SNP minister to make Holyrood statement on new fire safety law amid calls for delay

A senior Scottish Government minister will set out plans to change fire safety regulations on Wednesday as the deadline looms.
By Adele Merson
January 18, 2022, 7:06 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 7:09 pm
The new rules require all households in Scotland to have interlinked smoke alarms by February 1.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison will update MSPs on new laws requiring all households in Scotland to have interlinked fire alarms from February 1.

However, there has been no official suggestion the government plans to pull back from the scheme, which was already delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The statement follows calls from Scottish Labour demanding the SNP address concerns around the legislation which comes into force in less than two weeks.

These include a lack of public awareness, concerns over affordability and even shortages of the necessary equipment.

Scotland will become the first nation in the UK to have such legislation when it comes into effect next month.

The legislation was introduced in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

The alarms will cost homeowners an average of £220, if they are fitted by the homeowner.

But this will be more expensive if a tradesperson is required.

The Scottish Government says the rules “allow flexibility for homeowners unable to install alarms by February 1”.

No one will be criminalised if they need more time to get the alarms fitted.

A spokesman for the government said this week that it has engaged with the Association of British Insurers.

They have indicated that while insurers may ask whether your home has working fire alarms, they are “unlikely to ask whether the alarms meet this new standard”.

