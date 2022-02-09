Swathe of Scottish mainland and islands issued with ‘strong wind’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Swathe of Scottish mainland and islands issued with ‘strong wind’ warning

By Craig Munro
February 9, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 12:33 pm
The Met Office has issued a pair of weather warnings that will both be in effect on Thursday morning. Picture by DCT Media
The Met Office has issued a pair of weather warnings that will both be in effect on Thursday morning. Picture by DCT Media

A majority of Scotland will be under a yellow weather warning tomorrow morning, after the Met Office issued an alert for wind to join an earlier one for snow.

The new wind warning covers most of the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the southern Highlands and the south of Aberdeenshire, as well as much of the Central Belt.

The forecaster has told people to expect some disruption resulting from the strong winds, with “short term loss of power” a possibility.

Electricity company SSEN issued its own weather warning earlier today, saying winds could reach in excess of 80mph in the Western Isles, north-west Highland and central Highland regions.

There may also be delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, with some drivers also finding road conditions difficult, particularly on exposed routes and bridges.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Thursday, and is due to end at midday.

Twin warnings in effect

For several hours tomorrow morning, a section of the mainland between Glasgow and Fort William will be under the wind warning and the snow warning which was announced earlier today.

That alert is to come into effect at 4pm today, and remain until 11am on Thursday.

Despite most of Aberdeenshire north of Stonehaven not being covered by the yellow wind warning, the local authority has warned that high winds are expected in the area.

SSEN said gusts are expected to be around 65mph locally, while some isolated pockets could experience speeds of 70mph.

The power supplier said: “In preparation for this unsettled weather, we have enacted our well-established resilience plans, and we are both increasing and moving additional resources to key locations in anticipation of any potential damage.

“We are also in contact with local resilience partners to aid preparations.”

