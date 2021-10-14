Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire’s seven-day Covid case positivity rate beginning to decrease

By Lauren Taylor
October 14, 2021, 3:46 pm
Scotland's seven-day case positivity rate beginning to decrease.

Aberdeenshire now has the fifth highest seven-day case positivity rate in Scotland according to latest government figures.

Aberdeenshire has a seven-day case positivity rate of 388.8 per 100,000, making it the local authority with the fifth highest rate. They previously had a rate of 404.6 which meant it was the third highest reporting area.

NHS Grampian remains the fourth highest reporting board after recording 332 new cases of the virus. Despite this, it has a seven-day case positivity rate of 326.9 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 129 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing their seven-day total to 726, giving it a rate of 226.3 per 100,000 people.

As a whole, Scotland recorded 2,639 new cases of the virus bringing their seven-day total to 17,078 and giving it a rate of 312.4 per 100,000.

Regional breakdown

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government show there has been 168 new Covid cases in Aberdeenshire and 106 in Aberdeen City.

Additionally, there were 58 new cases of the virus reported in Moray.

Meanwhile, 129 new cases were recorded in the Highlands with 37 in Argyll and Bute.

The Western Isles reported seven new cases of Covid while Orkney reported three and Shetland had none.

There were 908 people in hospital across Scotland with the virus, and a further 50 people in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people have died from the virus with one death being recorded in Aberdeen City.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the Covid vaccine, 4,275,208  people have received their first dose and 3,871,406 have received their second dose.

This indicates that 78.25% of Scots have received their first dose and 70.86% have been double jagged.

