own

He highlighted rules around self-employment as a problem for wage negotiation with EU workers.

The  average age in the workforce is around 55 years old, he said, claiming it is difficult to attract new blood to the industry.

He added: “If we don’t have access to the same labour markets as before, it takes time to grow your own, as they say. There is training going on across the country.

“There are short, medium and long term problems, I don’t see things improving any in the short term.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal