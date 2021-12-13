EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Sturgeon promises energy jobs after backlash at oil and gas worker support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Sturgeon promises energy jobs after backlash at oil and gas worker support

By Andy Philip
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 9:16 pm
Scotland is grappling with its role in a global climate crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon insists mistakes of the past “won’t be repeated” as she tackles criticism of the SNP’s long-term support for oil and gas workers.

The first minister is under pressure to show how thousands of jobs will be safeguarded in the push to move away from fossil fuels to a greener future.

She has already stated her opposition to new exploration, including the Cambo oil field off Shetland.

Ms Sturgeon says leaders need to shoulder responsibility in the fight against a global climate emergency.

But she faced claims the government has failed to set out a comprehensive plan to replace the economic foundation of the oil-reliant north-east.

The SNP leader has also drawn calls from her own party’s ranks to keep the industry alive while the renewables sector is catching up.

Let me be crystal clear about my commitment to supporting the industry.

-Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon told us she is determined to give workers a fair deal in the move to low-carbon energy and jobs.

“Let me be crystal clear about my commitment to supporting the industry make the transition that is needed and to securing jobs in the region for the long-term,” she writes in an exclusive article in the Press & Journal.

“My government is focused on achieving the fastest possible just transition for the oil and gas sector – one that delivers jobs and ensures our energy security, as well as meeting our climate obligations.

“We will not allow the mistakes of the past to be repeated. Indeed, far from deserting the sector, we are already investing in its net-zero transformation.”

The first minister had been preparing to attend an event in Aberdeen marking the next step in the development of the Energy Transition Zone. However, it was rescheduled because of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

The ETZ project is backed with £56m funding from the Scottish and UK governments. It aims to make the region one of the most attractive locations in Europe to develop and accelerate low carbon energies.

North-east reliance on oil and gas

Last week, we highlighted the scale of the project in an interactive map showing how the jobs and wealth are distributed beyond the region across Scotland and the wider UK.

Oil and gas supports 71,000 jobs across Scotland, according to industry figures.

The vast proportion of these jobs – more than 65,000 – are based across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It was worth more than £19 billion to the country in terms of value added from goods and services.

Stop Cambo campaigners have protested outside Holyrood and at the COP26 summit.

Some of Ms Sturgeon’s policy critics came from within the SNP, including her former SNP press chief and election candidate Fergus Mutch.

He said opposition to new drilling before reducing demand “puts the cart a country mile in front of the horse”.

Student politics that sacrifices and jeopardises the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Scots.

-Alex Salmond

Concerns include the lack of detail about how high-value wages can possibly be replaced.

There are also fears turning off the taps too soon will make the country more reliant on imports, including from Russia.

On Friday, former first minister Alex Salmond also spoke out with damning claims Ms Sturgeon had “kicked the north-east in the teeth”.

In an angry broadside at his former ally, Ms Salmond claimed the SNP leader was indulging in “student politics that sacrifices and jeopardises the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Scots”.

Ms Sturgeon said the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels must accelerate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Oil and Gas Industry Conference at the AECC in 2017

In her exclusive article, the first minister writes: “I firmly believe that by working together, we can ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for this and future generations – both in the north-east and beyond.”

As part of that plan she highlighted an expanded £75m energy transition fund and the first £20m from a “just transition fund” in the north-east.

In the next decade the Scottish Government expects to see a 10-fold increase in installed offshore wind capacity.

And in spring, Ms Sturgeon will set out a refreshed energy strategy on how the economic social impacts of the upheaval will be managed.

The first minister also aims criticism at the UK Government for failing to give the region a kick-start in developing carbon capture storage.

The Conservatives at Westminster overlooked a major scheme at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, given first-round support to schemes in England instead.

Nicola Sturgeon: My commitment to oil and gas workforce is crystal clear

Read more on the future of energy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal