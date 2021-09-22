Mane attraction: The £795k Banchory home complete with equestrian facilities

With its very own riding arena, stables and grazing paddocks, this beautiful home was simply made for horse lovers.

Located in more than three acres of land, Wickerinn Farmhouse near Banchory is a real countryside gem.

Keen riders are sure to be impressed by the outstanding equestrian facilities which include stabling for three horses, a well-appointed tack room, a 20 x 40m riding arena, three fenced grazing paddocks and a field shelter.

Extensively refurbished

Once over the threshold of this charming period farmhouse, the “wow” factor continues.

Originally built as an inn in the mid-19th Century, the house was extended in 2012 and has been extensively refurbished throughout.

Inside, the farmhouse boasts oak flooring and finishings, with no expense spared updating the bathrooms and kitchens.

Luxury living

At the heart of the home there are three reception rooms, a sitting room with wood-burner, formal dining room (currently used as a study) and a comfortable family room with corner multifuel stove and French doors out to the patio.

Meanwhile, cooking is a stylish affair in the luxury kitchen which features handmade oak cabinets topped with granite, along with an array of high-end appliances including a Rangemaster cooker, boiling water tap and drinks chiller.

Completing the ground floor is a laundry room and boot room.

Four bedrooms

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms including the principal suite which is lit by four large windows and boasts a generous dressing room (or study) and stunning en suite shower room.

Also impressive is the family bathroom with double-ended bath and oversized walk-in shower.

Large gardens

Outside, the gardens are bounded by dry stone dykes and include a barn, greenhouse and shed.

Alfresco dining and entertaining can be enjoyed in the barbecue area, while there is also a patio area accessible from the dining kitchen and family room.

In addition, there is a further large courtyard area laid in Tegula paving and lawn areas to the side and rear.

Parking is taken care of thanks to the front driveway which is enclosed by two sliding electric gates and a pedestrian gate.

Fiona Gormley, from the estate agent Savills, says the home brings something special to the property market.

“In truly turnkey condition, this exceptional property will impress every viewer and will appeal particularly to horse/pony owners or city dwellers yearning for country living but preferring a contemporary interior style,” said Fiona.

In terms of location, the farmhouse enjoys a rural but accessible location near Banchory, around 14 miles from central Aberdeen.

To book a viewing

Wickerinn Farmhouse, Raemoir, Banchory, is on the market at offers over £795,000.

To book a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971111 or visit the website.