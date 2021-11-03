Free six-month dental check-up at risk under SNP Government proposals, dentists warn

Six-monthly dental check-ups could be scrapped and replaced by one free examination every two years, dentists have warned.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has written to NHS dentists across Scotland outlining changes for the profession as it tries to recover from the Covid pandemic.

It follows warnings four in ten dentists in Scotland are considering quitting the NHS while the British Dental Association said Mr Yousaf risked being remembered as the health secretary who “killed dentistry” in the country.

Currently, dentists can mark a check-up under a number of codes, which they submit to the NHS allowing them to claim the expense back.

How would the changes work?

Under the proposals, which includes the removal of Covid support as early as February next year, one of the codes would be removed, meaning dentists would mark the patient’s check-up under a single code known as 1B.

A 1B check-up can only be conducted on the NHS once every 24 months.

A dental check-up conducted before two years has elapsed would not be covered by the health service.

That means the patient would have to pay or the dentist would have to conduct the examination for free, it is understood.

Reform at this stage would be a disruption. – Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf was questioned about the state of the country’s dentistry services at Holyrood on Wednesday.

Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur warned island communities would be worst affected by the Government’s proposals.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay called on the health secretary to meet again with the British Dental Association to further discuss concerns dentists have raised.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government had invested £50 million in the sector.

He said he did not “recognise the claims” in relation to what the BDA have suggested, but he would be willing to meet with them to “learn more about their survey results”.

He added: “Our commitment as a government is to build back NHS dentistry and ensure NHS dental teams are focused on tackling the significant backlog in patient care.

“That is our immediate focus, on recovery, followed by further reform once we have the sector stabilised.

“Reform at this stage would be a disruption.

“The purpose of a successful measures we have introduced have been to ensure NHS dental services emerge well-placed to care for the oral health of the whole population and can be returned to increase patient facing contacts when the wider public health position allows.”

‘Rug pull’

Commenting afterwards, Mr McArthur said: “A decade ago, waiting lists even to register with a dental practice in Orkney were one of the biggest local health concerns.

“Considerable effort went into tackling those problems, including an increase in places at dental schools and targeted support to help rural and island practices recruit staff. Those efforts were successful.

“Now the Health Secretary risks undermining that progress, while at the same time pulling the rug out from under NHS dental services across Scotland.

“I have been contacted by local dentists in Orkney who echo BDA Scotland’s dire warnings and urging the Scottish Government to think again.

“Given the potential consequences, they are right to sound the alarm. At this rate, many people in Orkney and across the country with be faced with the option of going private or going without.

“Humza Yousaf must rethink his approach. He must also question how much confidence he now has in his Chief Dental Officer, who has allowed negotiations with the dental sector to reach this dangerous impasse.”