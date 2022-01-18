Fort William sign former St Johnstone youth player

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William have bolstered their squad with the signing of former St Johnstone youth player Diste Sylla.

The 20-year-old, who left St Johnstone in 2019, has most recently been playing for Oxford City, who play in National League South in the sixth tier of English football.

Sylla has also spent time at Haddington, Lochgelly and Queen of the South.

Fort were beaten 4-0 by Brechin City at the weekend in Shadab Iftikhir’s first game in charge.

The Claggan Park men take on Buckie Thistle this Saturday.

Meanwhile, four Rothes players have signed contract extensions to remain at Mackessack Park.

Fraser Robertson has committed to another three seasons at the club, Alan Pollock and Aidan Wilson have agreed two-year extensions and attacker Gary Kerr has signed up for another season.