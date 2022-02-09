Swathe of Scottish mainland and islands issued with ‘strong wind’ warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A majority of Scotland will be under a yellow weather warning tomorrow morning, after the Met Office issued an alert for wind to join an earlier one for snow.

The new wind warning covers most of the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the southern Highlands and the south of Aberdeenshire, as well as much of the Central Belt.

The forecaster has told people to expect some disruption resulting from the strong winds, with “short term loss of power” a possibility.

Electricity company SSEN issued its own weather warning earlier today, saying winds could reach in excess of 80mph in the Western Isles, north-west Highland and central Highland regions.

There may also be delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, with some drivers also finding road conditions difficult, particularly on exposed routes and bridges.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Thursday, and is due to end at midday.

Twin warnings in effect

For several hours tomorrow morning, a section of the mainland between Glasgow and Fort William will be under the wind warning and the snow warning which was announced earlier today.

That alert is to come into effect at 4pm today, and remain until 11am on Thursday.

Despite most of Aberdeenshire north of Stonehaven not being covered by the yellow wind warning, the local authority has warned that high winds are expected in the area.

SSEN is preparing for high winds across the north of Scotland, including Aberdeeshire, tomorrow (Thu). We'll be sharing info as forecasts are updated but please consider any preparations you may need to make in case there is any impact on the power network. https://t.co/ErKjrksstK — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) February 9, 2022

SSEN said gusts are expected to be around 65mph locally, while some isolated pockets could experience speeds of 70mph.

The power supplier said: “In preparation for this unsettled weather, we have enacted our well-established resilience plans, and we are both increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

“We are also in contact with local resilience partners to aid preparations.”