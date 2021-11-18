Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sharp rise in costs ‘shows need to cap rents’

The cost of renting has soared by as much as 30% across the North East, Dundee, Fife and Perth over the last 10 years, Scottish Government figures have shown.
By Paul Malik
November 18, 2021, 5:06 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 6:17 pm
Rent controls are to be introduced by the Scottish Greens in government

People living in the Kingdom will, on average, have had their accommodation costs increased from £464 to £616 per month — behind only Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In Dundee and Angus, a near 21% increase has been noticed, with the average rent in the area setting people back £601 per month — up from £497 in 2010.

Ongoing work at the housing development and the sales office, Victoria Grange, Monifieth

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire saw the smallest increase in rent costs, but only because of above-normal rent rates in the city at the beginning of the last decade — Aberdeen city rents were only second to Edinburgh costs at £643 per month on average in 2010, now £649.

Highlands and Islands renters have also experienced a more than 20% hike, from an average of £503 in 2010 to £612 in 2021.

Unlike Aberdeen, rent in Edinburgh and Lothian — which were roughly the same as those in the Granite City in 2010 — have jumped by around 42%, with an average let in the Capital costing £942 per month.

The average cost of rent in Scotland is £693, up from £554 in 2010 – a 25% increase.

Stuck in Rent

Earlier this year, an investigation by us uncovered fears of younger people being priced out of being able to live in cities like Dundee and Aberdeen.

While in the Highlands the rise of second homes, holiday lets and short-term lets have left some fearing the worst for the future of their local communities.

Charity warning

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, warned rising rents pushed families across the country closer to poverty.

She said: “It has been an extremely tough year for many, with tens of thousands of people losing jobs and income. But the cost of putting a roof over your head in the private sector is still growing, putting extra undue pressure on families.

“The housing system in Scotland is broken and we need to see action now so that no one has to face the prospect of losing their home. Families are sacrificing other essentials such as energy to heat homes and clothing to pay for extortionate rent. The rising cost of family homes mustn’t be allowed to push more children into poverty.

“The Scottish Government’s rented sector strategy needs to address this long-term issue of increasing rents. Alongside this, we need to give hope to struggling families by building more social housing so that everyone can have the foundation of a safe, secure and affordable home.”

Greens rent commitment

The Scottish Greens have secured a commitment to introduce a national system of rent controls, as part of their agreement with the Scottish Government, which will see a package of enhanced rights for tenants delivered, the party claims.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman said: “Many of my constituents in Dundee and Angus, alongside tenants across Scotland, have faced steep rent rises in recent years.

“We cannot leave something as fundamental as people’s homes to market-led forces.

Maggie Chapman MSP

“That’s why I’m proud that the Scottish Greens will bring rent controls back to Scotland as part of a fair deal for Scotland’s renters.

“We’ll keep working hard for communities across the North East.”

