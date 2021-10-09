Vaccine centre staff in Aberdeen warned to look out for razor blades in protest signs By Andy Philip October 9, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 9, 2021, 9:42 am The former department store has been transformed into a vaccination centre. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen. coronavirus More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics ‘With a fair wind, we can do it’: Rosyth-Europe ferry link talks at ‘crucial’ stage October 9, 2021 Scottish politics Cole-Hamilton to demand ministers publish ambulance waiting times every week October 9, 2021 Scottish politics Green policies can change lives, co-leader to tell party members October 9, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Leisure Link initiative to provide free use of leisure facilities across Scotland Burst water main pipe leave residents of Peterhead without running water Stagecoach workers back calls for strike action amid ‘unfair’ pay dispute Ben Fogle: Scotland’s Sacred Islands series is not just ‘another celebrity travelogue’ Craig Gordon eager for Scotland to benefit from full house at Hampden Park against Israel On-loan Norwich City starlet Reece McAlear has lofty goals with Caley Thistle