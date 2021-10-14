Aberdeenshire’s seven-day Covid case positivity rate beginning to decrease

Aberdeenshire now has the fifth highest seven-day case positivity rate in Scotland according to latest government figures.

Aberdeenshire has a seven-day case positivity rate of 388.8 per 100,000, making it the local authority with the fifth highest rate. They previously had a rate of 404.6 which meant it was the third highest reporting area.

NHS Grampian remains the fourth highest reporting board after recording 332 new cases of the virus. Despite this, it has a seven-day case positivity rate of 326.9 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 129 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing their seven-day total to 726, giving it a rate of 226.3 per 100,000 people.

As a whole, Scotland recorded 2,639 new cases of the virus bringing their seven-day total to 17,078 and giving it a rate of 312.4 per 100,000.

Regional breakdown

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government show there has been 168 new Covid cases in Aberdeenshire and 106 in Aberdeen City.

Additionally, there were 58 new cases of the virus reported in Moray.

Meanwhile, 129 new cases were recorded in the Highlands with 37 in Argyll and Bute.

The Western Isles reported seven new cases of Covid while Orkney reported three and Shetland had none.

There were 908 people in hospital across Scotland with the virus, and a further 50 people in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people have died from the virus with one death being recorded in Aberdeen City.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,275,208 people have received their first dose and 3,871,406 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.25% of Scots have received their first dose and 70.86% have been double jagged.