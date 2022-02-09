What Boris Johnson’s plan to end Covid self-isolation rules early in England could mean for Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson announced he plans to bring forward plans to end self-isolation rules for Covid completely.

The prime minister said in the House of Commons that laws forcing people who contract the virus to stay indoors could expire a month early.

Currently, English residents need to quarantine for five days if they become infected.

Self-isolation can still last for up to 10 days for people who continue testing positive for Covid.

Virus regulations in place south of the border had originally been due to expire on March 24, but could now end 28 days earlier instead.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will publish a full strategic framework for coping with Covid later this month.

Does the Tory leader’s announcement mean self-isolation rules could remain north of the border after they are scrapped in England?

What’s the difference between self-isolation rules in Scotland and England?

At the moment Westminster quarantine laws are slightly more lenient than the rules in Scotland.

While English residents can leave self-isolation on day six, people in Scotland must stay indoors for a minimum of one week.

The self-isolation period was reduced from 10 to seven days at the start of the year to help relieve the burden on workplaces during the Omicron wave.

SNP ministers decided in favour of caution and opted against reducing the quarantine period any further to five days.

When will Scotland scrap self-isolation rules completely?

Ms Sturgeon has refused to be drawn on when her government might get rid of quarantine laws completely.

The first minister will outline a plan for the country to live with Covid going forward in her strategic framework on February 22.

But the SNP are yet to confirm whether this would include scrapping self-isolation, or when that might happen.

It means Scots could be left still needing to self-isolate for months after the legal need to do so is removed in England.

Most Covid measures introduced due to Omicron were scrapped last month as the virus wave began to recede.

But along with quarantine requirements, secondary pupils must wear masks in schools and vaccine passports are needed for larger events.

What did Boris Johnson say?

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson announced: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”