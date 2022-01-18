Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fort William sign former St Johnstone youth player

By Danny Law
January 18, 2022, 8:53 pm
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhir.
Fort William have bolstered their squad with the signing of former St Johnstone youth player Diste Sylla.

The 20-year-old, who left St Johnstone in 2019, has most recently been playing for Oxford City, who play in National League South in the sixth tier of English football.

Sylla has also spent time at Haddington, Lochgelly and Queen of the South.

Fort were beaten 4-0 by Brechin City at the weekend in Shadab Iftikhir’s first game in charge.

The Claggan Park men take on Buckie Thistle this Saturday.

Meanwhile, four Rothes players have signed contract extensions to remain at Mackessack Park.

Fraser Robertson has committed to another three seasons at the club, Alan Pollock and Aidan Wilson have agreed two-year extensions and attacker Gary Kerr has signed up for another season.

