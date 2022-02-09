What Boris Johnson’s plan to end Covid self-isolation rules early in England could mean for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What Boris Johnson’s plan to end Covid self-isolation rules early in England could mean for Scotland

Boris Johnson announced he plans to bring forward plans to end self-isolation rules for Covid completely.
By Justin Bowie
February 9, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 2:43 pm
The prime minister said in the House of Commons that laws forcing people who contract the virus to stay indoors could expire a month early.

Currently, English residents need to quarantine for five days if they become infected.

Self-isolation can still last for up to 10 days for people who continue testing positive for Covid.

Virus regulations in place south of the border had originally been due to expire on March 24, but could now end 28 days earlier instead.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will publish a full strategic framework for coping with Covid later this month.

Does the Tory leader’s announcement mean self-isolation rules could remain north of the border after they are scrapped in England?

What’s the difference between self-isolation rules in Scotland and England?

At the moment Westminster quarantine laws are slightly more lenient than the rules in Scotland.

While English residents can leave self-isolation on day six, people in Scotland must stay indoors for a minimum of one week.

Nicola Sturgeon getting her vaccine in June 2021.

The self-isolation period was reduced from 10 to seven days at the start of the year to help relieve the burden on workplaces during the Omicron wave.

SNP ministers decided in favour of caution and opted against reducing the quarantine period any further to five days.

When will Scotland scrap self-isolation rules completely?

Ms Sturgeon has refused to be drawn on when her government might get rid of quarantine laws completely.

The first minister will outline a plan for the country to live with Covid going forward in her strategic framework on February 22.

But the SNP are yet to confirm whether this would include scrapping self-isolation, or when that might happen.

It means Scots could be left still needing to self-isolate for months after the legal need to do so is removed in England.

Most Covid measures introduced due to Omicron were scrapped last month as the virus wave began to recede.

But along with quarantine requirements, secondary pupils must wear masks in schools and vaccine passports are needed for larger events.

What did Boris Johnson say?

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson announced: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

Scotland’s Covid rules: Why are people angry about controversial SNP ‘power grab’?

